Ranch: The official condiment of Montana

Did you know that March 10 is National Ranch Day? Probably not. But here is something you probably already knew — ranch is unquestionably Montana’s favorite condiment. It’s the white, herby, creamy stuff we pair with far more foods than your typical side salad.

I think ranch is so popular in Montana that it may deserve an official proclamation as Montana’s official state dip/dressing/sauce/condiment. Every day is March 10 in Big Sky Country because ranch is king.

Let’s first talk about why ranch is so awesome. First, it has a cool name. I don’t know where it came from, but the title is far superior to other things that grace our tables or sit inside our refrigerator door.

Second, it’s got the right combo of zesty, creamy and herby that keeps you coming back. Its DNA is a mystery to many who enjoy it, but I am going to unlock it for you.

Third, there is a cooling effect with ranch, both for temperature and spice. Pair it with a hot dish for that contrast in temperature, or put it on something spicy to cool your mouth when it catches fire.

There are plenty of reasons to make the leap to make homemade ranch. Next time you are at the store, take a look at the ingredients on the back of a bottle of ranch dressing. The first three ingredients are likely to be vegetable oil, water and sugar. No thanks.

You can do better with this recipe where the top three ingredients are sour cream, buttermilk and mayonnaise. Fresh herbs, a few spices and a touch of lemon zest give this ranch a special character that far surpasses anything you have bought from a store.

Ranch can come in a lot of different forms. You’ve got the dippy, gloppy, thick kind that holds firmly onto whatever you marry it with, like what you’ll find for a veggie platter. You’ve also got the thin, runny type that can be a great light salad dressing or sauce.

This recipe is firmly in the middle of those two camps, but can easily be adjusted to meet your custom ranch specifications. If you like thicker, add ¼ more mayonnaise to the equation. If you like it on the thinner side, add another 1/2 of buttermilk. You really can’t go wrong.

You have time to properly celebrate National Ranch Day for March 10, and then continue the festivities for each day afterward. Make a salad, some fat and crispy oven fries (recipe also below), or some chicken tenders, and you will never go back to the bottle stuff again.

Ultimate Ranch

Ingredients:

1/2 cup buttermilk

1/2 cup sour cream

1/4 cup mayonnaise

Zest 1/4 of a lemon

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon granulated garlic

2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh dill

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh flatleaf Parsley

One green onion finely chopped

A bit of freshly cracked black pepper

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix well. Let sit in the refrigerator for at least an hour while the flavors marry together. Store in the refrigerator when you aren’t using.

Thick-Cut Oven Fries

Ingredients:

Two lbs long russet potatoes

1 teaspoon kosher salts

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/4 teaspoon granulated garlic

A bit of freshly cracked black pepper

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

Directions:

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees and line a baking tray with aluminum foil. Wash your potatoes. Slice the rounded edges off the sides of your potatoes. The peels on the ends can stay unless you don’t like them. Make ½-inch slices lengthwise down your potatoes. With each of the slices, make another ½-inch slice across to form the fry shape.

Place the fries on the lined baking tray and lightly coat with vegetable oil and all of the seasonings. Mix well so oil and seasoning get on all of the fries. Bake for 30 minutes. Take them out and flip each fry completely over and let them get to room temperature. They should be a little soft or floppy, which is what you want for now. Raise your oven temperature to 425 degrees. Bake the fries again for about 30-40 minutes (you can do another flip after the first 20 to get more even browning), until golden brown and crispy on the outside and soft in the middle. Season with more salt right out of the oven if desired.

Jon Bennion is a native Montanan, born and raised in Billings. Outside of his day job as an attorney, you can find Jon experimenting in the kitchen and developing recipes that often feature a Montana ingredient or story. Jon posts on Instagram as Intermediate Chef (@intermediatechef) and lives in Clancy.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0