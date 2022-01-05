Perfect pear pairings

Pears can be enjoyed any time of the year, but they are particularly popular in the winter months. In fact December is “National Pear Month.”

A box of pears is often a gift that is received in the mail at Christmas, and you may receive some of the different varieties in the box. Pears are grown all over the world and are harvested in the Northern Hemisphere in late summer or in October.

They are a rare fruit that is harvested before they are ripe and are fully green. They should be left to ripen at room temperature and then refrigerated. Refrigerating them before they are ripe will slow down the ripening process. When the fruit will yield to gentle pressure around the neck area, they are ripe. If you wait until the whole body of the fruit feels soft, they may be overripe.

There are many varieties of pears and they come in red, green, and in-between types, but probably the ones seen most often are the Bartlett, Anjoe, Red Bartlett, Bosc, Comice and Concord. Each type has their own texture, flavor and tartness profile. You may want to research the varieties to determine which one would be best for your desired use. The Chinese pear does not have the traditional pear shape but instead is round like an apple. Pears can be found and enjoyed whether fresh, canned, dried or as juice.

Pears are an excellent source of nutrition, are high in dietary fiber, have anti-inflammatory properties, Vitamin C and potassium. You can prepare this nutritious fruit in many ways, whether you decide to have them fresh, baked in bread, prepared into desserts, in salads, roasted with meats, made into preserves, served as an appetizer or in drinks.

Tiny pieces of sweet pear and even tinier pieces of crystallized ginger are laced through these delectable muffins. Grated fresh ginger adds a little heat to the mix. Ripe fresh pears are ideal for this recipe, but canned pears can be used if needed, just be sure to drain them well. The pears should be cut into very small pieces so the flavor is spread throughout the muffins.

Ginger-Pear Muffins

(Yields 8–10 muffins)

Ingredients:

1 cup finely chopped ripe pear (fresh or canned, peeled if fresh)

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/3 to 1/2 cup sugar

1 tablespoon grated lemon zest

1/3 cup very finely minced crystallized ginger

1 cup buttermilk

1 large egg

1 to 3 teaspoon grated fresh ginger

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) unsalted butter, melted

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Lightly spray 8 standard (2½-inch diameter) muffin cups with non-stick spray. Combine the flour, salt, baking powder and lemon zest in a medium-sized bowl. Stir in the minced crystallized ginger, then comb through the mixture with your fingers to seek out any larger pieces. Cut them into smaller pieces with scissors. (This is far easier to do when they are coated with flour. Ideally the ginger should end up about the size of an oat flake.) Measure the 1 cup buttermilk into a 2-cup liquid measure. Add the egg, fresh ginger and vanilla, and beat gently with a fork or small whisk until smooth. Slowly pour this mixture, along with the melted butter, into the dry ingredients. Using a spoon or rubber spatula, stir from the bottom of the bowl until the dry ingredients are all moistened. Don’t overmix, a few lumps are okay. Spoon the batter into the prepared muffin cups. For smaller muffins, fill the cups about four-fifths full. For larger muffins fill them to the top. If you have extra batter, spray one or two additional muffin cups with non-stick spray and fill with batter. Bake in the middle of the oven for 20 to 25 minutes, or until lightly browned on top and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Remove the pan from the oven, then remove the muffins from the pan and place them on a rack to cool. Wait at least 30 minutes before serving. Source: “Molly Katsen’s Sunlight Café,” Mollie Katzen.

Pear, Bacon and Blue Cheese Tart

(Serves 6)

Combine the flavors of pear, bacon, caramelized onions and blue cheese, and you have a special blend you will really enjoy. This tart would be the perfect choice to enjoy as an appetizer or could be served as a luncheon dish along with a salad.

Ingredients:

4 slices bacon cut into 1/2-inch pieces

2 medium onions, chopped

Black pepper

1 sheet frozen puff pastry (from 17.25 oz. package), thawed

1 Anjou or Bosc pear, sliced

2 ounces blue cheese

Directions:

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Line baking sheet with parchment paper. Cook bacon in large skillet on medium-high, stirring often, until crisp, 6 to 8 minutes; transfer to paper-lined plate. Spoon off and discard all but 2 tablespoons of bacon drippings from skillet. Add onions to skillet and cook covered, stirring occasionally, 12 minutes. Uncover and cook, stirring often, until very tender and golden-brown, 12 to 15 minutes more (add a splash of water to skillet if necessary to help release drippings). Stir in 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Unfold pastry onto prepared sheet, and spread onion mixture on top, leaving 1/2-inch border all around. Top with pear slices and bacon, then crumble blue cheese on top. Bake until golden and crisp around the edges, 20 – 25 minutes. Source: “Woman’s Day,” December 2021.

Pear Walnut Salad

(Serves 8–12)

Apples team up with pears in this salad you can enjoy any time of the year, but it would be particularly welcome in the winter when we want some color. You can add cooked chicken if you would like to make it more of a main dish, and pomegranate seeds would also be a good addition. It makes a large quantity, so it would also be a good choice to take for a potluck.

Ingredients:

1 (5 oz.) package lettuce greens

1 (5 oz.) package mixed salad greens

3 pears, peeled and sliced

2 Granny Smith apples, sliced

2 red apples, sliced

1 small red onion, sliced

1/4 cup crumbled blue cheese

1/2 cup toasted walnuts

1 (6 oz.) bottle raspberry vinaigrette salad dressing

Directions:

Rinse the lettuce and salad greens and pat dry. Tear into bite-sized pieces. Combine with the pears, Granny Smith apples, red apples, onion, cheese and walnuts in a bowl and toss to mix. Chill, covered, until serving time. Pour the dressing over the salad and toss lightly. Serve immediately. Source: “Living Well, More Than a Cookbook,” National Extension Association of Family & Consumer Sciences.

Bernie Mason writes the Local Flavor column for Lee Montana Newspapers. She was a Yellowstone County extension agent for 24 years. Mason grew up in Sidney in a family of German and Danish ancestry.

