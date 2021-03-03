I’ve been in a chocolate mood lately: chocolate cake, chocolate brownies, chocolate lollipops, chocolate ice cream, and of course, hot chocolate to cuddle me warm during those nippy winter nights.

Years ago, while I was busy researching and collecting recipes for my cookbook, “A Baker’s Odyssey,” (Wiley, 2007), Catherine Cavallaro Goodman, a second generation Italian American, presented me with a couple of Italian cookie recipes she felt might work in my book.

One of the recipes, Roman Chocolate Cookies, caught my attention immediately because olive oil is in it. I’ve made many cakes with olive oil, and seeing it in a cookie intrigued me. Catherine told me she learned how to bake from her mother and aunts, and their sweet recipes often contained olive oil.

This particular cookie tastes similar to gingerbread because it’s spiced up with a little cinnamon, nutmeg and allspice. It’s also soft like gingerbread. The cookie itself is not all that sweet. Just 1/2 cup of sugar goes into 36 cookies. The icing adds just the right amount of added sweetness.

The chocolate comes from unsweetened cocoa powder and semi-sweet chocolate morsels, the latter an addition of Catherine’s.