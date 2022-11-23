Redefining funeral potatoes for the holidays

When was the first time you heard about “funeral potatoes?” Maybe never. I’ll bet many of you have experienced this dish either at a funeral, potluck, or family dinner. But this remake of a funeral classic is one you can use for the coming holidays.

It’s amazing that a dish with “funeral” in the name could become popular outside of an internment ceremony…until you taste them. Then it all makes sense. Originating out of Utah where funeral services are often accompanied by communal potluck meals, this cheesy and creamy potato casserole is a true classic that has spread outside of its Rocky Mountain roots.

One part of its appeal, especially if you are making a large batch for a big gathering (think Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter), is the convenience. The original uses canned cream soup and pre-shredded hash browns from the store to make it easy to throw together. Sautéed onions, sour cream, cheddar cheese, and a topping of either crushed potato chips or corn flakes round out the dish.

It occurred to me a few years ago that while this favorite dish of mourners was super satisfying on its own, it could be elevated in a way that incorporates new flavors and has more scratch-made elements. My version brings some Italian influences to the table while also keeping the convenient element of pre-shredded hash browns from the freezer section.

One of the biggest upgrades with the dish is the introduction of four Italian cheeses — each serving an important role. The mascarpone brings delicious creaminess, the Parmesan introduces a familiar salty nuttiness, the sharp provolone (also called provolone piccante) adds a little bite, and the mozzarella pulls it all together. The fennel and pancetta are also great Italian flavors that make the dish special.

Here are a few tips if you are considering making the dish. First, you need a very large sauté pan as all of the ingredients are thrown together before it bakes. Second, these cheeses can be found in most large grocery stores, but sometimes there are two sections in your store — one for regular cheeses and one for specialty, imported cheese. Look in both places. You might find the pancetta in the imported section as well.

Italian Four Cheese Funeral Potatoes

Ingredients:

30 oz frozen hash browns

6 oz pancetta diced

1 small onion

1 small bulb of fennel

1 can chicken broth

1/2 cup whole milk

1/3 cup flour

3/4 cup grated Parmigiano Reggiano

1 1/2 cup shredded mozzarella

1/2 cup mascarpone

3/4 cup sharp provolone (piccante)

8 tbsp salted butter

1/2 teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary

3 cloves chopped garlic

1 cup panko

3 tbsp olive oil

Toast your breadcrumbs on medium heat in a small sauté pan with the olive oil. Add some salt, pepper, and (optional) a pinch of red pepper flake for heat. Once they are lightly golden brown, set aside while you make the rest of the dish.

Sauté 4 ounces of the pancetta in a very large pan for 5 minutes on medium heat. Add the diced onion and fennel in 5 tbsp butter on medium heat until soft, about 10-15 minutes. Season with salt and pepper while it sautés. Add in the garlic and rosemary, cooking another 2 minutes. Add the flour and allow to cook another 2-3 minutes.

Next, add the milk, stir and allow it to thicken and then add the chicken stock. Whisk to make sure all lumps in the flour are out.

Simmer the ingredients for a few minutes and then remove from the heat. Add your mascarpone first and mix thoroughly. Stir in the shredded provolone, the mozzarella, and half of the Parmesan. Add your hash browns and stir until all ingredients are incorporated.

Transfer the ingredients to a buttered 9”x13” or 10”x14" casserole dish (or two smaller dishes) and top with the toasted bread crumbs and the other half of the grated Parmesan. Cover with foil and bake in a preheated 350 degree oven for 30 minutes. Take the foil off and bake for another 15 minutes.

Allow the potatoes to sit 15-20 minutes before serving. While those sit, sauté the other 2 ounces of pancetta until crisp and drain off the fat. Top each serving with a little crispy pancetta when plating.