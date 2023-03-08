On a recent cold day, as my husband and I headed back to Billings from Bozeman, we stopped in Livingston at Stella’s Kitchen Counter. I admit it was the name, my name, that compelled me to consider getting off Highway 90.

However, on this day, traffic was being diverted through town with snow and ice closing the major thoroughfare. Although the name "Stella" has picked up popularity in recent years for baby girls, this endearment has mostly been given to beloved pets, and now to restaurateur Brian Menges’ latest enterprise.

Stella’s Kitchen Counter serves up a themed hot lunch with options of made-from-scratch food frozen in boiling bags to take home to warm in simmering water, as well as take-and-bake items. On Wednesday afternoons, pre-ordered dinners, hot and ready to go, make for a night of no cooking at home.

I wanted to investigate what Menges was up to as he adds to his portfolio of culinary establishments he's built over 18 years — the iconic Murray Bar, Gil’s Goods and the 2nd Street Bistro. Stella’s Kitchen Counter had previously been named Cluck and Tackle Box. Remnants of the rotisserie remain behind the counter where, for a short while, Menges sold roasted chickens and discovered he could not compete with the Costco influenced preconception of low-priced birds.

Menges originally purchased this space as an extra kitchen for his other eateries with industrial cryovac and sous vide machines, and kettles for scratch-made food. Now the setup is proving valuable for his new endeavor. He continues to make the stretch of West Park Street and North Second Street flavorful.

He chose the name Stella because, “I wanted to create an image of something evocative,” he said. The logo art is of a woman from the 1950s with a soft curled hair-do tied up in a headband wearing an off-the-shoulder polka-dotted dress. The spirit of the business shows in the playful, flirtatious, fun and surprise in her wink.

“Stella was the name of Jack Kerouac’s third wife,” Menges said. Menges says he's a kindred spirit of Kerouac, an American novelist and poet who wrote about topics on Catholic spirituality, jazz, travel, Buddhism, drugs and poverty.

Stella’s Kitchen Counter quietly opened about a year ago. Recruiting the expertise of Chefs Adam Boehler and Matt Ensing, Menges started out making lunches for fishing guides.

“We were limited employees going after unlimited customers,” he said, trying to maximize efforts with a shortage of qualified and available workers.

With Boehler, who was managing the sushi line at Neptune’s Taphouse, and Ensing, who favored classic French cooking and who had recently worked at the Bozeman Coop, the team created a place to grab lunch with a set theme that changes weekly. The theme continues to about 80 clients who pick up weekly preordered dinners on Wednesday afternoons between 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Examples of meals, from a single serving to family sized portions, include Vietnamese pho of beef and elk with local flank steak, rice noodles, bean sprouts, jalapenos, mint, basil and lime; beef stew with carrots, onions, potatoes and mushrooms with a homemade buttermilk biscuit and a green salad; and Stella’s meatballs in marinara and provolone on a toasted sourdough hoagie with cream coleslaw.

“I know from a chef’s perspective what energy and effort it takes to cook a meal,” he said. As father to Amelie, age 8 and Olivier, 6, he knows how much time is devoted to picking kids up and running them to activities, which detracts from cooking dinner.

Menges considered creating his own subscription meal kit.

“We looked at Happy Chef and Blue Apron,” he said, but “the packaging was ridiculous. There was a massive amount of throw away.”

During the week an option of frozen pasta sauces, soups, stews and more can be purchased in boiling bags. Items such as jambalaya, bolognese, and lamb ragout were the choices during our visit that could be brought home in bags and then dropped in simmering water for 10 minutes to reheat. Gourmet sous vide choices included osso buco and duck confit for two that requires simmering for 15 minutes. Lasagna, chicken pot pie, shepherd’s pie and chocolate chip cookie roll were the take-and-bake options. Raw proteins included marinated steaks and brined Red Bird chicken breasts.

My husband and I stumbled on this week’s theme of tacos al pastor with Mexican street corn salad and cilantro rice. The tacos were generous in size filled with good-sized slices of pork tenderloin marinated with pineapple. Served on corn tortillas, dollops of pineapple salsa and chipotle crema brightened the taco with fresh and spicy flavors. Fluffy rice and crunchy corn only added to the textures and flavors.

On this day, we made it home just before Highway 90 was closed between Livingston and Big Timber. We popped the bolognese sauce we had purchased into boiling water and cooked up some pasta for a comforting made-from-scratch meal after a long drive home.