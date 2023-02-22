At nearly two o’clock on this Monday afternoon, Sweet Chili Asian Bistro in Bozeman was open to feed our hunger and steady our nerves. Many restaurants were closed on Monday and those that were open were just ending their lunch service. Our cautious maneuvering from Billings on a treacherous icy I-90 had delayed our arrival. After finding a place to park on East Main, my husband and I walked toward the 302 address. A sandwich board outside on the sidewalk directed us to the entrance.

Walking into a nondescript alcove, we stepped through a second door. Once inside, I exhaled relief as we entered an expansive room punctuated with a blue-green coral white lit wall. Shelves with neatly arranged bottles of spirits framed the back wall at the sushi bar. Red fabric lanterns floated below the high ceiling, observed by a large bust of Buddha anchoring the space of the main dining room. A large photograph of stems of red orchids framed with bamboo canes braced the wall. A long banquette with red and green polka-dotted fabric beckoned welcome, while white tablecloths created a sense of elegance and order.

“When we first opened, we wanted to bring spiciness and freshness to Montana,” said co-owner Yuanfei Qiu. She and her husband Rujian Zhang opened Sweet Chili Asian Bistro in 2010 when people “could not find spicy flavors in the community,” she added.

Designer Mitch Thompson helped owners Zhang and Qiu create this space that features Asian cuisine from China, Japan, and Southeast Asia. He incorporated the symbolic colors from these cultures with red emboldening power, happiness, success, and good fortune, with green representing wealth, fertility, hope, and calm.

As I took another deep exhale, manager Sage LeBlanc welcomed us and brought us to a table not far from the sushi bar. As we sat down gentle meditative piano music played.

The menu offers sushi with options of nigiri and sashimi. Starters include pot stickers, my husband’s favorite style of dumplings, so naturally he put in an order. Sea bass and salmon are options, as well as garlic roasted duck and rack of lamb with ginger plum glaze. Southeast Asian-style red and green curries are listed under the "Curry" category, while pad Thai noodles and Mongolian local bison highlighted the "Off the Wok" choices.

After scanning the menu, I immediately decided on the drunken noodles. These thick rice noodles stir-fried with fresh basil, Thai chilies, garlic, bell peppers, and “sweet purple onions” brought immediate comfort. The bison meat enhanced this dish traditionally made with beef. My husband chose the green curry with tofu, but on our next visit, we will have to order salmon belly with curry, as it was rumored to be the staff favorite.

Fei’s husband, Jian, who heads up the kitchen said, “We make every dish to order.”

The Zhangs met in Kunming, China and married in 2000. “I love traveling,” Jian confessed. The desire to explore and discover brought them to Southeast Asia and Japan from their Hong Kong home.

With Jian’s parents in Portland, Oregon, and a sister in Great Falls, they decided to move to the United States in 2006. Once here, they journeyed to Boise, Seattle, and Billings as places to settle down, but it was a trip to Yellowstone National Park that led them to plant roots in Bozeman.

LeBlanc, who has worked for the Zhangs for 10 years, shared that the restaurant had developed a following. The proof came when loyal customers continued to purchase take-out during the COVID pandemic. Now, she said, “The regulars come here to celebrate. They come to celebrate graduations, birthdays, anniversaries. People come here on dates.”

“I started working here as a host, as many of us have. One day, one of the servers dropped two trays and I stepped in to help,” and the rest is history, she said. "Over the years I have pursued other jobs and other careers, but the most fulfilling job has been working here.”

Our dishes came to the table with steam wafting. My drunken noodles were piping hot with generous slices of bison and an orchestra of flavors. This dish, typically served in Asia as a hangover remedy, could be ordered with varying levels of spiciness.

My husband’s large bowl of green curry brimmed with triangular slices of fried tofu and generous amounts of broccoli and sliced zucchini. The accompanying rice puffed with steam and softness. Both dishes alone were enough for two people to leave full and satisfied.

In the future, they will be opening what Zhang described as, “an elevated, fine-dining restaurant focused on local products. We want to celebrate Montana and its products.” They want to support 4-H students by featuring their products on the menu.

They also have plans for a sports bar supporting local firefighters. Yet unnamed, the 10,000-square-foot space will be located near Costco.

In the meantime, Sweet Chili Asian Bistro on East Main Street will bring a taste of Montana touched with spicy Asian flavors.