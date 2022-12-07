Piping hot herby holiday popovers

If “pudding” is on the menu, Americans and British people will have a very different understanding of the term. For those of us in the United States, I’d wager that most people will think of the chocolate stuff from a box or snack-packs. For those across the pond, pudding is a much broader term that can cover both sweet and savory dishes.

If you’ve heard of “Yorkshire puddings,” they are the beloved British cousin of the American popover. These simple baked rolls made from eggs, milk, flour and “drippings” from meat are a nice partner with whatever roast was making the drippings. For my version, you can rely on butter to do the work of the fat necessary to make these relatively easy popovers — roast or not.

These particular popovers get a boost from fresh herbs to add a tasty element to the somewhat blank canvas. Fresh rosemary and thyme are ingredients I often have around the holidays, and so these have become something I make for festive times. And since they are relatively easy to make compared to scratch-made rolls for a larger group, you can have something a little different for the hungry mouths at your table.

You can buy “popover pans,” but it is unnecessary unless you plan to make popovers every week. A simple 12-muffin tin will do. And if you have a big party with more than 12 people, ask to borrow your neighbor’s muffin tin and double the recipe. Kids will love to periodically check on them as they bake and you see them start to puff up.

A few tips to make the best herby popovers ever. First, room temperature ingredients work best for the batter, so let those eggs and milk sit out on your counter for an hour before you assemble. Second, fill the muffin tins no more than 2/3 full to make sure you have enough batter for all 12 spots. Third, mix in those herbs well just before you pour the batter into the tins so you get herbs in each popover instead of a bunch of herbs right in the final few.

Finally, popovers are meant to be eaten right out of the oven. If timing them right is difficult to manage for when everything else is done, you should err on the side of them being a little late. If everyone has a chance to dish up with their roast meat, mashed potatoes, and pools of savory gravy only to have a hot, fresh popover put on their plate a bit later to sop everything up, you won’t hear any complaints.

Popovers can be a fun, sweet treat as well. Make sure you check out the very end of the column to see the bonus dessert version that uses orange zest and topped with huckleberry jam!

Herby Popover Recipe

Ingredients:

2 eggs (about 130 grams)

1 cup flour

1 cup whole or 2% milk

3 tbsp butter

1 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp fresh chopped rosemary

1 tsp fresh chopped thyme leaves

¼ tsp freshly cracked black pepper

Directions:

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees.

Allow your eggs and milk to come to room temperature. Melt your 3 tablespoons of butter. In a blender add 2 tablespoons of the melted butter, milk, both eggs, and the flour and blend until smooth.

With the other tablespoon of melted butter, brush the insides of the muffin tins. Place the muffin tin in the oven for five minutes.

Chop your fresh rosemary and thyme leaves. Add them to the batter with your salt and pepper and stir well. Remove the hot pan from the oven and pour batter into each muffin tin to 2/3 full. Put back in the oven for 30-35 minutes. Serve while they are piping hot.

DESSERT VERSION: Use the same process as described but eliminate the rosemary, thyme, and black pepper. Add 2 teaspoons of sugar and 2 teaspoons of orange zest after you have made the batter. Serve with butter and huckleberry jam right when they come out of the oven.