Preparing a special Valentine's dinner

Valentine's Day is not far away and you may be looking ahead to how you might want to share your love with your family and friends. It is frequently difficult to find a place to go out to eat that is not overly crowded, so how about preparing your own special dinner at home to show your family how much you love and appreciate them. How about preparing some special Beef Wellington and ending the meal with a delicious dessert? These recipes can get you started.

Beef Wellington looks complicated, but it just looks that way — it really isn’t that hard to prepare. You can impress your Valentine when you make these tender steaks baked in purchased puff pastry and containing a mushroom filling.

Individual Beef Wellington

(Makes 6)

Ingredients:

1/2 pound cremini mushrooms

1/4 cup Italian dressing

1 shallot, cut into pieces

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh parsley

1 teaspoon thyme

6 beef tenderloin steaks (1 1/2 pounds) cut 1-inch thick

2 teaspoon freshly ground peppercorns

Salt

1 tablespoon oil

1 frozen puff pastry sheet (1/2 of 17.3 oz. package), thawed

1 egg, beaten

Directions:

Use pulsing action of food processor to chop mushrooms and shallot. Heat dressing in large non-stick skillet on medium-high heat. Add mushrooms and cook and stir about 5 minutes or until liquid is cooked off. Stir in cheese, parsley and thyme. Transfer to bowl to cool. Sprinkle both sides of steak with crushed peppercorns and salt; press onto steaks. Carefully wipe skillet clean with paper towel. Heat oil in skillet on medium-high heat. Add steaks, in batches if necessary; cook 1 minute on each side. Remove from skillet; cool for 5 minutes. Heat oven to 450 degrees. Unfold pastry on lightly floured cutting board; roll to 20x12-inch rectangle. Cut into 6 squares. Spoon mushroom mixture onto each square; top with steak. Bring edges of pastry together, then pinch together at top to seal. Place upside down on rimmed baking sheet that has been lightly sprayed with cooking spray. Use a sharp knife to cut heart-shaped design on top of bundles. Brush pastry with beaten egg. Bake 15 – 20 minutes or until pastry is golden brown and beef is cooked to medium doneness (160 degrees). Remove from oven. Let stand 7–10 minutes before serving. Source: “Kraft Food & Family,” Holiday 2015.

Wedge Salad with Raspberry Vinaigrette

(Servings: 6)

A simple classic salad to serve as a side dish with the Beef Wellington is a Wedge Salad. For more of a Valentine theme, this one is topped with a creamy Raspberry Vinaigrette rather than the usual Blue Cheese dressing.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup frozen raspberries, thawed

1/4 cup buttermilk

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper

2 heads iceberg lettuce, cut into 4 quarters each

4 ounces crumbled goat cheese or blue cheese

1/2 cup chopped toasted walnuts

Directions:

In the container of a blender or food processor, combine raspberries and next six ingredients (through black pepper). Process until combined. Top each of six lettuce quarters with raspberry vinaigrette, cheese crumbles and walnuts. Serve immediately. Reserve remaining 2 wedges of lettuce for another purpose. Source: “Cooking with Paula Deen,” Jan./Feb. 2014.

Cheery Cherry Cobbler

(Servings: 12–16)

We think of cherries when February and Valentine’s Day comes around, and this is a special dessert you can put together quickly to surprise your family. The process is fascinating since the cake batter is put in the pan first, however in the baking process, the fruit filling sinks to the bottom and the cake rises to the top. If you prefer chocolate over white cake, that can be used instead. You can add some red food coloring to the cherry mixture to give the cherries a brighter color.

Ingredients:

1 (18.25 oz.) white cake mix (use chocolate if desired)

3 eggs

1 1/4 cups water

1/3 cup vegetable oil

1 cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1 (28 oz.) jar pitted red tart cherries, with juice

2 tablespoons butter, melted

1/2 teaspoon almond extract (optional)

Whipped cream or ice cream (optional)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 13x9-inch cake pan. Prepare crust: In a large mixer bowl, combine cake mix, eggs, water and oil. Beat on medium speed for 2 minutes. Spread evenly in prepared pan. Prepare filling: In medium bowl, combine sugar and cornstarch. Stir in cherries (with juice), melted butter, and extract. Mix well; pour evenly over batter. Bake 50–60 minutes or until cake is set and golden. Serve warm or cool with whipped cream or ice cream, if desired. Source: “Duncan Hines, Cake Mix Magic,” by Jill Snider, 2001.

Bake-Not Brownie Bites

(Makes 3 dozen)

If your Valentine loves chocolate they are sure to fall for these Rocky Road treats. You can make them up quickly since they don’t require any baking — just heat in a saucepan, stir, and pour the mixture into a pan.

Ingredients:

38 squares Honey Grahams, finely crushed

2 cups miniature marshmallows

1 cup walnuts, chopped

1/2 package (6 oz.) semi-sweet real chocolate chunks

1 cup evaporated milk

1/2 cup light corn syrup

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon butter or margarine

1 tablespoon vanilla

Directions:

Line 9-inch square baking pan with foil, extending foil over edges to form handles; butter foil. Mix crumbs, marshmallows, and nuts in a large bowl; set aside. Blend chocolate, milk, corn syrup and salt in a heavy 2-quart saucepan. Heat and stir on low heat until chocolate is melted. Increase heat to medium; heat to full boil, stirring constantly. Boil 10 minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from heat; stir in butter and vanilla. Stir chocolate mixture into crumb mixture. Spread in prepared pan. Refrigerate 3 hours or until set. Cut into squares. Source: “Kraft All-Time Holiday Favorites,” 2001.

Bernie Mason writes the Local Flavor column for Lee Montana Newspapers. She was a Yellowstone County extension agent for 24 years. Mason grew up in Sidney in a family of German and Danish ancestry.

