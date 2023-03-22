Food is the dangling carrot for me to finish most athletic endeavors, and this holds especially true for when I cross country ski. A Sweet St. Cupcakes treat created by Angelica and Alberto Panzardi was a delicious reward after a recent day of exertion.

At Cross Culinary in Red Lodge, a fundraiser for the Silver Run Nordic Ski Team and Beartooth Recreational Trails Association, we traversed across groomed trails from food stations hosted by PREROGATIvE Kitchen, Samurai Sue’s Everyday Foods, Marli’s, MontAsia, Babcock and Miles, and John Clayton. By the time we reached the end, we were ready for something sweet.

With a smile and a pink apron on, Alberto offered us cake pops and a potato chip chocolate caramel bark. Usually, my husband and I share our treats, but that day, I quickly devoured my entire sample with dark chocolate encasing soft sweet caramel and crunchy salty potato chips. My husband literally inhaled his cake dessert. He was so enamored with his chocolate cake pop he started to interrogate Panzardi as to how he created such a moist and round pop.

While reluctant to reveal the details of cake-pop manufacture, Alberto later shared with me that he and his wife, Angelica, hand-form every cake ball and decorate each individually.

“I love all things culinary,” Angelica said enthusiastically. Although the primary focus of the sweet shop was cupcakes back in 2013 when Angelica chose the name for the business, these days they also offer custom cakes, cookies, candies and cake pops. The Panzardis can also provide event setup and decorations. (For cakes, orders should be made online at sweetstcupcakes.com one month ahead of time, while cake pops require two weeks, and wedding cakes longer.)

Alberto retired last year from his supervisorial position at the processing and distribution center at the main Billings Post Office. His departure from work allowed him the time to receive two knee replacements. In the last 10 years, the couple, married for 12 years, found themselves moving from El Paso to Seattle, Washington, and Georgia for jobs with the United States Post Office. Before joining the postal system, he served in the U.S. Army for a decade, followed by 13 years in the Army Reserve as an Airborne Medic for the 7th Ranger Training Battalion. In this time of service and sacrifice, he became physically disabled.

With Angelica comes up with most of the menu ideas, the two work together to create the desserts while Alberto takes charge of setting up events.

“I got an Easy Bake Oven when I was 12 years old,” Angelica said. “Then when I was 13, I baked my first official birthday cake for my nephew.” In time she became a “huge fan of Martha Stewart,” and admits to loving baking competition shows.

Tony Contreras, who works at Town and Country in customer service, met Alberto at the store. With a baby on the way, Contreras needed someone to help him with treats and cake for a shower, so he hired Sweet St. Cupcakes to help him with his celebration.

“My wife literally started crying,” he said of her reaction when she saw the balloon bouquet and the cake along with other goodies. “I had never had a cake pop like the ones they make."

Becky Hanser hired the Panzardis for her Hippie-themed Super Bowl party with six different cake pops and a festive football theme.

“They made the best cake pops I have ever had,” she said.

Alberto said they use quality ingredients.

“We make homemade frostings — ganache, buttercreams and fondant," Angelica said. "We make American buttercream that is sweeter, and Swiss or Italian buttercream that is less sweet.”

For special events and orders, Angelica finds pride in personalizing their sweet creations.

In honoring their Puerto Rican and Mexican heritages, they make cake pops in Mexican spicy chocolate and churro flavors along with offering candies coated with chamoy — a condiment made with dried chilies, lime juice and fruit using mango, apricot, plum and tajin.

Alberto said he and Angelica were asked to participate in the Cross Culinary fundraiser at a moment's notice after someone else backed out.

“I am all for community. It gives us the opportunity to give back,” he said.

“Helping brings so much joy and love,” Angelica added. “We love giving. We are givers.”

For us, the pieces of candy bark and cake pops were the gifts that brought our culinary experience to a sweet ending.