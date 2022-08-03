Manna, banana

Scriptures tell us the human cannot live by bread alone. Something other than diet was meant, but in fact, most humans have survived on not much more than bread — or an equivalent — since the advent of agriculture.

The wandering, lost, and hungry Israelites in the Wilderness of Sin ran out of food and blamed Moses, who resisted telling them to go back to Egypt if they preferred slavery. Instead, he relayed a fresh message from above, that in the morning they would have a delightful surprise: Manna! It appears that the fairly copious white, flaky stuff that they found on the bushes once the dew went off, might have been a sweetish carbohydrate excreted by aphids, once they've ingested all the nitrogen they seek in plants in that region. If you scrape enough together you can bake it into a bread, of sorts, which is sustaining and even tasty. Manna, the one-dish meal! The Israelites lived on that — and quail, in the evening — for 40 years!

As late as 1792, we're told, workers in Europe existed on 2 to 3 pounds of bread a day, along with beer made from the same grain. Things have improved there.

Children are happy with the "same-o, same-o," every day and wary of anything new. I've long sought a one-dish meal, especially on those days when I'm not up to cooking much. As a kid, I imagined that once I got old enough, with my own money, I would eat nothing but watermelon ... or maybe strawberry shortcake with whipped cream, or doughnuts, hamburgers — say, a sack of White Tower burgers, 10 for a dollar, each about the size of a doughnuts — or ice cream, or chocolate-anything.

Spaghetti seemed enough — the kind you are served in a restaurant called Belladonna's, at a common table with the noodles in one bowl and the marinara sauce in another and a shaker of Parmesan cheese and even hot fresh Italian bread. You can quickly get way past the "bread-alone" stage if you're day-dreaming. I also considered chili: chili = dinner, easily. I even considered the venerable three-bean salad... briefly.

My mother, a cheerful lass from Alabama, would have voted for "an RC and a moon pie" — Royal Crown cola and a hand-held fruit pie filled with apricots. You can survive on that.

Scots will tell you,`tis gruel, laddie. I could get by for a while on five-grain cereal cooked in cherry juice with some dried cherries in it. Maybe for a week.

South Sea islanders knew that a bagful of coconuts was plenty for sea-going chow, even sailing to the mainland(s). Captain Bligh was a strong believer in breadfruit.

More than 2,000 years ago, Egyptians concocted a gooey confection from the mashed up roots of a Nile flower called the marshmallow, that could be shaped into a tasty semi-solid lump. By the 1800s Europeans were making it. In the early 1900s it appeared in the U.S. A guy named Doumark in Chicago got a patent for the production process that earned him millions. It's only sugar, water, air and some kind of protein to hold it together. Manna! Did Moses know about marshmallows?

The point is: we're overly obsessed with variety. Quiet as it's kept, we are mostly fairly happy with limited choices. Bread-alone ... and maybe peanut butter. How many would settle for pizza? Maybe not for 40 years, but ....