Shopping small for stocking stuffers

Do you have stockings to fill for people who don’t want more stuff? Here’s a suggestion: Visit the Missoula Valley Winter Market, where you’ll find a wealth of ideas for all things edible, many that easily slide into a stocking or fit in a box of Montana munchables. Most are $20 or less, some under $10.

The Winter Market, you’ll remember, has moved to Missoula’s Southgate Mall, in the space once used by Lucky’s Market. It’s set up well for these pandemic times: lots of space, booths spread apart, plenty of room to pass each other, everyone required to wear a mask. Traffic is one way, which really helps protects the safety of visitors.

If you go, walk through once to see what’s there, then enter again to make your selections. You can load up on produce – onions, garlic, squash, lettuce, leeks, cabbage – for dinner but also find gifts for foodies on your list, all from growers, ranchers, farmers and artisans who are neighbors and friends.

The Missoula Valley Winter Market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There’s one more before Christmas, but it continues until mid-April in the same location. Here’s a sampling of what I found for people on my list:

Hope and adventure ahead