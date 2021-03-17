A toast to the avocado

Avocado toast is a provocative dish. That piece of warm bread loaded with a smooth green paste is also loaded with so much meaning and angst, and has become a battleground for many of today’s culture wars.

This simple meal has become a proxy for annoying hipsters lingering over brunch in coffee shops. It’s been implicated as the reason millennials can’t seem to scrape together enough money for a down payment on a house. The UK tabloid The Express, in an effort to make a dig at Princess Meghan Markle, threw all avocado eaters under the bus along with her in 2019 for having the gall to eat one smeared on toast.

“The pregnant Duchess of Sussex and so-called ‘avocado on toast whisperer’ is wolfing down a fruit linked to water shortages, illegal deforestation and all round general environmental devastation.”

The same paper, it should be mentioned, gave fawning coverage to a pregnant Kate receiving avocados from a fan, with no mention of the pitfalls of that greasy green berry. Altogether there is much drama being made over a piece of bread smeared with avocado. Nobody gets their knickers in a bunch when some fool rubs a piece of toast with margarine, and avocados don’t even have trans fats. And avocados are named after the Aztec word “ahuácatl,” which means testicles; you can’t say that about I Can’t Believe it’s Not Butter.