New recipes to add to your usual Christmas menu

Mulled Pomegranate and Wine Punch

For a special punch after caroling or opening gifts, enjoy this tangy, aromatic, mulled wine you can keep warm and ready in your slow-cooker. No need for the drink to occupy needed stove space, and it is ready any time for serving.

Holiday Ham with Pineapple

A baked ham is one of the popular meats to prepare for Christmas, and this one is extra flavorful since it is marinated overnight with the pineapple and juice. Getting the preparation started the day before makes it easy for having it ready to go in the oven Christmas day. It is a good idea to remove it from the refrigerator about an hour before putting it in the oven so it can come to room temperature. Sue Jackson-Tucker submitted this recipe to The Taste of Home and says it is a favorite at all their family gatherings. Perhaps it will become one of your favorites as well.