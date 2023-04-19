On recent a morning of endless phone calls, emails and texts, I took a moment to refresh and refuel. Black Dog Coffee was my destination of escape. I desired sunshine to wake me up, the intimacy of being amongst people and community, and coffee for jolting caffeine into my brain and being.

When I arrived, the parking lot was full of cars, but I easily found a space on the street. Black Dog Coffee owners Mariah and Rob Carpenter moved into what once housed the Billings Nursery to partner with John Switzer of Switzer Landscaping, now the owner of the Roots Garden Center.

John needed a showroom for his customers to pick out plants for their landscaping projects. To keep foot traffic coming into the business for all four seasons, John convinced the Carpenters to adjoin their coffee shop.

At Black Dog, I sat at the long counter with metal stool seating. Here I have a perched view over tables below me to the check-out counter for the Roots Garden Center. I am surrounded by people with headphones and earbuds working on their laptops and many others gathered for coffee and conversation.

Mariah and her mother-in-law, entrepreneur Chris Carpenter, entered the coffee business in 2017. To gain knowledge and skills in making a cup of Joe they attended barista school at Stumptown Coffee Roasters in Portland, Oregon. Not only did they learn about brewing coffee, they learned of the varieties, geography and history of the seeds from the coffee plant as well as their aroma, acidity, body and flavor.

“It was an eye-opening experience. We drank so much coffee, we literally got sick,” Mariah said. “It was one of the coolest deep dives into the craft.”

Knowing I had some time, I ordered a pour-over coffee and a slice of ham and cheese quiche. Barista Jordan LeClair carefully took five minutes to brew this drink. She heated up water in a gooseneck kettle while fashioning a filter in a funnel cone placed over a glass carafe. After wetting the filter, she added Stumptown Coffee Roasters bourbon ground coffee beans. She swirled water on top of the beans, making them bloom and causing the grinds to foam and bubble. More boiling water was added to extract the flavor from the beans.

I grasped the large coffee cup between my palms finding comfort in cradling the hotness. I took a deep inhale and smelled flowery vanilla and chocolate notes. Then I carefully took a sip hoping to not spill a drop. Flavors of nutty dark chocolate and cranberry cascaded into my soul.

At Black Dog Coffee, coffee beans come from local roasters Revel Coffee.

Mariah said the coffee is roasted to best showcase the characteristics of the beans, highlighting notes of citrus, fruit and flowers to chocolate, caramel, nuts and smoke.

The space for the coffee shop contains art for sale along with a large glass cold room with floral displays.

As I took my last bites of my ham and cheese quiche, the door opened and in walked Ashley Krause with her three Australian shepherds all leashed around her waist.

I heard glee in a customer's voice that said with a gasp, “They’re here.”

Krause is a regular at Black Dog Coffee, ordering an iced chai with double shots of espresso.

“I come here pretty regularly during the week,” Krause said of having Black Dog Coffee as a destination for walking her dogs and savoring an iced chai with double shots of espresso.

For now, Black Dog Coffee is not only creating new community but preserving the spirit of gathering, conversation and coffee.