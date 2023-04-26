Western Art Week in March was the occasion for a trip to Great Falls. My husband Ed and I met up with my brother and his wife attending from Billings. When deciding where to have lunch, a local suggested Fire Artisan Pizza in downtown Great Falls. I gave this meal 10 stars — generous portions, unique pizza choices, fair pricing and excellent service.

Entrepreneur Doug Johnson first opened Fire Artisan Pizza in Coeur d’Alene in 2011. He would expand the business to Great Falls in 2017. Today the pizzeria is independently owned and managed by Grady Costello and two silent partners. Grady joined Fire as general manager in February 2020, just as the pandemic took hold, presenting plenty of challenges. He previously worked at the Black Eagle Brewery as a bartender for eight years, then did a short stint at The Block Bar and Grill before being offered the job at Fire.

Grady’s boundless energy and management skills have made Fire Pizza a successful eatery in downtown Great Falls.

“I wear a thousand hats, from juggling a staff of 25 to working with vendors, suppliers, and breweries keen on working with us," Grady said with a boyish grin. "I’ve learned to be resourceful and delegate.”

Grady’s basic expectations for his staff make me chuckle. 1) Show up, 2) Do your job, 3) Get along. These three goals could be the universal manual for any business.

Everything revolves around the imposing wood-fired oven. Sourced from an Italian manufacturer and assembled on-site, the beast weighs 3,500 pounds. The oven is fueled by cherry wood imported from Seattle. The restaurant uses about one cord of wood each month, a cord being roughly 4' x 8' x 4'. Between the radiant heat from the bricks and the convection heat from the flames, it takes only 3-5 minutes to cook a pizza in Fire’s oven. For customers, this translates to prompt service. Except for a small oven used for desserts, everything is cooked or heated in the wood-fired oven, including dips and soups. There are no griddles or grills at Fire.

While customers can opt for Grubhub delivery or pick up pies to go, there is an inviting, relaxed vibe inside the pizzeria for those who want to dine in. The airy interior has ample seating, high ceilings and abundant light coming in from west-facing windows.

The popular Fire lunch combo is any half pizza with a small salad or soup and soft drink for $16. As soon as we were seated, the waitress brought a chilled water bottle and four glasses, each with a slice of cucumber. My lunch choice was the Mediterranean salad, chock full of mixed greens, sun-dried tomatoes, capers, cannellini beans, shaved parmesan and roasted artichokes, served with creamy garlic dressing. I paired my salad with the Gordy pizza, a combo of olive oil, gorgonzola, dates, mozzarella cheese blend and balsamic reduction. That pizza was killer good!

Grady mentioned you can’t forget about core choices when crafting pizza, such as pepperoni, Margherita and Supreme. Where Fire shines with their pies are their signature options. After all, pizza dough is a blank canvas for food creativity. The Truffle features garlic thyme oil, mozzarella cheese blend, fresh mushrooms, truffle salt and oil and basil pesto. The Camino is topped with chipotle barbecue sauce, mozzarella cheese blend, white cheddar, diced bacon, roasted chicken and red onion, then finished with cilantro and habanero salt. Soups, sauces and dough are all scratch-made.

Starters include baked wings, artichoke dip served with flatbread, bruschetta, a meat and cheese board, and caprese salad made with fresh slices of mozzarella, tomato and basil. The salads include spinach, Italian chopped, and Caesar, and they come in two sizes, half or whole. Garlic reigns supreme at Fire Pizza. About 20 pounds of garlic are roasted each week in oil. That infused oil finds its way into salad dressings and pizza toppings.

Grady has dreamed up some worthwhile reasons to head to Fire Artisan Pizza. Happy Hour runs 2–5 p.m. on weekdays, featuring $5 tapas, $3 beer and $5 wine by the glass. To entice new customers, Grady created the "First Time, Free Dip" promotion, where new customers receive house-made spinach artichoke dip with flatbread free. Fire Pizza brunch happens 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. on weekends. Guests can start the day with the Walter, featuring a maple butter base, white cheddar, mozzarella cheese blend, scrambled eggs, crumbled sausage and diced bacon, all topped with green onion and parmesan. A traditional mimosa or Caesar beer would pair well with Walter. If I’m in town for brunch, I’ll definitely order Fire’s French toast bites. The menu description reads oven-baked French bread toast served with pecans and maple honey butter, with the option to add strawberries and whipped cream.

Grady will be the first to say he is a beer drinker, but as owner, he has not only educated himself on wines but has taken a healthy liking to them. His greatest enjoyment with the spirits is passing along what he has learned regarding beer and wine. Fire Pizza offers a well-rounded selection of red, sparkling and white wines, including a plum wine from Osaka, Japan. Every Wednesday is "Winesday," where every bottle is half price. On tap are several Montana beers.

Having been born and raised in Great Falls, Grady is seeing downtown Great Falls morph into a vibrant scene with trendy food and drink entities popping up, along with a new event venue, The Newberry. He feels blessed to be part of a supportive and thriving environment.

While sharing an order of bruschetta, Grady talks about his newly crafted mission statement.

“Our shared mission is to efficiently and consistently provide an excellent customer experience through interesting and delicious food and drink, prompt and friendly table service, and a clean, comfortable, and hospitable environment," he said.

Based on my experience, I would say “mission accomplished.”

