Last Best Plates: Refuel and re-energize at Knockout Smoothie

On a recent morning after my workout at the gym, I headed to Knockout Smoothie Co. to not only refuel and reenergize, but to treat myself to something fun and fresh. On most days, I jolt into life with a cup of coffee and just call it good. However, I was hankering for something cold, green and creamy.

Knockout Smoothie is located on Grand Avenue near 24th Street West in Billings, squeezed between 9Round Fitness and Exotic Pets. The shop distinguishes itself from the other businesses with their name spelled out in red beet and lime green colored letters. Several green boxing gloves punching their target are painted prominently on the glass front.

Upon stepping into the shop, Nancy Metzger greeted me while working behind the counter. The back wall is painted lime green with the side wall showcasing black and white photos of muscular human bodies with messages of “The Best Meal of Your Day is Right Here!" and “Don't Just Survive, Thrive!" The space is cheery with a wood-fronted counter and tables with metal chairs.

There’s a sense of neatness and order here. High-energy rhythmic music pulsated from next door from those working out at 9Rounds. Metzger and her son Corey purchased the business in 2015. They expanded into offering smoothies in 2019 when the current space they are in, once a cigarette shop, became available.

“My son, Corey and his wife wanted to move back to Billings,” Metzger shared. In Sioux Falls, South Dakota, he had already opened two 9Round Fitness facilities. “I loved 9Round,” she said. “9Round is a 30-minute full body workout. I used to do hot yoga and I sweat just as much kicking and hitting bags.” Also, Metzger admitted to having a toner body with her new regiment of high-intensity kickboxing. The workout includes a trainer for workouts adaptable to busy schedules with exercises changing daily.

When her son wanted to start a business here in Billings, Metzger jumped at the chance to help him out.

“I wanted to help people, get them into better shape, help them feel better about themselves,” she said.

Having just retired from her job as a Farmers Insurance agent, she welcomed the change. At first, they wanted to expand into the new available space to accommodate the smoothie outlet but the fitness studio franchise would not allow them to combine the businesses.

Although working out was important, Metzger wanted to provide nutrition for pre-workout energy as well as post-workout recovery. “You want carbs before a workout for energy and protein for muscle recovery. It’s important to get them to restore. Getting something into the body helps the body recover better.” Refueling with beets, for instance, she said, “can open up oxygen to the blood cells, making things flow better.”

For my craving of a creamy green smoothie, I ordered the "I Love Veggies" smoothie under the Refuel & Recover category, with pineapple, coconut, spinach, kale, avocado and lemon. I chose to taste the basic recipe Metzger had created, but will return to choose from the add-ins options with the addition of whey or plant protein or whole-foods additions such as chia, flax or hemp seeds or extra fruit or oatmeal or granola. If I want to cheat a little, there’s also a choice of organic sandwich cookies.

Under the lifestyle shakes category, the 20-ounce smoothies have less sugar and are lower in calories. Metzger said the concoction has about 220 categories as opposed to Refuel & Recover drink "Mo’ Mas," with an option of liquid such as juices or milks, peanut butter, oatmeal and bananas with vanilla or chocolate ‘Daily Mass’ builder which can be upwards of 600 calories.

Metzger and her son worked with Performance Food Centers to create their original menu with offerings containing no GMO ingredients originating from natural and whole foods. Recently, Knockout Smoothie Co. started offering acai bowls. Acai (pronounced aa saa ee) is a berry from palm trees found in the South American rainforests and believed to contain more antioxidants that protect cells from damage than berries such as cranberry, raspberry or blueberry.

“I was in California with a friend. I saw these long lines around these food trucks? I wondered what was so incredible with these acai bowls?” After tasting one, she understood.

I ordered a peanut butter acai bowl for my husband that had a blend of acai, peanut butter, banana, strawberries and unsweetened chocolate almond milk with ice on the bottom topped with granola, cacao nips, coconut, chia seeds and honey. My husband ended up with half the bowl by the time I got it home as the bowl had a great blend of textures with smooth and creamy on the bottom topped with crunchy goodies on top. The "I Love Veggies" smoothie hit the spot. With the incorporation of powdered components, the drink was creamy with concentrated flavors sans the slimy texture of blending fresh avocados.

For the New Year, juice blends and wellness shots will be offered. The healthy Hawaiian “tastes like a healthy version of the highly processed, bright red punch that we loved as kids. This juice is refreshing, easy to drink juice that everyone seems to love," the menu reads. It's made with organic carrots, apples, pineapple, limes, ginger and beets. Other choices include "14Karrot" and "Mintana Green."

"Wellness shots, such as wheat grass with chlorophyll, can draw toxins from the body,” Metzger shared, adding that they also offer wellness shots made with celery, apple, lemon, ginger and cayenne for flu symptoms. This branch of the business will eventually take on the name of Fresco Juice Company.

As we come into a New Year, Knockout Smoothie Co. may be able to knock or kick in the resolutions we have made to lose weight and tone up for a healthier lifestyle in 2023.