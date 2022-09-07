Preserving summer with pickled produce

This is the time of the year when an abundance of produce is available from home gardens and farmer’s markets. Preserving that abundance for later use gives you the opportunity to enjoy the fruits of your labor throughout the winter. Preserving foods through boiling-water canning does not require a lot of equipment and is used for canning fruits, jams and jellies, pickles, and juices. All low-acid foods such as vegetables and meat, requires the use of a pressure canner. Freezing is the least labor-intensive method of preserving your produce as well as the quickest, and foods can also be dehydrated. When preserving foods be sure to follow USDA recommended methods for food safety. The following recipes are all processed using a boiling-water canner. The jars should be placed in the filled canner and heated to boiling to sterilize them. The lids and rings should also be heated in a pan of hot water. When the jars have been filled with the prepared food, place them on the rack in the canner and the water should be 1 – 2 inches over the top of the jars. The processing time begins when the water returns to boiling. **For approved resources to help you with food preservation, check out “The National Center for Food Preservation” and “soeasytopreserve.com” internet web sites. Videos are available there to view for all different types of food preservation.

Pickling your garden vegetables is a great way to use up those extra veggies you may have. The pickled veggies are also a great addition to a charcuterie board or to accompany sandwiches. When selecting the vegetables to use, select from any you have on hand or from what you find at the farmer’s market. Make your own special blend of veggies.

Pickled Veggies: (Makes 6 pints)

Ingredients:

12 cups vegetables: (Pick a combination of: fresh whole corn kernels, baby corn, cauliflower florets, sweet pepper,-1-inch pieces, fresh green beans, 1-inch pieces trimmed, ½-inch slices peeled carrots, onion wedges, fennel wedges, whole pepperoncini peppers)

3 cups water

3 cups white or cider vinegar

1 cup sugar

1 tablespoon kosher salt

Seasonings: (Choose one or more of the following: 3 – 5 cloves garlic, smashed, 1 tablespoon snipped fresh basil, rosemary, or thyme, 1 bay leaf –remove before serving, 1 teaspoon crushed fennel seeds)

Spicy additions: (Choose one or more of the following: ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper, 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper, ½ teaspoon finely chopped chipotle pepper in adobe sauce, ½ teaspoon finely chopped jalapeno pepper)

Directions:

In an 8-quart pot, combine vegetables. Add enough water to cover. Bring to boiling. Cook uncovered for 3 minutes. Drain vegetables. In a 4- to 5-quart nonreactive heavy pot, combine the 3 cups water, the vinegar, sugar, and salt. Bring to boiling, stirring to dissolve sugar. *(A nonreactive pot is stainless steel, enamel, or nonstick metal. Do not use an aluminum one). Pack vegetables into six hot sterilized pint canning jars, leaving a ½-inch headspace. Add seasonings and spicy additions to each jar. Pour hot vinegar mixture over vegetables, maintaining the ½-inch headspace. Discard any remaining vinegar mixture. Wipe jar rims. Adjust lids and screw bands. (Do not over-tighten the bands.) Process filled jars in a boiling-water canner for 10 minutes (start timer when water returns to boiling). Adjust processing time for elevation. When processing time is completed, remove jars from canner; cool on wire racks. Source: “Better Homes & Gardens Special Interest Publications, Canning”, Summer 2015.

This recipe preserves summer squash and carrots in a more unusual way, creating a jam with these vegetables. The jam adds flavor to meats and also is good to serve on cream cheese as an appetizer.

Confetti Preserves (Makes 6 half-pints)

Ingredients:

2 cups finely shredded carrots

2 cups finely shredded zucchini

2 cups finely shredded summer squash

2 tablespoons lemon juice

4½ cups sugar

1 teaspoon apple pie spice

1 (1.75 oz.) package powdered fruit pectin for lower-sugar recipes or 3 tablespoons powdered fruit pectin for low-or-no-sugar recipes

Directions:

In a 6- to 8-quart pot combine carrots, squash, and lemon juice. In a small bowl stir together the apple pie spice, ¼ cup of the sugar, and the pectin; stir into carrot mixture. Bring to a full rolling boil over high heat, stirring constantly. Stir in the remaining 4¼ cups sugar. Return to a full rolling boil, stirring constantly. Boil hard for 1 minute, stirring constantly. Remove from heat. Quickly skim off any foam. Ladle hot preserves into hot sterilized half-pint canning jars, leaving a ¼-inch headspace. Wipe jar rims; adjust lids and screw bands. (Do not over-tighten bands.) Process jars in a boiling water canner for 10 minutes (start timing when water returns to boiling). Remove jars from canner; cool on wire racks. Source: “Better Homes & Gardens Special Interest Publications, Canning”, 2016.

You may end up with an ample supply of green tomatoes this fall, so I am providing you with this recipe for Spicy Pickled Green Tomatoes that I had included in a column several years ago, so more recent readers of the column can try it. It is a delicious pickle with just the right amount of spice to it. The pickles were very popular when I was doing demonstrations on food preservation.

Spicy Pickled Green Tomatoes (Makes 6 pints)

Ingredients:

3 pounds green (unripe) tomatoes

3 medium onions, sliced

½ cup chopped, seeded red bell pepper (1 small)

¼ cup finely chopped, seeded jalapeno chili peppers (4 medium)

4½ cups white vinegar

3 cups sugar

2 tablespoons mustard seeds

5 teaspoons whole black peppercorns

2 teaspoons celery seeds

Directions:

Wash and core tomatoes. Remove stems and cores. Cut tomatoes into ¼-inch slices. Measure 12 cups tomato slices. In a large bowl, combine the 12 cups tomatoes, the onion slices, sweet pepper and chili peppers. In a large nonreactive heavy saucepan, combine vinegar, sugar, mustard seeds, peppercorns, and celery seeds. (*A nonreactive saucepan is one of stainless steel, enamel, or nonstick. Do not use aluminum.) Bring to boiling, stirring until sugar dissolves. Remove from heat. Pack tomato mixture into hot, sterilized pint canning jars, leaving a ½-inch headspace. Pour hot vinegar mixture over tomato mixture in jar, maintaining ½-inch headspace. Wipe jar rims; adjust lids and rings (do not overtighten ring). Process filled jars in a boiling water canner for 15 minutes, starting timing when water returns to boiling. Remove jars from canner; cool on wire racks. Source: “Better Homes & Gardens Special Interest Publication”, 2015.