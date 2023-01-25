Last Best Plates: The Yellowstone Valley Food Hub

The Yellowstone Valley Food Hub, a cooperative of local farmers, ranchers, bakers and makers, now has a new retail location on Lampman Drive in the West End of Billings. On a cold, sunny Friday in January, I was grateful for an opportunity to shop for local food. Returning to my normal routine from the holidays, I had forgotten to place my order for the week, missing the chance to get my bounty at a pickup point near my house.

“Our members come from the Yellowstone Valley watershed,” General Manager Carrie Holst said. “We support Montana-grown products and our neighbors.” Holst took on the position of general manager in the fall of last year, relocating from South Dakota with recent experience working for an impact investment firm.

We stood in the 500-square-foot retail space with shelves holding dry goods such as lentils from Timeless Natural Food, pinto beans from Silvertip Ranch and stick cacao cinnamon-flavored honey. On a bright red metal shelf, packages of Samurai Sue’s Everyday Foods Coconut Chocolate Chip Cookies and Spiced Ginger Molasses Cookies, along with Chico Hot Sauce produced by Chef Dave Wells at Chico Hot Springs, are available for purchase. An upright glass cold case held fresh greens from Swanky Roots while in the freezer sat beef bone broth and lamb curry patties from High Five Meats, beef short ribs from Charter Beef, and ham slices from Silvertip Pork.

The Yellowstone Valley Food Hub started back in 2011 when Annika Charter-Williams, a Roundup rancher, and several other producers started a local food-buying club. Later, the Yellowstone Valley Citizens Council, an affiliate of the Northern Plains Resource Council, began helping producers organize the Food Hub.

The Hub is a grower’s cooperative serving central and eastern Montana and includes 35 local farmers, ranchers, bakers, and makers. A buyer orders online from Wednesday to Tuesday all year round for pick up or delivery every Thursday and Friday. No subscription is necessary. The makers in the group become members and are required to not only provide product but also volunteer to help with packing up product for delivery, volunteering at pickup sites and participating in special events.

“We also source from the Western Montana Growers Cooperative (WMGC),” Holst said. The group is a coalition of growers in the Flathead, Jocko, Mission and Bitterroot valleys whose goal is to provide fresh, high-quality product from their farms.

A counter made with corrugated metal painted red and adorned with old barnwood fronts the cash register and the desks for Holst and Mattie Jacobsen who calls herself a “general laborer.”

“I’m the catch-all,” she said with a smile. “I am really passionate about supporting local food. I want to help with that.”

She does it all from helping with aggregation of product on Wednesdays, wiping down coolers, making deliveries to customers, working in the store on Fridays, and much more.

In the back warehouse, there is a large space where tables can be set up for an assembly line to fill several dozen white coolers each Thursday for delivery to five sites for customer pickup. Shelving is readied for product and a CoolBot, a walk-in cooler hooked up to an air conditioner that provides a cool holding area. Two garage doors, one facing the east and the other the south, provide for easy access for loading and unloading.

The Food Hub recently received $20,000 from the High Stakes Foundation that funds people and organizations in Montana that promote equality, climate change solutions, economic development, local agriculture, sustainable communities, ecosystem preservation and leadership.

“Currently we cannot accept SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program),” Holst lamented of not having the capability to process online or in person orders for those who need to utilize food stamps. “We want to bring inclusivity to local food” and the grant will expand access.

“We are currently working on expanding to restaurants and wholesale contracts,” Holst added.

About 15 to 20 members contribute actively to the Food Hub’s work.

“The Food Hub makes it easy for me as a small producer. Everything is done in one place," said Tom Tschida from Nash Farms. He does not have do his own marketing, make his own deliveries or create individual invoices for selling his meats. “I supply the product. I get a check.”

“I am a farmer,” Alan Christensen of ABC Gardens said emphatically. Being a member of the Food Hub alleviates his taking on the roles as marketer and seller. He is not required to pack up his wares to take to farmers markets where he would sell his produce to then take anything unsold back home.

Asano Otsu of Samurai Sue’s Everyday Foods said she enjoys volunteering.

“It’s a great opportunity to connect with the producers and makers," she said. “I get my flour through the Food Hub.”

As single producer it can be isolating working alone.

“The Food Hub provides year-round family and support," she added.

Sarah Johnson of Second Bloom Flowers who sells plant starts and bouquets in the summer said, “I sell through the Food Hub, wholesale, and subscriptions. It takes the guess work out of it and there’s a lot less waste.”

On the day I visited I was looking for a dozen eggs from the Western Montana Growers Cooperative, but they were sold out. The eggs, along with carrots and curry lamb patties “are the most popular in the store. Many people stop by on their way out of town to take to their cabins. In the summer, peaches are very popular,” Holst said.

The Food Hub continues to make strides in bringing products from ranchers, farmers, bakers and makers to our community.