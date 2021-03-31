A natural eggsperience

Last fall my flock had dwindled down to just two golden buff Orpington hens, ages 2 and 8, both named Annabelle, only one of whom was still laying. At least they had each other through the winter, but by spring the amount of organic material in the chicken yard had pulled ahead of what the girls could eat. They needed reinforcements, and thanks to a deal that went down in a parking lot near the bountiful Missoula Winter Market the other week, they got them, from the back of an old Ram long bed owned by a market vendor whose eggs I’d been buying a lot of lately since my flock dwindled.

The timing of this transaction had been planned weeks ahead of time, from when the baby chicks were barely a month old. We had to wait until they were big enough to not get pecked apart by the old hens, and old enough to be distinguished from the roosters, which we could not accommodate. But they could not be too big, else they in turn would bully the senior hens.