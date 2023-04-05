On a recent Saturday afternoon, with the sun shining and temperatures warming, my husband and I, with good friends Val Jeffries and Allen Powers, made the journey to Fishtail for dinner.

It was hard to miss the long wood structure with a false front now painted red, formerly known as the Cowboy Bar and Supper Club. The new name MontAsia was on a new sign carrying a logo of a bison piercing the clouds surrounded by rays of sunlight. Allen, our designated driver, found a parking space right by the front door, and tucked in amongst the many large pickup trucks.

Inside the restaurant, the large dining room features a pool table at one end, a long wood bar at the other, with knotty-pine walls emblazoned with cattle brands from local ranches. Once known as the iconic Cowboy Bar and Supper Club, where prime rib and beer were the mainstays, a new chef and his wife have ridden into town.

“MontAsia is half Montana and half Malaysian food," said Lee Johnson, a fifth-generation Montanan, executive chef and owner of MontAsia. "It's comfort food from two different families."

He and his wife Yokie, a Malaysian immigrant, took over the establishment last summer and made the decision to stay true to the food they both “loved and knew.”

The couple operated out of a small kiosk in Cooke City for four years until sleeping in their van at night with their daughter Rose and their poodle became too demanding. When the old bar became available, they opted to move their operation closer to their home in Fishtail. The purchase required perseverance, as extensive repair and updating of the building was required.

Current offerings of ribeye, top sirloin, and smashed burgers were in line with what was once served up, but potstickers, chicken curry, and whiskey beef noodles make up some of the new offerings and flavors. The traditional Montana salad bar with iceberg lettuce, black olives and macaroni salad is gone, replaced by new dishes inspired from Malaysian cooking techniques and spices.

“Malaysian food is the underrated superstar of the global food scene,” Lee enthusiastically explained. “Malaysia is a diaspora” with cultures made up of the Indigenous Malays and immigrant populations from China and South Asia. As a result, the food is a mixture of diverse cultures.

Yokie arrived in the states in 1997 as an exchange student.

“I got accepted into the engineering department at MSU Bozeman and finished a degree in chemical engineering in 2000,” she said She worked at Conoco for a year, and returned to Bozeman for her master's degree.

“I met her when I was a sous chef at Montana State University," Lee said of meeting his wife more than 20 years ago. "She was cleaning the kitchen at night to make extra money so we were often the last two people in the building."

Food connected them and built a bridge to her family. When they first traveled to Malaysia to visit, Yokie recalled introducing Lee to her family and cultural cuisine.

“They can’t really communicate because they can’t speak English, but they love to be in the kitchen, making noises," she said. "Lee has really amazing knife skills so he does all the cutting and all the women are just amazed because a man can cook.”

We arrived early on a Saturday evening, hoping to avoid the rush. Yokie welcomed us with a Zen-like calmness and kind spirit while Western music played in the background. Seated at a high-top by the bar we had a good view of the other customers trickling in, mostly local families, and we saw what others had ordered.

With potstickers being my husband’s favorite, we quickly placed an order for the pork and cabbage pan-fried dumplings. They were a crowd favorite, and a perfect adornment for the housemade dipping sauce. We agreed to share a “smash burger,” served with two Miller Ranch beef patties, the “Teri YAK i,” made with locally grown Yak meat, whiskey noodles, and chicken curry. My husband wanted his own "KFC (Korean Fried Chicken) Sandwich" and protectively declared he wanted to eat the whole thing by himself.

The smash burger came to the table with a large knife, and we quickly cut it into four parts. Caramelized flavors exuded from the meat after searing on a hot grill while the crevices filled with melted American cheese. The iceberg lettuce, pickles and “special sauce” with crispy fried onions made this a true Montana burger. The mountain of hot fries was too much to finish, and later made their way into a carry-out box.

MontAsia is the first local restaurant to serve yak meat produced by Painted KC Ranch in Anaconda. Yaks are basically big hairy cows that live comfortably in the Arctic. The meat, likened to venison or bison, in the “Teri YAK i” was stewed with caramelized onions, Chinese rock sugar, mushroom soy sauce, ginger and roasted pineapple. The dish abounded with savory and sweet notes, and had no gaminess. Allen quickly laid claim to the whiskey beef noodles, made with Miller Ranch steak strips marinated in Early Times Kentucky whiskey. It came with onions and ginger, stir-fried and flamed with a blow torch atop noodles and garnished with fried wonton strips.

As Val and I savored Yokie’s favorite, chicken curry made with grated coconut, fresh spices and curry leaves simmered in bone broth and coconut milk with Jasmine rice, Allen was surreptitiously drinking the house-made crispy chili dipping sauce. He probably would have smuggled the jar on the table into his wife’s purse if the Johnsons had not sent us home with small sample containers.

With a new chef in town, you have an excuse to load up the wagon and head to Fishtail to try the new half-Montana, half-Malaysia cuisine.