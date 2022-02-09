Meaderville meatballs with homemade marinara

One of the greatest culinary gifts I’ve been given was a cookbook featuring the recipes of many cultures concentrated in Butte decades ago. The book is called, “Butte Heritage Cookbook” and it was given to me by state Senator Ryan Lynch of Butte. It’s not just a good culinary read — it’s also a great historical document for our state.

Most of us know Butte was quite the melting pot over a hundred years ago, but the diversity in recipes assembled from the area showcasing the many backgrounds, ethnicities, and races all concentrated in the Mining City is nothing short of staggering.

One such section of the book has Italian recipes. While Montana was not the final destination for most folks coming out of Italy, there are some pockets of the state that saw a mini-influx from southern Europe. Butte’s own “Little Italy” at one time was called “Meaderville.” You don’t find it on a map anymore because it was removed to make way for expanded copper mining, but its legacy and memory are still alive.

The recipes coming from the Italian section of the book are classics — lasagna, minestrone, chicken cacciatore and much more. But I did notice one glaring omission. No meatball recipe, which is a necessary Italian staple. So I am making my own little contribution with a nod to Butte’s old Little Italy with this Meaderville meatball and marinara recipe.

The best meatballs are made with a combination of meats, usually a trio of beef, pork and veal. The latter is not the easiest to find for everyone, so my recipe uses half beef and half pork. The different meats help with balancing flavor and texture. But you could get some Montana bonus points if you want to add some game meat to the party. Just make sure there is sufficient fat in the end result so you don’t have dry meatballs.

The best marinara is a celebration of just a few simple ingredients. It must start with the best quality canned tomatoes you can find simmered in a bit of olive oil and crushed garlic. Then just a bit of patience. The combination of this bright, sweet sauce and the savory, flavorful meatballs is one you can’t wipe off the map.

Meatball ingredients:

½ pound freshly ground pork

½ pound freshly ground beef

2 tbsp whole milk

2 tbsp Panko

1 egg

2 tsp fresh chopped parsley

1 tbsp finely grated Parmesan

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon fresh black pepper

1 large clove of finely chopped garlic (or two small cloves)

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flake

2 teaspoons fennel seed

Marinara ingredients:

28 ounce can of plum tomatoes in sauce

½ teaspoon of kosher salt

Pinch of sugar

1 large garlic clove crushed

2 tbsp olive oil

Optional: Fresh basil

First up, the marinara. Put your olive oil in a large saucepan and heat it over medium heat. Peel a clove of garlic and smash in with your knife. Pull the saucepan off the heat and place your garlic in there, swirling the oil around carefully to flavor it. Before the garlic browns, remove it from the pan and reserve. Let the oil mostly cool before you put in your tomatoes.

Bring the tomatoes up to a simmer and put the garlic back in with the salt and sugar. Simmer on low heat for an hour, stirring occasionally. With a hand blender, blend the tomatoes. If you are adding fresh basil, blend a few leaves in just before serving.

For the meatballs, you first combine the Panko and the milk to hydrate in a small bowl. In a larger bowl, place the beef, pork, egg, parsley, Parmesan, salt, pepper, chopped garlic, red pepper flake and fennel seed. Once the Panko is hydrated, add that to the bowl as well. Thoroughly combine all ingredients, either with your hands (best) or in a standing mixer with the paddle attachment. Do not over-mix as that can make your meatballs too tough.

Form 2-ounce meatballs, larger than the size of golf balls. You should get about 9-10 meatballs from this recipe. Let sit in the fridge for a half an hour. In a sauté pan on medium heat, add a bit of olive oil and sauté the meatballs, rotating occasionally to brown on several sides. Once browned, drop the meatballs into the marinara and simmer for 5 minutes until cooked through.

Serve with your favorite spaghetti (or stay tuned for how to make your own homemade pasta in my next column).

Jon Bennion is a native Montanan, born and raised in Billings. Outside of his day job as an attorney, you can find Jon experimenting in the kitchen and developing recipes that often feature a Montana ingredient or story. Jon posts on Instagram as Intermediate Chef (@intermediatechef) and lives in Clancy.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0