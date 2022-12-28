Last Best Plates: Tea and whimsy at Russian House with Love

At Alissa’s Russian House with Love, Arisa Eskendarova is seeping up whimsy. Tea and Russian-inspired desserts are served here in a cheerful space. On the east side of the Albertson’s shopping center at the corner of 13th and Grand Avenue in Midtown Billings is a hidden reprieve to take a break from the holiday frenzy.

Tucked behind the 1212 Boutique, a secondhand clothing and houseware store, Eskendarova said, “I opened a piece of my homeland here. This place makes me smile when I come here.” She started pouring tea and serving treats at the end of 2020 when she purchased the space, opening her tea house while continuing the boutique sales.

To make guests smile, a welcoming archway leads into a room with a wood-carved rendition of the Cathedral of Vasily the Blessed, more commonly known as Saint Basil’s Cathedral in Moscow, on the back wall. Set against a painted blue sky backed by orange-colored walls, cheer resonates. The fireplace also makes for a warm greeting with a flat screen above the mantle playing cultural performances such as the ballet Swan Lake and images of the landscape of Russia. A second archway leads to an alcove with a mural of Moscow allowing for the gathering of larger groups. (Robert Gunderson provided the craftsmanship for the faux fireplace, archways and cathedral wood carving.)

Here Russian-style tea made with black tea leaves is the highlighted beverage. Eskendarova concocted her own proprietary blend of black tea leaves combining a mix of flowers, herb, dried berries and spices.

“Tea is a cultural thing. It is a nice tradition,” she shared. Black tea is the traditional beverage, but Eskendarova also offers fruit and green tea on her menu as well as coffee. While she spoke, she pointed to a black gold colored samovar placed on her fireplace mantle with a vessel to boil water on the bottom with a teapot on top to brew tea, and reminisced about an aromatic, slightly smokey tea from her homeland.

Eskendarova yearns for her country of origin. With the onset of COVID and the current world situation, she has not been able to return to her native land. She misses her culture and even more, friends and family.

Eleven years ago, Eskendarova stepped foot on American soil. Her husband, Dennis Dinger, owner of the Junction City Saloon, Restaurant and Hotel in Custer, brought her to his Big Sky home town to settle. They met online. “I was never looking for a husband,” she said. “I wanted to learn English. I never thought I would fall in love.”

When her husband-to-be came to visit her in Moscow, she said, “It just happened when he held my hand, he melted my heart.” She knew she was taking a risk when she agreed to come to the United States with him because she had no money, but she admitted, “I was stupid in love.”

In Russia Eskendarova worked as a pediatrician, but found it too costly to retrain and re-certify to practice in the United States. Also fluent in Japanese from her time in Tokyo, Kawasaki and Yokohama, she teaches language classes in Russian and Japanese at the shop on Sundays.

“I like teaching to cover my expenses. All my brothers were teachers, in chemistry, physics, and computers. My parents were in the middle class,” she recalled of her father being a farmer for the government and her mother cleaning at hospitals. “They gave us everything. They gave us education.”

She chose to set up business in Billings because she saw more opportunities in a larger city.

With snow on the ground and temperatures hovering in the teens during this visit, I sat down with a cup of Russian tea and a strawberry cupcake with a dollop of colorful fruit jam crowned with sugar pearls and a surprise white chocolate buttercream filling. The cupcake arrived on a red heart-shaped plate with swirls of white chocolate hearts drawn onto the surface.

The treat of a hot beverage and dessert while talking to Eskendarova warmed my soul. I had a hard time choosing between the chocolate cream roll and tiramisu. On another visit I had tasted the Russian tea cookies, buttery nutty cookies rolled in powdered sugar, and the baklava, with flaky phyllo layered with honey and nuts.

Eskendarova revealed her dream of expanding her tea house into a restaurant. The current boutique would become the dining room while the back remains the same. “This would be the first Russian restaurant in Wyoming and Montana," she said.

“I would have big nesting dolls in the corner. The waitresses would wear traditional clothes. I have lots of ideas,” she added as her speech quickened. She wants to serve pelmeni, the quintessential meat pasta dumplings filled with ground beef, pork and sometimes lamb, and chudu, large filled pan-fried dumplings. Borscht, a soup made with beetroot, would be another offering.

Eskendarova has shown resilience and adaptability. When challenged, she poured her energy into creating her Russian House with Love as the COVID pandemic was abating. She spilled her emotions into creating paintings depicting a long-haired woman as she finds light in the flame of a candle or unity in the spirit of a horse. She even found humor when her Russian passport named her as Alissa rather than her real name, Arisa. Mostly, she said with a smile, “I am happy when I make people happy.”