Mission Bistro: Refined dining in the Bitterroot Valley

I came across a tasty discovery when exploring the Bitterroot Valley recently. Mission Bistro, located in Stevensville with the backdrop of the Bitterroot Mountains, is a stylish yet cozy and welcoming eatery on the Main Street of Stevensville.

The sister and brother duo of Angie and Eric Loessberg are the proprietors of Mission Bistro. The siblings were born and raised in Stevensville, but both moved away after high school. Eric landed in Seattle, where he graduated from The International Culinary School at the Art Institute. He would intern under Thierry Rautureau, nicknamed the "Chef in the Hat," at his award-winning restaurant Rover’s. Rautureau influenced Eric’s proclivity toward French cuisine. Angie tells me she has always been involved in the service industry, from slinging coffee to working in upscale restaurants, ranging from time in Seattle to working in Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.

Angie and Eric eventually moved back to Stevensville within a year of each other and started kicking around the idea of opening a restaurant. With several years of experience under their belts involved in the food industry, they saw a need in their hometown for a place offering up excellent service paired with exceptional food. With the help of investors, they opened in June of 2012, with their first location being in a Stevensville home. When a vacant building came up for sale on Stevensville’s Main Street, they made the purchase, knowing that to own a piece of real estate on the Main Street of their hometown was nothing short of a dream come true.

“We didn’t go out and buy restaurant furnishings and tableware. With the help of family, we built our tables and pieced together tableware, which today is nothing short of trendy for restaurants to serve on mismatched plates and bowls," he said. Each of the lacquered black tables has a signature oil painting (flowers and birds) in the corner, a result of Angie’s creativity. The interior is charming yet casual with a touch of elegance.

The restaurant has more than exceeded the Loessberg’s expectations over the last 10 years, with never-ending support from the locals in the Bitterroot Valley.

“Some of our customers come dressed up for a night on the town, and some come in with their muddy irrigation boots, ready for hearty food,” Angie said with a chuckle. They recently expanded by purchasing a second restaurant in Corvallis, the Wild Mare. Carl Warych, a friend of Eric’s who also studied in Seattle, is part of the team at Mission Bistro. He is moving up as chef de cuisine, enabling Eric to have more flexibility for enhancing the menus at both restaurants. The Bistro’s self-contained mobile kitchen allows for the duo to offer catering in the valley, in addition to their restaurants.

Eric welcomed me into the kitchen to visit as his staff prepped for the evening, opening at 5 p.m. I was surprised by how quiet it was, with a team of five moving seamlessly between stations knowing what needed to be chopped, sautéed, browned, mixed and frosted. A heaping pan of onions was sautéing on the gas burner, offered as an option with the bacon wrapped tenderloin or ribeye. Carl was crafting a huckleberry beurre rouge sauce to be served with the dinner special of king salmon. Ben Ring was busy working mashed potatoes through a sieve, assuring they would be smooth as silk. Pastry Chef Gretchen Kropp was coating a triple chocolate flourless torte with a chocolate mirror glaze. Eric was busy creating the amuse-bouche for the evening, a toasted crostini topped with goat cheese, a nibble of smoked salmon, and given a light spray of olive oil. I got the distinct feeling this was a crew working in sync to make sure every dish served was flawless and brimming with flavor.

Fresh fish are flown in twice per week from Seattle, enabling the Bistro to offer a fish entrée nightly. Mission Bistro prides itself on using local products supplied by Missoula Grain and Vegetables, Lifeline Dairy Products, and bread from Le Petit Outre in Missoula. Beer and cider from local breweries are featured, along with a robust selection of wine. While Eric will be making some changes to the menu, customers can always count on steaks and seafood to be part of their offerings.

For customers not familiar with Stevensville, 26 miles south of Missoula on Highway 93, why not explore the area before dinner? The town holds the distinction of being the place “Where Montana Began.” St. Mary’s Mission, established in September 1841, was the first church in the Pacific Northwest and the first pioneer settlement in Montana. The Mission, located in town, provides interpretative signage detailing the diverse history of this area. Just outside of Stevensville is the Lee Metcalf National Wildlife Refuge, a peaceful place to work up an appetite on one of their two nature trails. Around 235 species of birds and 37 species of mammals call the refuge home.

I have to applaud Angie and Eric for bringing their talents and skill in the food industry back to their roots in Stevensville. Mission Bistro has been a win-win for the Loessberg siblings, creating and sustaining an impressive restaurant featuring Northwestern cuisine with a French influence and giving the Bitterroot Valley community an upscale option for dining.

Donnie Sexton, who retired in 2016 after a long career with the Montana Office of Tourism, freelances as a travel writer and photographer, covering destinations around the world. TheLastBestPlates.com is a digital destination that serves up Montana's tasty food, travel and culture stories … one bite at a time.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0