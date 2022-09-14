Last Best Plates: Preserving counter culture at the General Mercantile

By 8:15 a.m., every seat at the small counter in the General Mercantile on Last Chance Gulch in Helena was occupied. My friend JM Cooper calls these locals “old geezers.” The patrons quickly disagreed with a laugh, calling themselves “young geezers.” They wasted no time striking up a conversation with me.

Kate Cholewa has been coming to the Merc for 20-some years.

“I wrote my first novel and met my life partner here," said said.

Terry Hamilton and Dennis Small also have 20 years of longevity patronizing this coffee shop. Terri mentioned they are getting ready to sell their home and live on a sailboat out of Seattle. They recalled sitting at the counter when former owner Ray exclaimed that a plane had just flown into the World Trade Center in New York on Sept. 11, 2001. I replied, “I think we all remember exactly where we were on that horrible day that changed the world.”

Craig Harris, a dead ringer for Willie Nelson, always occupies the last seat on the counter. Craig tootled around town in a vintage sidecar with his faithful dog in the passenger seat. I saddled up on the stool next to him, and before long, Craig told me he was Montana’s first legal tattooer. He gave me an in-depth history of tattooing in the state. I hadn't tried the coffee yet, but the conversation with some of the regulars thus far was captivating.

The General Mercantile has been an iconic fixture on Last Chance Gulch since Ray Domer first opened the doors in 1971. The interior, built by Ray and friends out of old barn wood, is a mix of tables tucked into nooks and crannies and a small counter opposite the back bar for brewing coffee and tea. The narrow store is floor-to-ceiling shelves holding a Heinz 57 variety of novelty gifts, cards, books, tin signs, coffee cups, T-shirts, hats, postcards, and nostalgic candy. I love candy cigarettes, so I always pick up a few packs at the Merc. I suppose it isn’t setting a great example for my grandkids, but this grandma never claimed she was perfect! The Merc carries Front Street Market canned goods from Butte, such as pickles, salsa, and pasta sauces. High Mountain huckleberry products, produced in Ravalli, fill additional shelves.

With health issues looming, Ray sold the business to longtime employee Lindsey Barnes and her husband Aaron Lamphear in November 2016. At the time, Lindsey was a world cultures teacher at Helena High. Lindsey admits that juggling her teaching position with operating the coffee shop/store was stressful. But she wouldn’t have it any other way, as she knew the Merc and its culture had to stay open.

By 2018, Lindsey gave up her teaching job to concentrate on the Merc. She is a go-getter feminist whose nurturing nature is appreciated by the local clientele. Many of the locals are men she calls the “lost boys” on her Neverland ship. One of them calls her Wendy. I’m curious about the longevity of Lindsey’s regulars and what keeps them hooked at the Merc. Answers vary, from the best cup of coffee in town to the ladies behind the counter, to the long-standing friendships made over a cup of java. Lindsey has created a magical, nostalgic hangout that calls for repeat visits.

Ray first discovered Longbottom Coffee out of Hillsboro, Oregon, and this remains the brand used today at the Merc. He would eventually add Market Spice tea to the mix of beverages. Today, Lindsey features not only Market Spice, but blends from Lake Missoula Tea Company and Montana Tea & Spice Trading Co., both out of Missoula, and a new option from Taos, teo.o.graphy. The coffee drinks range from Americano, lattes, mochas, espresso, and hot chocolate.

The Short House Special takes a pull of espresso sweetened with cane sugar, mixed with creamy milk, and topped with Mexican chocolate sprinkles. The Kicker Supreme description reads, “ Espresso with an attitude, maybe more than anyone really needs. We're not fooling around here: two pulls of espresso mixed with enough sugar, cream, and milk to fill a 16 oz. glass mug, all topped with real whipped cream.” The Cortado is for coffee aficionados, served in a small demitasse cup. Lindsey and Aaron became addicted to the 50/50 blend of espresso to creamy milk they discovered while trekking throughout Spain. From this addition, the Cortado was born.

For tea lovers, I suggest the Velvet Hammer, using cherry almond black tea steeped and sweetened with honey and mixed with milk and cream, then topped with vanilla powder. The Earl Grey Chocolate Cake tea latte ranks as the number one seller. Earl Grey tea is steeped, sweetened with honey and dark chocolate, and mixed with creamy milk. For the grand finale, the latte is topped with Mexican chocolate sprinkles. The chocolate chip cookies from Nosh Café and the scones, biscotti, and muffins from Park Avenue Bakery are tempting treats to pair with one’s drink.

Over time, Lindsey observed that customers were using the Merc as a hotspot to focus on their phones and laptops, not the vibe she desired at the Merc. Those married to their devices were distracted from the world around them. In an effort to preserve that counterculture reminiscent of those days before technology ruled our lives, Lindsey made some changes. There is no Wi-Fi availability or laptop use in the store. Instead, the Merc suggests customers read, write, converse, play board games, question the universe, or have an existential epiphany. As Lindsey pointed out, there are many places in town where personal workspace is readily available. But there is only one General Mercantile with its unique culture of connecting people.

Lest you think the Merc is just for grownups getting their coffee fix, there are elements specifically for the kiddos. Somewhat hidden but accessible by a short ladder is a kid’s play area above the store. There is also a small pond with two large koi that the young ones find fascinating. Of course you have to move the kids past the candy section to get to the playhouse or watch the koi.

If you find yourself wandering into the Merc and taking a seat at the counter, I guarantee that regardless of what you are drinking, you’re going to get scooped up into the banter flowing back and forth between good people. Consider it enlightenment!