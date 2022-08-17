Last Best Plates: Wonderland Cafe and Lodge

Stacey Joy is a passionate visionary and the woman you want to invest in your community. Having grown up in the Midwest, she landed in Chicago working as an executive in nonprofit management. Wanting to get involved in conservation, she moved out to Montana in 2012 and signed on as director of development with the Yellowstone Association (now Yellowstone Forever). She held the position from January 2012 until May 2015. It was here that her love for the community of Gardiner blossomed.

After thorough research, she saw opportunities in this Yellowstone Park gateway town to develop upscale lodging and a farm-to-table restaurant. In 2016, she bought a property that was sitting vacant, then tore down the building that historically had been one of Gardiner’s watering holes. She went to work creating a ground-floor café and bar, along with eight Yellowstone-themed rooms on the upper floors of this three-story building. Her crew was careful to salvage as much wood as possible from the original building, which found new life in the café and lodge.

I was curious about the café’s name Wonderland, so I did a bit of research. In 1883, the Northern Pacific Railroad built a spur from its main track in Livingston down to Cinnabar, just a bit north of Gardiner. The tracks were extended into Gardiner in 1903, transporting visitors to Yellowstone until 1948. In promoting the wonders of the park, the railway created fanciful brochures that featured “Alice in Wonderland” (from Lewis Carroll’s book) as its poster child.

Stacey became enamored with the name Wonderland. “I learned about the Wonderland campaign while working at Yellowstone Forever. My colleague overseeing retail found vintage images from the Northern Pacific Railroad, and I couldn't get them out of my head!” she said. “The first and only newspaper in Gardiner in the early 1900s was also called wonderland."

The café’s interior is light and airy, with ample seating, including an area with a fireplace, couch, and comfy chairs. There is an outside patio, counter space, and a wall of booths, along with tables and chairs. Local artwork dresses up the walls. Stacey’s vision was to provide gallery space for artists, while giving customers an easy way to purchase keepsakes from their visit to this corner of the state. Ariel Rodriguez does double duty at Wonderland, waiting tables and seeking out and coordinating the art gallery displays from local artists.

Stacey’s initial plan was to create a coffee shop/community space, but when she opened in January of 2018, the café had morphed into a full-on restaurant. From 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., Wonderland serves a variety of coffee drinks and freshly made pastries, rather than a full-on breakfast menu. I’m talking lavender, orange, and huckleberry scones, savory bacon or tomato muffins, and my favorite, “Bison Patties,” sizable double chocolate chip cookies.

Then it’s on to lunch and dinner with a wide-range of options, including gluten-free and vegan choices. Wonderland is a “Green Certified” restaurant and a member of the farm-to-table movement, sourcing local and organic ingredients as much as possible. Customers can wash down their meal with a Montana microbrew or pick from several varieties of wine.

Appetizers include battered, deep-fried pickles served with ranch dressing, and Wonderland’s charcuterie board, an assortment of meats, cheeses, seasonal fruit, and fig and date crackers. Jalapeno house-made cornbread, served warm with maple mascarpone, pairs well with elk chili or as a starter with a glass of wine. Poutine is on the menu, and starts with thin-cut French fries covered in brown gravy, then topped with fried cheese curds. This dish originated in Quebec. In a nod to Mexican flare, Wonderland serves up Totchos, made with fried tater tots topped with nacho cheese, shredded pepper jack, black bean and corn salsa, green onions, and our house-made salsa.

On the dinner menu is lake trout, sourced from Flathead Lake, pan-seared and topped with a yogurt dill mint sauce. For those hankering for a taste of Montana’s wild, I suggest the elk chili uses 100% elk meat locally sourced and served with a slice of jalapeño cornbread. Home-made soup and salads are offered, including a Greek, Caesar, and the colorful cortado salad. This healthy choice is piled high with artisan romaine, red cabbage, radish, onion, cotija cheese, avocado, corn bean salsa, corn tortilla strips, and chia seeds. The dressing is a locally sourced honey and lime cilantro vinaigrette. Customers can choose from beef, elk, bison, or vegetarian burgers, although the beef burger takes the prize for the most popular item on the menu.

When Mother Nature unleashed her flood fury on Yellowstone Park and surrounding communities in June, Gardiner was walloped. The town historically depends on tourists using Gardiner’s northeast entrance into the park as a stopover for food, lodging, gas, groceries, etc. The floods wiped out sections of the road, deemed unrepairable, and closed this popular entrance into Yellowstone. The economy took a nose dive, yet, it is a strong community pulling together to salvage the tourist season.

I had the opportunity to visit with Frank LaMotta, front-of-the-house manager at Wonderland, blessed with an infectious enthusiasm for life. Originally from New Jersey, the travel bug lured him out West in 2015. He tells me he has worked at Zion, Yellowstone, and Glacier national parks. Stacey hired Frank in May 2020. He describes his boss as the most phenomenal human being he has ever worked for. Frank is a go-getter, always thinking about how he can collaborate with other businesses in the area to keep tourism strong. He struck up a deal with the Old Saloon in Emigrant that has become a hotbed for live music during the summer. Anyone spending the night in Gardiner can use their room receipt to get a free ticket to the concerts. He also worked a deal where rather than having the upcoming Pure Prairie League concert play at the Old Saloon, they moved the venue down to Arch Park in Gardiner on Aug. 19.

There are many terrific reasons to spend time in Gardiner, from whitewater rafting, hiking, fishing, wildlife watching (think elk on the streets), seasonal rodeos, horseback riding, glamping, and of course, dining at Wonderland. Know if you go, your dollars are much appreciated by the Gardiner community.

As of July 2, visitors are now allowed to access Yellowstone from Gardiner with park tour operators via a restored dirt roadway. See details at visitgardinermt.com.