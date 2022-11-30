Last Best Plates: The spirit of vikings at Nordic Brew Works

At Nordic Brew Works, located in The Market at Ferguson Farm in Bozeman, the Big Sky reigns. In the building that houses a restaurant and taproom, the outside comes in through the myriad of windows into the high ceiling space. Natural light and clean lines merge with wood, metal, brick and other natural materials to provide a place to gather with friends.

Nordic Brew Works specializes in wood-fired pizzas, craft-brewed beers made next door at Polar Brewing, and custom cocktails.

Co-owner Matt Paine wanted to create “a restaurant with a better atmosphere and experience” than other pizza and burger places in Montana. He enlisted the talents of Envi Interior Design Studio to realize his want to create the perfect space for eats and drinks with Nordic and Scandinavian architectural sensibilities.

When it came to naming the restaurant, “We evaluated a dozen names,” Paine shared. With the Scandinavian design of the building, they explored Nordic names.

“We surveyed 50 friends and they said, ‘How about Nordic?’ It was two to one the most popular choice.” Paine thought the name made sense because Bozeman’s latitude is at 45 degrees North with Scandinavia at about 43 degrees, one two degrees off.

Upon entering the restaurant, an alcove with a two-sided fireplace lured me in. After stepping in the main space, my eyes were comfortably drawn in many directions. First, I saw the square bar with a large metal rack holding glassware hanging above. I then spied the steel tanks from Polar Brewing next door through a glass wall to then saw in the back, the flames dancing in the white-tiled wood-fired oven. As I moved toward our table, nearby Bozeman vistas greeted me as I slid into the banquette.

I saw diners seated outside on the patio enjoying the sun, a couple lingering at chairs by the fireplace, and a long wide staircase flanked on one side with a mural of the clouds leading to a private dining space upstairs.

On this day my husband and I met up with friends, Mitch and Rita Gallagher for lunch. We studied the menu with the Norse spirited stick figure bird. The offerings are separated in the categories of “Sharables,” “Pizza,” “Soup & Salads” and “On the Bun.”

Rita chose the Nordic burger, made with grass-fed 406 Farms Wagyu beef, applewood bacon, white cheddar cheese, caramelized onions and arugula, while Mitch opted for the Cajun chicken sandwich, with blackened chicken breast and bacon. My husband went with the BLT and I ordered the watermelon tajin gazpacho.

A mountain mushroom pizza made with bechamel, wild mushrooms, fontina, sage, scallions and truffle oil along with dirty potatoes with fried potatoes, curry spice blend, pickled beet relish and sweet chile aioli came to the table as complimentary offerings.

I ordered a pint of the princess unicorn made by Polar Brewery, a northeast style hazy IPA with a creamy texture and aromas of apricot, peach and melon. Frankly I could not resist the name. The beers brewed by Tyler Nail have names befitting the Montana vibe. The Polar 45 Lager, an American lager, is described as “perfect for floating down the river or hydrating after a bike ride,” while the outside Bozeman adventure brew, a mountain IPA, with hops and citrus aromatics is “an ideal sessionable IPA for your next outdoor adventure. Other options include: Devil's Slide, a sour red ale and Flathead Cherry Cider made with regional cherries.

Head brewer at Polar Brewery, Tyler Nail said of making his beer, “My philosophy when it comes to making beer is that it is truly a craft and a work of art. Putting in the extra work, sourcing local and imported ingredients, and always striving to learn and improve take the craft to the next level.”

“We work closely with each other,” Paine said of collaborating with Nail next door. With a full liquor license, Nordic Brew Works can stay open past Montana’s legislated 8 p.m. time cap for breweries to stop serving beer.

“When we first opened, we didn’t think we would sell 67% food,” Paine shared, surprised as he thought the sales of beer and cocktails would surpass that of food.

With Beaumont Fry, who recently joined the Nordic Brew Works from Denver, as the bar manager, the cocktail menu takes on a bold and alluring aura. The seasonal menu offers a "BIFRÖST" made with Icelandic gin, snow pea and sage honey and lemon; and "Grizzly's Tracks" with huckleberry vodka and house-made lavender lemonade. The signature "Skål" cocktail is made with a Campari ice cube.

Mitch said of his Cajun chicken sandwich, “It was excellent because everything was really fresh. The chicken had just the right amount of spice. The black garlic aioli was outstanding.” Rita shared. “My burger was perfectly cooked and nicely seasoned.” For Joe, the rye bread for his BLT made it unique while my soup was pretty and refreshing.

The pizza came to the table with a crust that was crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside. The mushrooms had a nice smokey flavor with an essence of truffle. The dirty potatoes were the biggest surprise with crispy potato wedges smothered with cheese exuding turmeric and cumin topped with a colorful sweet and sour beet relish.

At Nordic Brew Works, gather with friends to experience the spirit and flavors of Montana and Scandinavia.