Montana chickpeas highlight Indian dish

At the beginning of last year, I set a goal to become a student of a new cuisine from across the globe — the food of India. My only opportunities to experience this food previously had been trips to big cities and an occasional restaurant in Montana. There aren’t many here in Big Sky Country, so learning to cook Indian at home became a culinary resolution for 2021.

A year later, I write this as no expert. I will forever be a beginner because of the vastness of the subcontinent’s cuisine. But if you are considering undertaking a similar goal for 2022, reading some lessons learned from someone who is just a few baby steps in front of you may be worthwhile.

By all means, if Indian food becomes a culinary resolution, seek out some experts online or with a good cookbook. These foodie mentors will be able to talk more to dish origins, regional differences, histories, and more that bring more meaning to these incredible foods. I enjoy learning from many good ones through social media.

My understanding of the food was very limited, probably like most Montanans. Much of what we know is only just a glimpse of the vast cuisine from there. Many would say the food sometimes involves “curries.” We also understand there are a range of different spices. Ghee, naan and paneer may be familiar words in some Montana kitchens. And Indian food is also considered to be often leaning toward the vegetarian spectrum of dining.

While there is truth to some of those things, it oversimplifies an insanely delicious and diverse cuisine from the other side of the globe. Reducing Indian food to “curry” is like saying Italians eat “pasta.” The spices used are more often for flavor, not just ones that bring heat. And while there are a wide variety of vegetarian options, there are parts of India where meat dishes are king.

In my first year of trying to make various recipes at home, I’ve found there are many common building blocks in the Indian dishes I’ve attempted so far — onions, garlic, and ginger being the most common. Green chilies often make an appearance as well. On the spice front, cumin, coriander, turmeric, fenugreek, cardamom, cinnamon, star anise, clove, nutmeg and various chili powders are customary. Certain spice blends, often called “masalas,” pull these together in various amounts to create the foundations of some of the most flavorful food you’ll ever eat.

One used here — “garam masala” — is a blend you can find in many dishes. The upfront investment in some good spices is worthwhile if you are undertaking Indian food this year. (My favorite spice company is spicewalla.com, and you can use the code INTERMEDIATECHEF at checkout to get a discount.)

Chickpeas — something we grow right here in Montana — are plentiful in Indian food, both in whole form and chickpea flour (also called gram flour). For this recipe, I start with dried chickpeas grown right here in central Montana, because the canned just doesn’t do it for me. (I get all my Montana chickpeas from timelessfood.com in Ulm. You can use the code JBIR15 at checkout to get a discount there too.) I used half regular chickpeas and half black chickpeas for a fun color contrast.

I love green beans too, which is why I added them here. We used to grow them in our backyard garden when I was growing up, and you can find fresh ones in the produce section most of the year. But if you want to do asparagus, peapods, or some other green veggie — knock yourself out.

Chickpea Masala

Ingredients:

1/2 cup dried Montana chickpeas

4 oz. fresh green beans

2 tbsp olive oil

1 small red bell pepper diced

1 small red onion diced

2 tsp minced ginger

2 tsp minced garlic

1 tbsp tomato paste

1 1/2 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp garam masala

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp red chili powder

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

1/2 tsp coriander powder

1 can diced tomatoes

1 cup water

1/2 cup of cream or coconut milk

Optional: Cilantro

Directions:

Soak your chickpeas overnight. They will almost triple in size. The next day, before you start on the other ingredients, boil your chickpeas in plenty of water until they soften, about 20-30 minutes. Leave in the hot water and they will continue to soften.

Cook the green beans in boiling water for two minutes, and then put them in ice cold water. This tenderizes them and also preserves some of the vibrant green color. Strain and set aside while you make the masala.

Cook onions and red bell pepper on medium heat in a saute pan with the olive oil. When the onions and pepper start to soften, add the ginger, garlic, tomato paste and all of the salt and spices. Cook for a few minutes. Add the can of diced tomatoes and cup of water, cook on medium low for about 10 minutes to heat and thicken it some. Add the strained chickpeas and green beans and let them cook for a few minutes to heat up. Just before you turn off the heat, add the cream or coconut milk and stir in. Sprinkle on chopped cilantro when you serve with basmati or long grain rice.

Jon Bennion is a native Montanan, born and raised in Billings. Outside of his day job as an attorney, you can find Jon experimenting in the kitchen and developing recipes that often feature a Montana ingredient or story. Jon posts on Instagram as Intermediate Chef (@intermediatechef) and lives in Clancy.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0