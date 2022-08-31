Last Best Plates: Something new at The Old Post

I have to hand it to Kimberly Durham, whose entrepreneurship, with the help of her family, created two successful restaurants in White Sulphur Springs, Bar 47 and The Jawbone, and a third restaurant in Missoula, The Old Post. She and her husband Tom, who is from Tennessee, recently opened a fourth eatery in Polson, The Durham – Kitchen and Cocktails. Did I mention Kimberly is also a practicing attorney in Polson and an accomplished jazz musician? Rumor has it she is a world-class poker player, although she claims she is just a wannabe. I’m wondering when she has time to sleep.

I found The Old Post intriguing, so I stopped for breakfast and to learn more about this Zootown establishment. The American Legion Forgotten Warriors Post 101 was founded in 1981. The Post established a bar for the benefit of veterans in a brick building attached to the back of the popular Worden’s Market in Missoula. Over the years, this watering hole became a favorite haunt not only of vets but locals as well, including Kimberly, who lived in the apartment above The Old Post while attending University of Montana from 2000-2008, earning a bachelor's, master's, and law degree.

When Tim France, owner of Worden’s Market, sold his business in 2020, he retained ownership of the building and the attached structure that housed The Old Post. When The Old Post closed abruptly in October of 2020 due to financial difficulties, it opened the door for Kimberly to work her magic. Tim handled the mechanical updates needed to meet city codes while Kimberly and Tom went to work on the cosmetic changes. The Old Post opened in September of 2021. Out back of the bar is a covered patio complete with heaters and fans, ideal for sipping a cold one or savoring good grub in Montana’s summer season. With her musical background, Kimberly wanted a venue for live music, so she built a small stage. Every Thursday is jazz night at this establishment.

I sat with Rob Evanger, manager of the Jawbone Restaurant Group, which comprises the four family-owned eateries. Rob was general manager of the original American Legion Post from 1996-1998, then purchased a bar across the street, Sean Kelly’s Pub, which he owned from 1998-2003. One of the jazz acts he booked into the club was Kimberly’s 8-piece jazz band, Critical Martini. In time that group disbanded. Kimberly plays every other week at The Old Post with a small group of musicians.

Another character at The Old Post is Allan Nielsen, Kimberly’s cousin who works the restaurant’s morning shift. He is a bit of a celebrity in this neighborhood, being a longtime employee at Worden’s, where he earned a reputation as a wine connoisseur. During the American Legion days, he held over 500 wine tastings in the basement of the bar. Al speaks highly of his cousin. “Kimberly has good taste without completely gentrifying the space. This is a true Montana family business. It’s a place loved by the locals,” he said.

This Missoula neighborhood has a cast of characters whose connections and respect for each other run deep.

Thanks to bar manager Seth Frost, The Old Post is known for its innovative cocktails. Originally from Missoula, Seth spent six years in the Marines. Then it was on to college, where he pondered his next steps. He watched the Tom Cruise movie “Cocktail” which defined his future. He wanted to be a bartender. He bought a how-to book, then ended up with various bartending jobs before returning to Missoula. He refers to the bottles behind the bar as his “toys.”

Seth is big on experimenting with spices he finds in the grocery stores. One of his concoctions, the Spicy Hibiscus Margarita, uses Guajillo chili, hibiscus-infused Lunazul Blanco Tequila, coconut cream, and lime. I’m fond of the Dirty Girl listed on their menu, a grown-up milkshake using Orphan Girl Bourbon Cream Liqueur from Headframe Spirits in Butte, and root beer blended with vanilla ice cream.

The Durhams are fond of Southern cooking and wanted to add a twist to their menu with dishes not offered in Missoula. Chicken and andouille gumbo is a mix of chicken, okra, and Redneck andouille sausage, served with rice and a homemade biscuit. Another option is red beans and rice, using braised ham, andouille, and bacon served over rice and accompanied with a homemade biscuit. Even though I find it an odd Southern combo, I choose the fried chicken and waffle entrée for breakfast. The boneless buttermilk chicken breast sat on a plump waffle, to which I added the sweetness of maple syrup. It was a generous serving — bigger than my appetite! I paired my breakfast with The Old Post Bloody Mary, which was almost a meal in itself, complete with a skewer loaded with a cube of cheese, onion, olive, bacon, shrimp, and a nugget of buttermilk fried chicken.

Other breakfast options include a yogurt and granola parfait, avocado toast, eggs Benedict, and croque madame, featuring a grilled ham and cheese sandwich on a Wheat Montana brioche, topped with a fried egg and Mornay sauce. Customers can opt for a traditional breakfast with bacon or ham and eggs. Breakfast is served all week, but come weekends, the emphasis is on brunch, with most of the same choices as the breakfast menu.

The Old Post rolls out some unique choices for lunch and dinner. On my second visit, I had to sample the sea salt caramel fries. The sweet potato fries were covered in a sweet and spicy caramel sauce and topped with bits of sweet peppered bacon and sea salt. Talk about yummy! The menu includes jalapeno hush puppies, served with Creole remoulade, and Southern hummus, a mix of boiled peanut and black-eyed pea hummus served with house-made BBQ tortilla chips. The Old Post "Dirty Mac" combines Tillamook aged white cheddar, Gorgonzola, and Gruyere with Montana-made macaroni. Pulled pork sandwiches, salads, pan-seared skirt steak, buttermilk fried chicken, and fish tacos are more traditional options. Come hungry, as the portions at The Old Post are generous.

I asked Kimberly how she sees The Old Post fitting into the Missoula scene, given that there is no shortage of eateries in Zootown. “It’s our commitment to live music, excellent food, best cocktails in town, and a relaxed but slightly upscale vibe,” she tells me. “It’s old school Missoula with a bit more refinement.” Check out their entertaining website at oldpostmissoula.com.