Meatloaf mansion

In a different century the family would take a Sunday drive in the countryside and get home in time for the roast chicken dinner. Dad would pull up at a crossroad, the Dodge sedan filled with kids, and point out what an excellent location this would be for a burger stand, or some other enterprise. He had endless ideas about such things. And now I look back on it and wonder why he — or one of his four sons and four daughters — didn't follow up on that and build the first of hundreds of "Meatloaf Mansions" at highway crossings from Boston to San Francisco. Why has that not happened?

There is no question in my mind that the humble meatloaf is a much finer, nobler, and more appetizing favorite national food than hamburgers or hot dogs, fried chicken, pizza or even barbecued ribs. I have never met a non-vegetarian who doesn't love meatloaf. If you have lived in rural America, in or near a small town, you surely have eaten at the town's only little restaurant — "Betty's Kitchen" ... "The Eatin' Out Inn" — where the lunch or dinner menu will feature meatloaf with mashed potatoes and gravy, with maybe green beans on the side, and a piece of apple pie to follow. Where are the Meatloaf Mansions?

I have my own recipe, to be sure, and it's nearly as simple as frying a burger, although immensely better to eat. Combine 1 pound of ground beef with 1/2 pound of ground pork; saute a small yellow onion chopped not too fine, and mushrooms if you like; add to this a beaten egg and some bread crumbs or crumbled crackers, plus a teaspoon each of dried oregano, thyme, salt and pepper to the bowl and plunge your hands in there to mix it up, the meat squishing between your fingers. Pack all this into a standard bread loaf pan and bake in the oven for an hour or so at 375 F. There should be fat and greasy juices bubbling up from the sides that can be poured off into a skillet, for making a roux with a tablespoon or more of flour, depending on how much gravy you want to make. You can't make too much gravy, but it's tragic to make too little. And serve it over mashed potatoes and slices of hot meatloaf.

I don't care to top the loaf with ketchup or some tomato-based sauce. I've tried it that way and it's good, but it's not my kind of loaf. There are endless variations on meatloaf. Possibly all are good. Some are probably very fancy, opting for finer beef than my standard 80% lean preference; some won't include the pork, but I feel it's essential. Some will definitely bake with a topping, use better crumbs, more eggs or no eggs, different spices. Myself, I include chopped chili peppers — 1 jalapeno, 1 yellow wax, 1 Fresno red — sauteed and included in the mix. I don't always stick to this recipe, but ... pretty much.

And as the whole world knows: there are the splendid sandwiches with left-over meatloaf. That may be the actual purpose for all meatloaf.

My mind's eye glistens on a Sunday afternoon, driving through the countryside and envisioning the gleaming Papa Jabe's Magnificent Meatloaf Mansion #1, at the junction of Duck Lake Road and Route 30. I bet the sandwiches would outsell the dinners.