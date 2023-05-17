The soul and spirit of recently picked fruits and newly harvested vegetables exude from Fresco Juice Co. in downtown Billings, where owner Cindy Beers offers refreshing and renewing cold nectar, living up to its Italian name meaning “fresh.”

Located on First Avenue North between Walkers and the Northern Hotel, cold pressed, organic, and raw, never pasteurized juices are available. “Locally made with Joy” is the company’s logo.

“This product has transformed my life, so I wanted to bring it to Billings,” Beers said of finally making the decision to pursue starting Fresco Juice Co. last year. She opened the doors at the beginning of the year, expanding her offerings over the ensuing months, and offering online ordering for pickup at the downtown store.

“I have GI issues,” she said. “I cannot eat the fruits and vegetables that the powers to be say I need to function.” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that adults consume 1.5 to 2 cups of fruits and 2 to 3 cups of vegetables daily.

“I found I could not eat 2 to 3 servings in one sitting. I saw my diet winnow me into this being I didn’t like,” she said. Then she found juices.

“I have always enjoyed fresh green juice and would buy it at the grocery store whenever I could,” she said.

While traveling with a friend in Denver, Beers discovered cold-pressed, raw juices in 2021 and was hooked.

"The flavor was incomparable and the improvement in my health and energy were significant.”

"The juices are to be incorporated into your diet and not be a replacement (for food),” Beers suggested. “This is more of a way to get fruits and vegetables into your diet without the bulk.”

After tugging the door open at Fresco Juice Co. with the rustic metal spoon door pull, I escaped from the bustling thoroughfare of First Avenue North. Beers, with a smile, extended a warm welcome as she stood behind a sleek white quartz counter. A high ceiling painted green looms above. Orange accents in the tiling behind the counter and in the metal chairs at bistro tables carry the color’s symbolism for happiness, energy, and harvest into the room.

At Fresco Juice Co., the Blue Juice made with Fuji apples, green apples cucumber, ginger, blue spirulina, espelette powder and lemon is the crowd favorite. The brilliant aqua blue color seems unreal with the vibrancy coming from the spirulina. The ginger and the mildly spicy espelette pepper give the juice a comfortable zing.

Spirulina is purported to boost the production of white blood cells and antibodies that fight viruses and bacteria in the body while enhancing antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It is prepared from the biomass of blue-green algae, typically growing in warm open lakes with high alkalinity.

The other popular juice blend is the Healthy Hawaiian made with carrot, green apple, pineapple, Fuji apple, lime, ginger and beet. The sharp pink-red color is reminiscent of the Hawaiian punch that was once found in cans promoted by the cartoon characters Punchy and Oaf. Carrots and beets make for its lively color.

“Raw juices don’t hold,” Beer said. “When we press, we think ahead by five days. We are always playing the balancing act, pressing just enough so we don’t have a lot of extra by the end of the week. By day five, we discount the juices and try to sell them.” Because the juices are not pasteurized, the lifespan of the extraction is shorter and needs to be enjoyed within days.

Beers freezes the older cashew milks.

“We repurpose some of the ingredients by putting them in our smoothies. The pulp is used for composting going to the City of Billings and a couple of private organizations. It’s high-quality pulp.”

In-house, Beers has three sizes of machines. Two small machines are found on the front counter for custom juice combinations while a medium and big machine are found in the back. “The big machine can process 200, 12-ounce bottles in one hour," she said.

All the fruits and vegetables are prepped the night before, and stored in the refrigerator, which means they are cold when they go into the big machine.

“We can adjust the size of the blades. We can change the speed and size of the blade and control how aggressively we press the vegetables.”

After bottling, the juices never reach room temperature and are quickly chilled.

“I am confident that people are getting the best fruit juice in the area,” Beers said.

Along with the juices, Beers also offers cashew milk and wellness shots, including "Tame the Flame" for inflammation and "Flu Shot" for an immunity boost. House-made granola made with gluten-free rolled oats, pecans, almonds, pumpkin seeds, coconut oil and flavored with maple syrup and vanilla is also available.

The next challenge for Beers is “trying to figure out how to get juices into the hands of more people." Also, she is considering finding refrigerated dispensers that accept credit cards as well as making deliveries for orders of $50 or more. For now, in downtown Billings, fresh organic raw juices are available at Fresco Juice Co.