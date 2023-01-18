Oats for breakfast

If you are looking for ways to start your day on a healthy note in this New Year, it is hard to find anything better than a hearty bowl of oatmeal.

Oatmeal, which is a humble grain, originally thought only for the use of animal feed and for peasants to eat, is really a “superfood.” It is a good source of B vitamins, calcium, protein, and fiber, and is known to help regulate blood sugar levels. As a water-soluble fiber it helps reduce cholesterol levels.

Oats are also readily available, just look at the options on the grocery store shelves, and are inexpensive. Oats are available as steel-cut, old-fashioned, quick-cooking and instant. Steel-cut will take longer to cook and have a more chewy texture. Quick oats will have less texture and cook a little quicker than old-fashioned and both can be used equally in recipes. Instant oatmeal usually has some of the nutrients and fiber removed in the processing and also usually has sugar and flavoring added, which means it does not have the same health benefits.

Oatmeal can be enjoyed in a variety of ways and not only for breakfast. It can be added to stews, soups, and other main dishes, and is frequently the main ingredient in baked goods. Start your day, a healthy way, with one of the following recipes using this superfood.

Two-Way Nutty Granola Cereal

Oatmeal is commonly used in granola which is popular for breakfast, but many of those available for purchase are high in fat and sugar. This recipe is low in the amount of sugar used and contains no added fat. It is good whether you decide to serve it hot or cold. If you do not find the quick-cooking barley, add additional oatmeal.

Makes: 8 (1/2 cup) servings

Ingredients:

Nonstick cooking spray

2½ cups regular rolled oats

1 cup wheat cereal flakes

¾ cup coarsely chopped almonds, pecans, and/or walnuts

1 cup quick-cooking barley

½ cup apple cider or apple juice

¼ cup packed brown sugar

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon cinnamon

Low-fat yogurt, fat-free milk, and/or fresh fruit (optional)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Lightly coat a 15x10x1-inch baking pan with cooking spray; set aside. In a large bowl, stir together oats, wheat flakes, nuts, and barley. In a small saucepan, combine apple cider, brown sugar, salt, and cinnamon. Cook and stir just until boiling. Pour cider mixture over oat mixture; gently toss to coat. Spread mixture evenly in prepared baking pan. Bake 30 – 35 minutes or until oats are light brown, stirring twice. Spread mixture on a large sheet of foil; cool. If desired, serve with yogurt, milk, and/or fresh fruit. Store in airtight container. To serve warm: For each serving, in a small saucepan, bring 2/3 cup water to boiling. Stir in 2/3 cup of the dry cereal mixture. Return to boiling; cook and stir for 1 minute. Remove from heat. Cover and let stand for 3 to 5 minutes or until oats and barley are tender and cereal reaches desired consistency. If desired, serve with honey, brown sugar, fresh fruit, and/or milk. Source: “Better Homes & Gardens Special Interest Publication, HomeMade,” 2013

Apple Oatmeal

You can’t say you don’t have time to prepare hot cereal for your breakfast in the morning when the slow cooker can be used to do the cooking. Put the ingredients in the slow cooker the night before and your hot cereal will be ready for you when you wake. Add additional ingredients for extra flavor and nutrition.

Servings: 4 – 5

Ingredients:

2 cups milk

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons butter (no substitute)

¼ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon cinnamon

1 cup dry old-fashioned oatmeal

1 cup chopped apples

½ cup chopped walnuts

2 tablespoons brown sugar

Directions:

Mix all ingredients together in a greased slow cooker. Cover; cook on Low 5 to 6 hours. Serve with milk or ice cream. (Yes, ice cream melts on the oatmeal and is delicious.) Source: “Fix-It and Forget-It Cookbook,” Dawn J. Ranck and Phyllis Pellman Good.

Banana Split Oatmeal Bowl

If you are looking for dairy-free oatmeal for breakfast, try this fruit-filled cooked cereal made with plant-based milk. Date paste is used as a sugar substitute. You can make date paste by soaking seedless dates in water for a couple of hours to soften and reconstitute them. Then process the dates in a blender with the liquid to make a paste.

Makes 2 bowls

Ingredients:

1¾ cups unsweetened, unflavored plant milk, such as almond, soy, cashew, or rice

1 cup rolled oats

1 banana, peeled and mashed (1/2 cup)

1 tablespoon date paste

Dash ground cinnamon

1 cup sliced fresh strawberries

¼ cup canned, crushed pineapple in juice

2 teaspoons chocolate chips (opt.)

Directions:

In a saucepan, bring milk to boiling. Stir in oats, banana, date paste, and cinnamon. Reduce heat to low. Simmer, uncovered, 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat, cover, and let stand 2 minutes. Season with salt. Divide oatmeal between two bowls. Top with strawberries, pineapple, and chocolate chips (if using). If desired, serve with additional plant milk. Source: “Whole-Food, Plant-Based Lifestyle, Forks over Knives,” 2021.

Ginger-Oat Scones

This scone recipe is user-friendly since it eliminates the hand mixing and makes use of the food processor to do the work of mixing for you. Also the batter has minimal handling and fuss since it is just scooped out of the processor bowl and dropped on the baking sheet. The scones make a healthy and tasty way to start the day.

Yield: 6 large scones or 8 smaller ones

Ingredients:

2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour

½ cup oat bran

1/3 cup rolled oats

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/8 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

¼ cup sugar

1 teaspoon grated lemon peel

½ cup minced crystallized ginger

6 tablespoons cold unsalted butter

2/3 cup cold buttermilk

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ cup currants or golden raisins

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 375. Lightly spray with a baking spray, both a baking tray and a 1/3 cup measure. Place the flour, bran, oats, baking powder, baking soda, salt, sugar, crystallized ginger, and lemon zest in a food processor fitted with a steel blade. Process briefly to combine them. Cut the butter into thin slices and distribute them over the top of the flour mixture. Using several long pulses, process until the butter is uniformly cut into the dry ingredients, and the resulting mixture resembles a coarse meal. Pour the 2/3 cup buttermilk into a 2-cup liquid measure. Add the egg and vanilla, and beat gently with a fork or small whisk until well blended. Stir in the currants or raisins. With the food processor running, pour the buttermilk mixture through the food tube and onto the dough. As soon as the batter comes together (after about 2 seconds), turn off the machine. Remove the food processor blade. Use the sprayed 1/3 cup measure to reach into the work bowl and lift out a hunk of batter and shake it out onto the prepared baking sheet. Continue this process until you have 6 – 8 hunks of batter, arranged several inches apart on the baking tray. Bake at 375 degrees for 20 minutes or until golden brown spots appear all over. Cool on a rack 15 minutes before serving. Source: “Mollie Katzen’s Sunlight Café,” Moosewood Cookbook and Vegetable Heaven.