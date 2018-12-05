Emily here. It began with a conversation about Halloween candy. My co-worker Anne Cruikshank remarked that nuts and dried fruit had no place in her chocolate candy. After I removed my jaw from the floor I asked her to elaborate.
A fervent dried fruit hater who also dislikes almost all nuts, Anne shared with me, and the newsroom, her disdain for such nutritious, delicious little gems. I think nuts and chocolate go together like peanut butter and jelly, coffee and doughnuts and Ben and Jerry. I’ve never met a baked good that wasn’t enhanced by adding nuts.
Anne feels very much the opposite. In our discussion I learned that she and I have drastically different tastes in food. Hence, the following conversation, aka Food Fight.
Emily: So your stance on all desserts, chocolates, anything, is no nuts and no dried fruits. Did you ever like them? Did you have a bad experience?
Anne: I think it’s because my mom was so strict with food growing up. It was all 100 percent whole wheat bread with the twigs and the nuts and the squirrels and the leaves, that’s dry as a bone and just generally repulsive. And yeah, treats were like fruit roll-ups, because they had fruit in them.
Emily: That was your only option.
Anne: Nuts are healthy. Fruit is healthy. Putting them in a dessert, which is like a treat — a dessert is what you get for finishing your dinner or a special treat. Putting health food in that ticks me off.
Emily: See, that’s why I like it, because I feel less guilty. If I have nuts in there I’m like, at least there’s some protein, there’s some healthy oils, there’s something good for you, but you’re coating it in chocolate.
Anne: I already ate the healthy crap. I already ate my salad, and I want something good. I did my penance with the disgusting cucumbers.
Emily: You don’t like cucumbers?!
Anne: They taste like they’re not done. They taste green.
Emily: They are green.
Anne: I know, but they taste not done. Like a green banana tastes like it’s not done. That’s how cucumbers taste to me.
Emily: OK, so you also aren’t a fan of nuts in cookies other than the white chocolate macadamia nuts. And I love an oatmeal raisin cookie.
Anne: Oh, God!
Emily: Because it’s a great excuse to have dessert for breakfast.
Anne: But you could just have chocolate cake for breakfast. Who’s going to stop you?
Emily: That’s a great point, but I’m going to feel guilty.
Anne: No. Never feel guilty.
Emily: Do you like any dried fruits?
Anne: Freeze-dried apple is pretty good. Dried apples and dried bananas. I think because they’re crunchy, but they don’t linger the way nuts [shudders] linger.
Emily: So is it something that you pick out or you just don't eat it? Like if there's banana bread that you know has walnuts, are you just like, "No thanks?"
Anne: Yeah.
Emily: Wow. I don't think I could say no to a sweet.
Anne: I can if there are nuts in it. Very easily. Especially almonds. They're the worst. Pecans are pretty gross too. And pecan pie is about the grossest thing I could think of. It's just nuts and sugar.
Emily: That's why it's great!
Anne: There's no chocolate in it.
Emily: You probably don't like chocolate-covered nuts or chocolate-covered dried fruits.
Anne: No. I just want the chocolate. … My mom liked chocolate, too, and she would hide it, and for us, we would get carob, and I don't know if you've ever had carob.
Emily: Oh, that's rude! That's like people that are like, "Oh, just eat the cacao nibs, they're just as good." No!
Anne: No.
Emily: This is a bitter nut.
Anne: Carob's the worst. It's an immense fraud perpetrated on people that carob is a good substitute for chocolate.
Anne's recipe:
Chocolate chocolate chip cookies
Ingredients
1 cup butter, softened (just softened, not melted if you want softer, fluffier cookies)
1 ½ cups white sugar
2 eggs
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
2 cups all-purpose flour
⅔ cup cocoa powder
¾ teaspoon baking soda
¼ teaspoon salt
1 cups semisweet chocolate chips
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Beat butter, sugar, eggs and vanilla until fluffy. In separate bowl, combine the flour, cocoa, baking soda and salt; then mix into the butter mixture until well blended. Mix in the chocolate chips. For thicker, softer cookies, chill the dough for at least half an hour. Drop by rounded teaspoonfuls onto ungreased cookie sheets.
Bake for 8 to 10 minutes.
Adapted from Allrecipes.com.
Emily's recipe:
Cranberry apple pecan pie
Serves 8
2 tablespoons butter
½ teaspoon grated orange zest
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
3 pounds Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored and thinly sliced
1 ½ cups cranberries (frozen or fresh)
1 cup sugar (or more or less depending on apple sweetness)
5 to 6 tablespoons coarsely chopped pecans
3 to 4 tablespoons all-purpose flour
2 pie crusts (homemade or bought)
Preheat oven to 425. Melt butter in a cast iron skillet over medium heat. Add orange zest, cinnamon and nutmeg; mix well with a wooden spoon. Add apples and cranberries, stirring to combine.
Combine sugar, pecans and flour; add to mixture in skillet, stirring to combine. Spoon apple mixture into pie crust, packing tightly and mounding in center. Top with another pie crust, fold edges under and crimp to seal. Place pie on a baking sheet to catch possible drips. You can cover the edges with tin foil to prevent burning if you like.
Bake at 425 for 15 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 350 and bake until crust is golden brown (45-55 minutes). Transfer to wire rack and cool before serving.
Adapted from The Lodge Cast Iron Cookbook: A treasury of timeless, delicious recipes.