Playful Elegance: Macarons from Batter + Crumb

In Billings, Amanda Brown bakes up playful sophistication. Since 2017, through her online company Batter + Crumb, she has offered macarons exuding refined whimsy through Facebook and Instagram.
These sweet meringue confections made with egg whites, confectioners’ sugar, granulated sugar, and almond meal showcase a rainbow of colors with creamy flavorful fillings. Names such as birthday cake Oreo, cereal milk, French toast, and espresso Nutella make for fun deliciousness.
The recipe for the macaron or French macaroon, originated in Venice during the Renaissance, according to Larousse Gastronomique. The name came from the Italian maccherone and the Venetian macaron, meaning fine paste. Macaroons have been made in the monastery in Cormery, France since 791 and legend has it that they were made in the shape of a monks’ navel. These light, airy, crispy on the outside, and softly chewy on the inside, confections are not the same as the unleavened shredded coconut cookies for Passover.
When Sue Balter Reitz gave me my first box of macarons this summer, I became giddy. The cookies were truly too pretty to eat so I kept them in the box for most of a day, peeking inside the brown box often, anticipating the moment I would finally savor them.
Thirteen years ago, Brown shared, “I was baking cupcakes and got bored. It was not inspiring me anymore.” “Cupcakes evolved to motherhood,” Brown said of sons Ezra, now 8, and Otis, 5 ½ years old.
Then, two years ago, Jeremiah Young of Kibler and Kirch called Brown to ask her to make mini cupcakes for one of his events.
Brown said, “I was willing to experiment with making macarons. I gave myself a couple of weeks to find the perfect recipe.” After purchasing a recipe on Instagram that failed, Brown found a YouTube video that provided a recipe “that worked. I saw some batches were better than others. It was a science experiment. By tweaking it, I was making it my own.” For the event she made macarons with a floral theme: lavender and rose.
“I didn’t start promoting the macarons right away. I wanted to keep practicing,” she said. However, Brown was grateful for clients who made requests and “I was willing to try things for people, to grow organically, offering a more consistent product.” These days, aside from custom orders requiring three days of lead time, Brown is constantly baking new creations, relying on customers to trust her creative judgment.
The trust extends to the colors Brown puts into the cookie shells that alludes to flavor, but the taste is contributed solely from the creamy filling.
Over the years Brown has perfected her technique. Though the confections only have four key ingredients, creating the right texture requires finesse. “Go buy a humidifier,” she strongly suggested.
Also, when beating the meringue, she recommended “do not overbeat it or it becomes too dry. The meringue needs to be velvety and fluffy.”
Last Christmas, Brown did a popup shop at the Billings Seafood Guys retail outlet where she was discovered by the Yellowstone Valley Food Hub, and was included in one of their Valentine’s Day Local Love combination packages. My husband and I chose Option #2, which included two beef tenderloins from Charter Beef, one pound of scallops from the Billings Seafood Guys, and four macarons.
My husband, who is the food critic in our household, said upon the first bite of his half of the red velvet macaron, “This is really good.” The confection was a brooding shade of red with a delicate shell encasing a soft, slightly chewy middle. Sandwiched between the cookies was a dark chocolate filling with a creamy texture. We proceeded to finish every crumb of the coconut, strawberry Oreo, and “better than $_x” macaron with a chocolate shell, fluffy vanilla cream, caramel and crushed toffee filling.
For Easter, she said, “I want to start airbrushing cookies.” In the past, she has offered bunny and egg-shaped macarons.
When your mood strikes for a macaron, got to Facebook or Instagram to Batter + Crumb for some playful elegance.
Stella Fong, author of 'Historic Restaurants of Billings and Billings Food' hosts 'Flavors Under the Big Sky: Celebrating the Bounty of the Region' for Yellowstone Public Radio.
TheLastBestPlates.com is a digital destination that serves up Montana's tasty food, travel and culture stories … one bite at a time.