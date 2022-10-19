New variations to the classic lasagna

Other than pizza, one of the most popular menu choices for a family meal or for entertaining is lasagna. This common and beloved dish of Italian heritage is one of the most famous dishes in the world. It is a meal that is complete with a salad and a baguette. However there are other versions of lasagna that can be enjoyed that are not the traditional one. The traditional version is time consuming to prepare while the newer versions can be made quickly, usually in an hour or less. I encourage you to venture beyond the usual and try any of these different versions.

Quick & Easy Skillet Lasagna

If you are in the mood for lasagna but don’t feel like doing the whole oven thing, it will be particularly satisfying to go for this version. It is a real time-saver.

(Servings: 6)

Ingredients:

1 pound lean ground beef (90% lean)

1 jar (24 oz.) pasta sauce

2½ cups water

1 large sweet red pepper, chopped

¼ cup Italian salad dressing

1 teaspoon garlic powder

10 uncooked lasagna noodles, broken into 2-inch pieces

1½ cups cottage cheese

2 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

Directions:

In a skillet, cook beef over medium heat until no longer pink; drain. Stir in pasta sauce, water, red pepper, salad dressing, and garlic powder. Bring to a boil, stir in noodles. Reduce heat to medium-low. Cook, covered, until noodles are tender, 20-30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in the cottage cheese; heat through. Remove from heat; top with mozzarella cheese. Cover and let stand until cheese is melted, about 5 minutes.

Source: “Taste of Home,” Oct/Nov, 2021.

Summer Skillet Lasagna

Lasagna doesn’t always have to have meat included in it. This vegetarian version is loaded with flavor and is a good way to use some of the summer squash you have available. It is a quick way to have dinner on the table since it can be made in about 30 – 40 minutes.

(Servings: 4)

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon olive oil

2 small zucchini squash

1 small summer squash

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

Ground black pepper

1 small onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

8 lasagna noodles

2 cups marinara sauce

3 cups low-sodium chicken broth

2 ounces cream cheese

½ cup chopped basil

½ cup plus ¾ cup grated mozzarella cheese

2 tablespoons grated Romano cheese

Additional torn basil for topping

Directions:

Heat the 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large cast-iron skillet on medium-high. Cut zucchini and summer squash into half-moon slices; season with salt and pepper. Cook, tossing occasionally, until light golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer to plate. Reduce heat to medium; add ½ teaspoon olive oil along with chopped onion, and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, 4 to 5 minutes. Stir in chopped garlic and red pepper flakes; cook 30 seconds. Break lasagna noodles into pieces and add to onion along with marinara sauce and chicken broth; bring to a boil. Simmer vigorously, stirring often, until sauce begins to reduce, about 6 minutes. Lower heat and gently simmer until pasta is tender, 7 to 8 minutes more. Meanwhile, heat broiler. Fold in cream cheese (cut into small pieces) to melt, then vegetables, chopped basil and ½ cup mozzarella cheese. Sprinkle with ¾ cup grated mozzarella cheese and grated Romano cheese and broil until golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes. Top with torn basil and serve.

“Good Housekeeping”, September 2022.

Lasagna Soup

Let’s have soup for supper. Try this soup that is modeled after lasagna so you can enjoy the dish in another way.

(Servings: 4)

Ingredients:

8 ounces lasagna noodles, broken into pieces (about 10 noodles)

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling

1 onion, chopped

½ pound hot or sweet Italian sausage, casing removed

3 cloves garlic, chopped

1 teaspoon dried oregano

2 tablespoon tomato paste

4 cups low-sodium chicken broth

1 (15 oz.) can crushed tomatoes

½ cup chopped fresh basil, plus thinly sliced leaves for topping

1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese, plus more for sprinkling (opt.)

¼ cup heavy cream or half-and-half

Ricotta cheese for topping

Directions:

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the noodles and cook according to label directs. Drain; drizzle with olive oil and toss. Meanwhile, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large Dutch oven or heavy-bottomed pot over medium–high heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring, until softened, about 4 minutes. Add the sausage, garlic, and oregano and cook, stirring and breaking up the sausage with a wooden spoon, until the sausage is browned, about 3 minutes. Add the tomato paste and cook, stirring until darkened, about 2 minutes. Add the chicken broth, tomatoes, and 1 cup water; cover and bring to a simmer. Uncover and cook until slightly reduced, about 10 minutes. Stir in the noodles, basil, Parmesan, and heavy cream; simmer 2 more minutes. Divide the soup among bowls. Top with ricotta and sliced basil.

Source: “Food Network Magazine”, October 2013.

Mexican Lasagna

For a real change from the usual taste profile for lasagna, this Mexican lasagna includes chicken rather than ground beef and corn tortillas in place of the lasagna noodles. The dish can be assembled and then frozen for later use if desired. Thaw completely before baking.

(Servings: 6 – 8)

Ingredients:

4 boneless skinless chicken breast halves

2 tablespoon vegetable oil

2 teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 (14½ oz.) can diced tomatoes with garlic, drained

1 (8 oz.) can tomato sauce

1 teaspoon hot pepper sauce (opt.)

1 cup part-skim ricotta cheese

1 (4 oz.) can diced green chilies

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro, divided

12 (6-inch) corn tortillas

1 cup (4 oz.) shredded cheddar cheese

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Cut chicken into ½-inch pieces. Heat oil in large skillet over medium heat. Add chicken, chili powder, and cumin. Cook 4 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in diced tomatoes, tomato sauce, and hot pepper sauce; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 2 minutes. Combine ricotta cheese, chilies, and 2 tablespoons cilantro in small bowl until blended. Spoon half of chicken mixture in bottom of 12 x 8-inch baking dish. Top with 6 tortillas, ricotta cheese mixture, remaining tortillas, remaining chicken mixture, cheddar cheese and remaining cilantro. Bake 25 minutes or until heated through.

Source: “Easy Home Cooking Chicken,” Favorite Brand Name Recipes.