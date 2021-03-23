Playful Elegance: Macarons from Batter + Crumb

Last Christmas, Brown did a popup shop at the Billings Seafood Guys retail outlet where she was discovered by the Yellowstone Valley Food Hub, and was included in one of their Valentine’s Day Local Love combination packages. My husband and I chose Option #2, which included two beef tenderloins from Charter Beef, one pound of scallops from the Billings Seafood Guys, and four macarons.

My husband, who is the food critic in our household, said upon the first bite of his half of the red velvet macaron, “This is really good.” The confection was a brooding shade of red with a delicate shell encasing a soft, slightly chewy middle. Sandwiched between the cookies was a dark chocolate filling with a creamy texture. We proceeded to finish every crumb of the coconut, strawberry Oreo, and “better than $_x” macaron with a chocolate shell, fluffy vanilla cream, caramel and crushed toffee filling.

For Easter, she said, “I want to start airbrushing cookies.” In the past, she has offered bunny and egg-shaped macarons.

When your mood strikes for a macaron, got to Facebook or Instagram to Batter + Crumb for some playful elegance.

Stella Fong, author of 'Historic Restaurants of Billings and Billings Food' hosts 'Flavors Under the Big Sky: Celebrating the Bounty of the Region' for Yellowstone Public Radio. TheLastBestPlates.com is a digital destination that serves up Montana's tasty food, travel and culture stories … one bite at a time.

