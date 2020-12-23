New recipes to add to your usual Christmas menu

Christmas is this week and I would like to wish all of you a blessed and happy celebration for you and your family. I know this year your celebrations may be smaller, but hopefully they will be just as meaningful, or maybe even have more meaning. There may be special family traditions that are always a part of your Christmas celebration, and it is important to continue those at this time, even though you may not be traveling as usual. Enjoy the time you have together and perhaps make some new traditions.
Following are some recipes you may want to add to your usual menu options in order to try something new.
Greet your family Christmas morning with this impressive breakfast strata. Assembling the dish the day before gives you more time for other things, such as gift opening in the morning. If chorizo sausage is not your thing, substitute another bulk sausage you prefer. Serve with fresh fruit or a fruit salad and juice or mimosas for a special start to your day. Be sure to bake it in a deep soufflé-type dish since it has several layers.
Green Chili and Chorizo Breakfast Strata
(Servings: 6)
Ingredients:
14 to 16 ounces chorizo sausage, casings removed
2½ cups milk
5 large eggs
1 teaspoon ground cumin
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
6 (6½ x 4½ -inch) slices sourdough bread, crusts trimmed
1¾ cups Monterey Jack cheese
2 (4-oz.) cans mild green chilies, drained
½ cup chopped fresh cilantro
Directions:
Butter 8-cup soufflé or baking dish. Sauté chorizo in heavy large skillet over medium-low heat until cooked through, about 15 minutes. Using slotted spoon, transfer chorizo to plate lined with paper towels; drain well. Whisk eggs, milk, cumin, salt and pepper in large bowl to blend. Place 2 bread slices in bottom of prepared dish. Sprinkle with ¾ cup cheese and half each of chilies, cilantro and chorizo. Pour 1/3 egg mixture over all. Repeat layering with 2 bread slices, ¾ cup cheese and remaining chilies, cilantro and chorizo. Pour half of remaining egg mixture over. Top with 2 bread slices. Pour remaining egg mixture over and sprinkle with remaining ¼ cup cheese. Cover; chill overnight. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bake strata uncovered until puffed and golden, about 55 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes before serving. Spoon out of dish to serve, reaching spoon to bottom of dish to get all layers. Source: “Bon Appetite Magazine,” October, 1999.
Mulled Pomegranate and Wine Punch
(Makes 7½ cups)
For a special punch after caroling or opening gifts, enjoy this tangy, aromatic, mulled wine you can keep warm and ready in your slow-cooker. No need for the drink to occupy needed stove space, and it is ready any time for serving.
Ingredients:
1 quart pomegranate juice
1 bottle (750 ml) fruity red wine, such as Zinfandel
2 cinnamon sticks (each 2½ -inch long)
6 cardamom pods
¼ cup honey
Directions:
Stir all ingredients together in a 4– 6-quart slow-cooker; cover. Cook until very hot, about 1 hour on high or 2 hours on low heat. Keep warm on low heat up to 4 hours. Source: “Sunset Magazine,” December 2012.
Holiday Ham with Pineapple
(Servings: 12-14)
A baked ham is one of the popular meats to prepare for Christmas, and this one is extra flavorful since it is marinated overnight with the pineapple and juice. Getting the preparation started the day before makes it easy for having it ready to go in the oven Christmas day. It is a good idea to remove it from the refrigerator about an hour before putting it in the oven so it can come to room temperature. Sue Jackson-Tucker submitted this recipe to The Taste of Home and says it is a favorite at all their family gatherings. Perhaps it will become one of your favorites as well.
Ingredients:
1 bone-in fully cooked ham (6 to 7 pounds) spiral-cut or thinly sliced
1 (6-oz. each) can pineapple juice
1 (8-oz.) can crushed pineapple, undrained
1 cup brown sugar
10 to 15 whole cloves
2 tablespoons golden raisins
Directions:
Place ham in a roasting pan. Slowly pour pineapple juice over ham so it runs between slices. Spoon crushed pineapple over ham. Sprinkle with brown sugar and cloves. Add raisins to pan juices. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Discard cloves. Cover and bake ham at 325 degrees for 1½ to 2 hours or until a meat thermometer reads 140 degrees, basting every 20 minutes. Source: “Taste of Home Magazine," December/January 1998.
Cinnamon-Eggnog Baked French Toast
(Servings: 8)
If you would prefer something that is more on the sweet side for breakfast, this special version of French toast could be your choice. This dish puts a spin on the traditional French toast by using a favorite holiday treat — eggnog. The eggnog provides a rich, but not-too-sweet flavor, to the French toast mixture, and the vanilla and cinnamon balance it out. The silky decadent eggnog sauce tops it off.
Ingredients:
Crumb Topping:
½ cup flour
½ cup brown sugar
4 tablespoon butter melted
French Toast:
6 cups ¾-inch stale brioche cubes
6 eggs
1 cup eggnog
½ teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Eggnog Sauce:
1½ cups eggnog
½ teaspoon cinnamon
4 teaspoons cornstarch
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and generously butter a 2-quart ceramic or glass baking dish (a 9-inch square baking pan works well). Make streusel topping: In small bowl, combine flour, brown sugar and butter; mix well and set aside. Make French toast: Add brioche cubes to prepared baking pan. In a small bowl, combine eggs, eggnog, cinnamon, and vanilla extract. Pour over brioche cubes and gently push cubes down into eggnog mixture. Sprinkle crumb mixture over bread cubes and bake, uncovered, for 40–45 minutes, until top is golden brown and center is set. While French toast is baking, make eggnog sauce. In a small pan combine eggnog, cinnamon, and cornstarch; whisk to combine. Bring mixture to a simmer over medium heat, stirring frequently, until sauce thickens. Keep warm, stirring occasionally, until ready to serve. Source: “Mary Jane’s Farm Magazine,” December/January 2021.
Bernie Mason writes the Local Flavor column for Lee Montana Newspapers. She was a Yellowstone County extension agent for 24 years. Mason grew up in Sidney in a family of German and Danish ancestry.