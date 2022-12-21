Potluck from around the world

Many people are not around family for Christmas and may be by themselves. Rather than spending the holiday alone, how about getting a group together for a potluck and everyone can bring a dish to share. One year when we were living in Boise and would not be with family, we got together with three other young families from church. Each of us brought something to share and we had a wonderful time together. The potluck would be extra special by making the event an opportunity for each person attending to bring a dish representing a part of their ethnic heritage. Then, each person shares something about their usual family Christmas traditions. This is a great way to learn more about food traditions from other countries and to celebrate them. The following recipes provide a sampling of some dishes with an ethnic flair for you to enjoy.

Shrimp and Chicken Casserole

One of the Italian Christmas traditions is the Feast of the Seven Fishes. This easy to make casserole dish provides shrimp for one of the types of fish to go with an Italian bent. One advantage is that it can be prepared a day in advance and baked just before needed. To lighten the calories in this recipe, you can use light mayonnaise, fat-free condensed soups, and reduced-fat cheese.

(Servings: 10)

Ingredients:

4 cups water

1 pound unpeeled, medium size fresh shrimp

2 (16 oz.) packages frozen broccoli florets, thawed and well drained

1 (10¾ oz.) can cream of chicken soup, undiluted

1 (10¾ oz.) can cream of celery soup, undiluted

1 cup mayonnaise

4 tablespoons lemon juice

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

4 cups chopped cooked chicken

1 cup (4 oz.) shredded cheddar cheese

1/3 cup soft bread crumbs

1 tablespoon butter or margarine, melted

¼ teaspoon paprika

Directions:

Bring 4 cups water to a boil; add shrimp and cook 3–5 minutes or just until shrimp turn pink. Drain and rinse with cold water. Peel shrimp, and devein if desired. Set aside. Spread broccoli evenly in a lightly greased 13x9-inch baking dish. Stir together cream of chicken soup, cream of celery soup, mayonnaise, lemon juice, onion powder, garlic powder and pepper until blended. Spread about one-third soup mixture over broccoli; top with chicken and shrimp. Spread remaining soup mixture evenly over chicken and shrimp. Cover and chill up to 8 hours. Remove casserole from refrigerator and let stand for 30 minutes. Bake, covered, at 350 degrees for 40 minutes. Uncover and sprinkle with cheddar cheese. Combine bread crumbs and melted butter; sprinkle over cheese and bake 15 more minutes or until hot and bubbly. Sprinkle with paprika. *Note: A 16 oz. package frozen ready-to-eat shrimp may be substituted. Thaw according to package directions, remove the tails if necessary and omit the cooking step. Source: “Southern Living Home for the Holidays,” November/December 2001.

Chicken Tamale Casserole

Tamales are a Christmas tradition for those of Hispanic background. This recipe gives you the flavor of the tamales without all the work that is involved in making them.

(Servings: 8)

Ingredients:

1 cup (4 oz.) shredded 4-cheese Mexican blend cheese, divided

1/3 cup fat-free milk

1 teaspoon ground cumin

¼ cup egg substitute (or 1 egg)

1/8 teaspoon ground red pepper (cayenne)

1 (14¾ oz.) can cream style corn

1 (8.5 oz.) box corn bread muffin mix

1 (4 oz.) can chopped green chilies, drained

1 (10 oz.) can red enchilada sauce

Cooking spray

2 cups shredded cooked chicken breast

½ cup fat-free sour cream

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Combine ¼ cup cheese, milk, egg substitute, cumin, red pepper, corn, muffin mix, and chilies in a large bowl, stirring just until moist. Pour mixture into a 9x13-inch baking pan that has been sprayed lightly with cooking spray. Bake at 400 degrees for 15 minutes or until set. Pierce entire surface liberally with a fork; pour enchilada sauce over top. Top with chicken; sprinkle with remaining ¾ cup cheese. Bake at 400 degrees for 15 minutes or until cheese melts. Remove from oven; let stand 5 minutes. Cut into 8 pieces; top each serving with 1 tablespoon sour cream. Source: “Holiday Treasures”, MSU Extension Service, Yellowstone County publication.

Fruit Soup – Danish

My father, whose parents came from Denmark, frequently wanted this fruit soup at Christmas, so that was one of our traditions for several years. There are several versions of this soup, depending on which of the Scandinavian countries you come from. My favorite part was getting the cinnamon stick to suck on. The original recipes call for Sago but now we use tapioca instead.

(Servings: 8)

Ingredients:

2 quarts water

½ cup tapioca

½ cup raisins

1 cup prunes

2/3 cup dried apricots

1 cinnamon stick

½ cup fruit juice

¼ cup sugar

Directions:

Stir tapioca into boiling water; add raisins, prunes, apricots, and cinnamon stick. Simmer until tapioca turns clear and mixture begins to thicken. Add fruit juice and sugar and continue to cook until fruit is tender. More sugar and juice can be added if needed. Serve it either hot or cold. Source: “KUMV-TV All Nation Cookbook,” 1969.

Sweet and Sour Red Cabbage

A vegetable dish that has both German and Scandinavian connections is Sweet and Sour Red Cabbage. My family could never have a holiday meal without this being served and it is part of the heritage of both my German mother and Danish father. Many of the German versions of this will include a couple of chopped up apples which you could add if desired.

Ingredients:

4 cups shredded red cabbage

1 cup onion, chopped

2 tablespoons butter

½ cup water

½ cup brown sugar

¼ cup vinegar (apple cider or red wine)

1 teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

Directions:

Melt butter in a heavy 3-quart saucepan and saute onion until tender. Add remaining ingredients; simmer over low heat for 1 to 1½ hours until cabbage is tender, stirring frequently.