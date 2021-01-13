Ancient wheat, cold air, perfect pasta

“If it’s pasta, it’s made with grano duro,” she finished. Grano duro being Italian for durum wheat.

Fant segued into a general discussion on what distinguishes great pasta, including the important point that it be dried slowly, rather than kiln dried. If it’s good pasta it will say so on the package, she asserted.

The meal continued, every course arriving with its own glass of wine, each of which brought a new crescendo of conversation, as we ogled the menu and told the food-writer equivalent of fish stories. I was showing elk photos on my phone to Fant’s husband, who ogled the mountains beneath their feet as much as the animals themselves, while I ate more than my share of spare rib gnocchi.

As I washed down the last succulent piece with a gulp of Chianti, I reiterated that Kamut pasta is an actual thing, finishing my story about the signboard outside the little bistro. “But we wouldn’t be eating in any of those places,” Fant said.

In one of the lulls between courses, I got my phone back and pulled up a story about Montana farmer Bob Quinn, whose father was given a pint jar of large-grained wheat by an airman friend named “Sparky” Sparks, stationed at Ft. Benton, who had acquired the grain at a bazaar in Egypt.