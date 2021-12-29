“He stared at his hot chocolate like it held the secret to the universe” — Lilith Saintcrow

“Blood is really warm

It’s like drinking hot chocolate

but with more screaming” — Ryan Mecum

I have perfected hot cocoa. Created the cup that I always wanted, but nobody else could give to me. All of my life, the cocoa has been too thin. Other hot cocoa rich enough, sweet enough, creamy enough, and chocolatey enough. My cocoa is as thick as sea foam, yet flows enough to drink, each swallow like a warm hug from inside.

This cocoa is so thick, it floats upon my coffee like a steamed milk — not mixing, but hitching a ride into my mouth with each bewitching sip. Scandalous in a good way, like a stolen kiss on New Year’s Eve. (Assuming both parties are vaxxed and boosted.)

The body of this drinkable soufflé comes from whole eggs. Not merely the yolks, as in Viennese cocoa, which creates a smooth emulsion that’s a lovely glossy brown. And certainly not thickened with corn starch, a la Italian hot cocoa. I follow the Viennese method, but unlike the Austrians I don’t neglect the yolks. I beat them stiff, like the Griz mauled the Cats the other week, and then fold, whisk, heat, and generally incorporate into my cocoa.

Unlike whipped cream, stiff egg whites won’t wilt in heat. They keep their stout consistency amidst the dark brew, making for a cloudlike experience, where you are inside of it as much as it is inside of you, glowing like half-cooled lava. This high-protein cocoa will protect you from any cold snap.

On New Years Eve, doctor it with kalua. The following morning — New Years Day — float some chocolate foam on a cup of coffee and enjoy, as you stare into the blank canvas that is 2022. With cocoa this thick, anything is possible. Sip and repeat. 2022 is your marshmallow.

Heavenly, earthy cocoa

Here is the thickest cocoa ever. To float some on coffee, start with foam in the cup, and pour the coffee into it. It mixes less that way. Then sip coffee through the cocoa, as you would sip coffee with any nutritious breakfast.

2 tablespoons butter

1/2 cup semi sweet chips

1 tablespoon vanilla

2 cups milk

3 tablespoons cocoa powder

2 tablespoons sugar

1 cup heavy cream

Pinch nutmeg (optional)

2 eggs

On low heat, melt the butter. Add the vanilla and chocolate chips, and mix together without letting anything stick or burn. Add the cocoa powder and stir it in, quickly followed by about half of milk to dissolve any lumps. When it’s smooth, add the milk, cream and nutmeg. Slowly bring the cocoa to a simmer, whisking constantly.

Separate the eggs. Put the yolks in a mixing bowl. As the cocoa heats, gently add a teaspoon at a time to the yolks, stirring vigorously. This raises the heat and gently tempers the yolks, as we don’t want scrambled eggs in our cocoa. After several spoonfuls the yolks will be hot and heat resistant. Add them to the cocoa. Stir it well. Turn off the heat.

While the cocoa cools, beat the egg whites stiff.

If you aren’t immunocompromised or otherwise wary of undercooked eggs, you can scoop some of those stiff whites into a cup and pour the cocoa over them, stirring in as much or little as you wish. The stiff body and bland flavor of the egg whites makes for a fun contrast with the cocoa. If you don’t stir it in, you can eat it with a spoon. Alternatively, let the cocoa cool to room temperature. Fold in the whites and gently reheat, whisking until smooth. When it’s warm, serve it.

Ari LeVaux writes Flash in the Pan, a syndicated weekly food column carried in more than 60 newspapers nationwide. Though his audience is national, he says he “always writes about Montana. Usually.”

