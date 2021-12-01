Pistachio Brittle: The holiday gift to give

Pistachios always remind me of Christmas. So when I set out to make a simple seasonal Christmas treat that I make as a yearly tradition, pistachios had to be in the mix.

They remind me of Christmas because of my dad. He has always been a hard person to buy gifts for — whether it was the holidays or his birthday. We have bought him nearly every piece of Beatles memorabilia and every nose novelty item on the planet since the family nose is famously prominent.

At some point, we also figured out that he likes nuts. So gifts on nearly every Christmas morning to him included a big bag of mixed nuts he could eat by the bowlful with a nutcracker or a small package of the expensive, Cadillac of nuts — pistachios.

Growing up in Billings, we always got them from the candy store at the center of Rimrock Mall. It couldn’t have been much of a surprise to open the same sized gift every year that made the same noise when you shook it, but he seemed to like this special treat.

I can see why my dad likes pistachios. They have a complexity to their flavor that hits parts of your taste buds that other nuts don’t. They can vary slightly in that flavor from nut to nut. Their colors are beautifully green, cream, with hints of purple. They are a lot more plentiful in grocery stores these days — not just a mall candy store item.

Most of us have had peanut brittle, which is also a popular Christmas time sweet. It often comes in tins alone or mixed with other holiday favorites.

I developed a reliable recipe for that and just swapped out the peanuts for pistachios. It adds a fun, varied flavor to the brittle and a remarkable contrast in color with the amber candy and the flecks of bright green. These differences make pistachio brittle so much more special than the peanut version. But if peanuts, hazelnuts, or cashews (or a mix of all four!) are more your thing, just put those in for the pistachios.

If you have a parent, sibling, or friend that is notoriously hard to buy for, it may be time to give them the gift of this special pistachio brittle. And no supply chain problems (assuming pistachios don’t become scarce)! I’ve never had anyone disappointed on the receiving end.

A couple of good tips for this recipe: 1) Make sure to use a large saucepan as the hot candy mixture will bubble up once the baking soda gets stirred in; 2) a candy thermometer is a worthwhile investment since it will make sure you go to the right temperature for the correct texture; 3) enlist a helper when you are pouring the final mixture on to the parchment to help spread it out before it cools too much.

Now go forth and brittle, Montana!

Pistachio Brittle

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups shelled & salted pistachios

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup light corn syrup

1 stick of butter

1/4 cup water

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

Flake salt for topping

Directions:

Line a rimmed baking sheet with a buttered piece of parchment paper. In a large saucepan, bring the sugar, butter, corn syrup and water to a boil, then lower the heat to medium. Stir occasionally until a deep amber color forms, which can take 15 minutes from when it starts to boil or about 340 degrees F if you have a candy thermometer.

Take off the heat and whisk in baking soda (be careful because it will foam and bubble up some as you stir it in). With a rubber spatula, stir in pistachios. Pour the mixture onto a buttered parchment baking sheet and spread it out as thinly as you can (this is very hot so don’t get it on you!). Sprinkle on some flake salt before it hardens. Break into shards after it has cooled completely.

Try not to eat all of it in one night because it will stay good in plastic bags or tins to give to friends and neighbors.

Jon Bennion is a native Montanan, born and raised in Billings. Outside of his day job as an attorney, you can find Jon experimenting in the kitchen and developing recipes that often feature a Montana ingredient or story. Jon posts on Instagram as Intermediate Chef (@intermediatechef) and lives in Clancy.

