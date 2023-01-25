Old time supper club breadsticks

We are all pretty familiar with the Italian chain-restaurant breadsticks that come out hot, fluffy, and unlimited. I’m not going to pick a fight with you if that is your thing, because they aren’t bad at all.

I will, however, try to introduce (or re-introduce for some people) the old school version of Italian breadsticks that you can still find in one of Montana’s Italian-leaning old school supper clubs. They come in little packages, often two side-by-side in all of their crunchy deliciousness. You can often find sesame, garlic, onion and plain options, and there is no question sesame is my favorite. It’s hard not to fill up on them before your food comes out.

These more authentic breadsticks from the Old World are called “grissini,” and they need to make a comeback due to the popularity of charcuterie boards. It’s hard to go to a fancier party these days without finding a nicely plated platter or board full of cured meats, cheeses, nuts, fruits, dips, and much more. It’s a delicious assortment that has a little something for everyone.

Store-bought crackers are usually the carb of choice on these charcuterie boards, but they cannot even stand in the same room as a beautiful bouquet of homemade cracker-like breadsticks standing vertically as a tasty tower overlooking the other appetizers. While they can be almost daunting in their size, they are easily broken into pieces, allowing you to wrap a nice slice of prosciutto and cheese around the outside.

It’s a great way to have a homemade touch to a board that is otherwise made from craftspeople who can make delicious cheeses and cured meats. You’ll never go back to crackers given the relative ease of making these impressive old school breadsticks.

The most difficult part of making these grissini is selecting from the flavor options I’ll give you. Plain is always an option since they will still be well seasoned with salt. I had to throw in sesame since its my favorite in the supper clubs. I like poppyseed as well for a second textural element and contrast in color. The final (and new favorite of mine!) is a fresh rosemary option for an herby element that goes well with so many items on a typical charcuterie board.

If you can’t decide between the four, you can divide up the dough into four and make one of each, which will only make your breadstick bouquet look even more spectacular. Just cut the amount of rosemary, sesame seeds, and poppyseeds into a fourth and apply separately.

Supper Club Breadsticks Recipe

Ingredients:

2 cups bread flour

¾ cup warm milk

One packet of dry active yeast (3/4 tbsp)

2 tsp sugar

1 ½ tbsp room temperature butter

1 ½ tbsp olive oil plus more for brushing

½ tsp kosher salt plus more for topping

Flavor options:

2 tsp chopped fresh rosemary

2-3 tbsp sesame seeds

1-2 tbsp poppyseeds

Directions:

Microwave or heat your milk to the temperature range for activating your yeast per the packet directions. It’s usually between 100 – 110 degrees F, and you can use a thermometer if that helps you nail the temperature. Mix in your yeast and sugar to the milk and allow to bloom.

In a stand mixer bowl add your 2 cups flour, ½ tsp kosher salt, 1 ½ tbsp butter and 1 ½ tbsp olive oil. When the yeast has bloomed, add that mixture to the stand mixer bowl. If you have decided to make rosemary breadsticks, you will add the rosemary at this time. If you are making sesame seed or poppy seed breadsticks, you wait until a later step to add them.

Mix the bowl contents on medium speed until it forms a ball (about two minutes). Bring it out of the stand mixer and knead by hand for a minute to smooth out the dough. Put a bit of olive oil around the dough and cover the bowl with a damp towel for an hour to allow the dough to proof.

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees F. Take your dough out and divide it into two parts. You can place the one you are not working with back into the bowl. Try to form a rectangle as close as you can with the half ball of dough with your hands. Using a rolling pin and a bit of bench flour to prevent sticking, roll the rectangle out so the thickness of your dough is roughly 1/8” to 1/4” and the length of the rectangle is between 10” to 12”. It doesn’t have to be perfect.

Place the rectangle on a large cutting board. Brush the top of the rectangle with some olive oil and then sprinkle nicely with kosher salt. This is all you will do if you are making plain. If you are making sesame or poppy seed breadsticks, you can add those now and pat them down gently to stick to the dough. Turn it over and repeat with olive oil, salt, and any other topping.

Use a pizza wheel to cut strips that are around 3/8” wide and roughly 10” to 12” tall. Variety in size helps people know they were scratch made. Repeat for the other half of the dough you set aside.

Line two baking sheets with parchment paper (they may spill over onto a third sheet depending on your breadstick length and thickness). Place your breadsticks on the baking sheet leaving a bit of space between each one.

Bake in the oven for 10 minutes and then rotate the pan. You can also flip each breadstick over gently with tongs if you want a more even baking (optional). Bake for another 10-12 minutes, until the breadsticks are mostly golden brown. Allow them to cool on the pans. Use large mason jars to “plate” them for a spectacular breadstick bouquet.