Lucky beans

If you want good luck in the New Year, and you're from the American south, on Jan. 1 you eat a mess of beans, with some greens and cornbread. There are any number of foods in different cultures that are touted as bringers of a brighter fortune. My folks came from Alabama but lived their entire adult lives in Michigan. They never forgot to cook up a pot of black-eyed peas, with black-iron skillet cornbread. As for greens, my Maw would say, "Boy blue! Where am I gonna find greens for New Years `round here? Down home they'd be collard greens to boil up. I don't fashion cooking black-eyed peas with cabbage!" With the advent of supermarkets, spinach was readily available, or even kale.

To me, beans and cornbread was hardly a holiday feature. We ate some kind of beans at least once a week, year-round, and cornbread nearly daily. You might say beans and cornbread was synonymous with food. The idea of it being lucky was amusing. Maw's familiar phrase was: "Ol' say do be — Peas are pennies, greens are greenbacks, and cornbread is gold."

Black-eyed peas are not peas at all, and like most beans they have a distinctive flavor, that I've long found a bit more sophisticated than, say, pintos or limas. I don't recall ever eating them without smoked ham hocks. Pork itself is said to be good luck in many cultures, so that doubles the luck.

Cook the beans by the instructions on the package: usually, boil in water to cover by a couple of inches for 2 minutes, remove from heat and let them soak, covered, for an hour or so, then drain and rinse. Cook the rinsed beans in water to barely cover, for an hour and a half or more, until tender. Depending on how many beans I'm cooking up, I set at least one smoked ham hock to simmer in a separate pot at the same time I set the beans to soak. Keep that ham hock simmering, skimming off unsightly foam. The meat on the ham hock ought to be practically falling off the bone by the time you add it to the cooking beans, and the simmering ham hock water provides a flavorful extra stock to supplement the bean pot water as needed.

The cornbread? Folks have their own ideas about cornbread. I like to make it with blue cornmeal — so much for "cornbread is gold." Plus, I saute in bacon drippings, some chile peppers — 1 jalapeno, 1 red Fresno, 1 yellow wax — chopped and seeded; a cup or so of onion, and three cloves of garlic all finely chopped, to add to whatever cornbread batter you choose. I never add sugar. Maw would say, "That's just some sorry Yankee truck."

So, where does the good luck come in? These beans originated in West Africa. You can imagine how they got to America. The luck legend is that when the Union Army invaded Georgia, General Sherman ordered the crops and food supplies of the rebels to be seized and/or destroyed ... but not the crops and food of slaves. As a result, hungry folks who could obtain black-eyed peas were in luck. A humble food was elevated to a sign of good fortune.

Come to think of it, Maw's theory sounds right: "Good luck? Boy blue, you're in luck every time you're eatin' black-eyed peas with ham hocks and cornbread." And greens ... don't forget the greens.