Perfect time to make Christmas breads

The holidays are a perfect time to make traditional Christmas breads. There are so many breads and coffee cakes that have been made for years that celebrate the Christmas theme. The Christmas Tree Bread is one of those.

Wreath-shaped breads are particularly popular. Also, most nationalities have their special breads they make and enjoy during the Christmas season. For the Germans it is Stollen — the Swedish tradition celebrates the Festival of Light with St. Lucia Buns. Julebrod, a bread shaped like a Christmas wreath, is a Norwegian tradition, and a Greek Christmas bread is Christopsomo. Panettone is a festive Italian holiday bread.

Many of the breads have fruits and nuts mixed in with the dough and others have a fruit filling. The breads make wonderful gifts and would be much appreciated by friends and family, and also are something you can enjoy for coffee or brunch. Now is a great time to bake one of the breads that will celebrate your ethnic background or another holiday tradition, and how about including your family in the baking experience.

To make this especially delicious holiday loaf you shape a long, fruit-filled dough rope into a shape resembling a Christmas tree. The sweetly spiced filling, made up of almonds, apples, apricots and raisins, twists deliciously through the lemon-scented bread.

Christmas Tree Bread

(Makes 1 loaf, 16–18 servings)

Ingredients:

2 packages active dry yeast

1/2 cup warm water (about 110 degrees)

1/2 cup butter or margarine, cut into small pieces

1 cup milk

3 large eggs

1/4 cup sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla

1 tablespoon grated lemon peel

1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom or ground mace

1/2 teaspoon salt

About 5 1/2 cups flour

Fruit filling (recipe follows)

1 large egg yolk beaten with 1 tablespoon water

Orange Glaze (recipe follows)

Directions:

Sprinkle yeast over warm water in a large mixing bowl; stir briefly. Let stand until foamy, about 5 minutes. Heat butter and milk to 110 degrees in a small pan over medium heat. Stir into yeast mixture. Add the whole eggs, sugar, vanilla, lemon peel, cardamom, salt and 3 cups of the flour. Beat with an electric mixer (using a paddle attachment if you have one) on medium speed until dough is stretchy and glossy (5–8 minutes). Stir in 2 1/4 cups more flour. Turn dough out onto floured board and knead until smooth and elastic (about 10 minutes), adding just enough additional flour to prevent sticking.

Place dough in a greased bowl; turn over to grease top. (*If desired dough can be kneaded in the bowl using a dough hook). Cover with plastic wrap and let rise in a warm place until doubled in bulk (about 1 hour).

Prepare Fruit Filling. Punch dough down and knead briefly on a lightly floured board to release air. Cut off 1/3 cup of dough and set aside. Roll remaining dough into a 10 x 36-inch rectangle. (*To make it easier to roll such a long rectangle, I place a piece of parchment paper that is 40-inches long on my counter and roll the dough out on that.) Spread filling to within 1/2-inch of long sides. Beginning at a long side, roll up dough, pinching edge against loaf to seal. Place seam side down on a greased baking sheet and arrange in a zigzag pattern, narrow at the top and broad at the base forming a tree shape.

Shape the reserved dough into a ball and attach at the middle of the base of the tree. Cover lightly and let rise in a warm place until puffy (about 25 minutes). Brush dough gently with egg yolk mixture. Bake in a 350 degree oven until golden brown (about 40 to 45 minutes). Let cool on sheet for 15 minutes. Meanwhile, prepare orange glaze; spoon over warm bread. Transfer to a serving plate.

Fruit Filling: In a small bowl, soak 1 cup golden raisins, in 3 tablespoons orange juice, and 2 tablespoons brandy or vanilla, for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, spread 3/4 cup slivered almonds on a baking sheet and toast in a 350 degree oven, stirring occasionally, until golden (about 10 minutes). In a food processor or blender, combine raisin mixture, almonds, 1 cup each coarsely chopped peeled apple, and coarsely chopped dried apricots, 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon, and 1 teaspoon grated orange peel; whirl until finely chopped.

Orange Glaze: In a small bowl, combine 1 1/4 cups powdered sugar and 2 tablespoons orange juice; stir until smooth. Source: “Sunset Breads,” Sunset Publishing Company.

Dresden Stollen

(Makes 2 loaves)

There are many versions of Germany’s famous Christmas bread, Stollen, and this is perhaps the most popular version which comes from Dresden. The rich buttery dough is studded with raisins, orange peel, citron and almonds. The fruit is mixed in with the dough, so you don’t have to make a separate filling.

Ingredients:

3/4 cup raisins

1/3 cup chopped citron

2 tablespoons slivered, fresh orange peel

1/4 cup rum (can also use apple juice)

1 package dry yeast

1/4 cup warm water

1 cup milk

2/3 cup butter

1/4 cup honey

1 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons slivered, fresh lemon peel

1/2 teaspoon pure almond extract

2 eggs

4 to 4 1/2 cups unbleached white flour

3/4 cup chopped almonds

1/2 cup melted butter

1/3 cup powdered sugar

Directions:

Place raisins, citron, and orange peel in a bowl. Add rum or apple juice, and let soak for 1 hour. Drain and reserve rum. Sprinkle yeast into warm water and let it stand until it dissolves. In a saucepan, heat the milk and butter until the butter melts. (Temp should not exceed 110 degrees.) Pour into a large mixing bowl, add honey, salt, lemon peel, reserved rum, and almond extract.

Cool to lukewarm. Beat in eggs and dissolved yeast mixture. Add enough flour to make a soft dough. Dredge fruits in flour and add to dough. Add almonds; mix well. Turn out onto a lightly floured surface and knead until smooth, about 8 to 10 minutes. Place in a greased bowl, turn once to coat the top, cover, and place in a warm spot until doubled in bulk (about 45 minutes to 1 hour).

Turn out on a lightly floured surface, divide dough into 2 parts. Roll each piece into an oval, about ¾-inch thick. Brush with melted butter. Crease each oval lengthwise, slightly off center, and place so the top edge is about an inch back from the bottom edge. Place on a greased cookie sheet. Brush tops with melted butter, cover lightly with waxed paper, and set in a warm place until doubled in bulk. Bake at 350 for 40 minutes. Remove from oven and brush top with melted butter. Sprinkle top with powdered sugar. Source: “Bread Winners, More Than 200 Superior Recipes and Their Remarkable Bakers,” by Mel London.

Bernie Mason writes the Local Flavor column for Lee Montana Newspapers. She was a Yellowstone County extension agent for 24 years. Mason grew up in Sidney in a family of German and Danish ancestry.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0