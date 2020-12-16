Shopping small for stocking stuffers

Do you have stockings to fill for people who don’t want more stuff? Here’s a suggestion: Visit the Missoula Valley Winter Market, where you’ll find a wealth of ideas for all things edible, many that easily slide into a stocking or fit in a box of Montana munchables. Most are $20 or less, some under $10.
The Winter Market, you’ll remember, has moved to Missoula’s Southgate Mall, in the space once used by Lucky’s Market. It’s set up well for these pandemic times: lots of space, booths spread apart, plenty of room to pass each other, everyone required to wear a mask. Traffic is one way, which really helps protects the safety of visitors.
If you go, walk through once to see what’s there, then enter again to make your selections. You can load up on produce – onions, garlic, squash, lettuce, leeks, cabbage – for dinner but also find gifts for foodies on your list, all from growers, ranchers, farmers and artisans who are neighbors and friends.
The Missoula Valley Winter Market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There’s one more before Christmas, but it continues until mid-April in the same location. Here’s a sampling of what I found for people on my list:
Hope and adventure ahead
The local Community Food & Agriculture Coalition has come up with a clever and fun idea for anyone who likes exploring Missoula, Lake and Ravalli counties – and for anyone looking forward to getting out and about after a year of pandemic lockdowns. Their 34-page Local Food and Farm Passport 2021 – available to buy at the Winter Market or at www.missoulacfac.org - lists 75-plus farms, farm stands, markets and restaurants in these three counties. Beside each listing is a box to add proof that you’ve visited – a stamp or, in some cases, a self-initial. Each venue on the tour is committed to using or producing local agricultural and farm products. Also in the booklet: “Checklist Challenges” that are extra ideas for enjoying the bounty of western Montana, including visits to the many farmers markets in neighboring towns. Visit as many sites as you can before Oct. 15, 2021, to be eligible for the grand prize (a five-course harvest dinner with wine pairings for six at Plonk in Missoula) or dinner-for-two prizes in the three counties. Cost of the booklet is $20 (a fundraiser for the coalition) and it offers a year of ideas for fun, delicious day trips and outings.
Montana salami and pepperoni
Double K Ranch of Darby has a booth at the market, selling small salamis and pepperonis and other dried meats made from Angus beef raised on their family ranch or from lamb and pork sourced from other Montana ranches and farms. Study the labels and you’ll find mentions of other Montana products used to flavor the meats, including wine from Hidden Legend Winery in Victor, spices from Montana Tea & Spice Trading Co. in Missoula, beer from Brigand Brewing in Darby, and cider from Missoula’s Western Montana Cider. These little salamis are perfect sizes for stockings and don’t have to be refrigerated, at least until they're opened, so Santa can leave them in plenty of time for the holidays.
If you want to save time, check out the offerings first at the ranch’s website (www.doublekranchmt.com; click on the “Handmade Charcuterie” tab) so you can be ready when you shop.
Maple syrup from Montana trees
Really? Maple syrup from Montana? Yep. Proprietor David Knudson has partnered with Missoula-area trees and their willing owners to tap sap and turn it into various flavors of syrup. The colors vary depending on the year and tree and timing, he said, describing his syrups with terms like “buttery” and “deep caramel” and “vanilla.” “I’d say the darker ones are really good for cooking because the flavor really carries through,” he said, but “they’re all good, no matter how you use them.” He taps a variety of trees in the Missoula “urban forest” area, including sugar maples, silver maples and Norway maples, and processes the sap in his home-based Montana Mapleworks sugar-shack operation. It’s a sweet addition to the eat-local movement in Montana.
Montana honey
Always a favorite, especially in the winter months, when a cup of hot tea and a little honey makes for a warming, comforting before-bedtime nightcap. On my last visit to the market, I met Kavita Bay, who owns Alberton’s Rivulet Apiaries and Hindu Hillbilly Farms with her husband, Justin Bay. In addition to beeswax and honey skin-care products, they offer raw honey from their hives, some infused with herbs (chamomile, cayenne/lemon/ginger or licorice, for example).
Dips and sips
Big Sky Herbs has an array of culinary goodies for the cook in your circle, from dried herbal blends to add to oil for dipping with bread, to teas with an attitude (how about the Women’s Equality Tea?) to wreaths made with herbs for beef and game dishes, to small packets of herbals blends for fish, poultry and pork, and more. The owners grow the herbs in their home garden, dry them, and combine them in easy-to-use blends.
Crispy and crunchy
At the Orange Eyed Owl booth, check out the various homemade, wheat-free crackers and specialty spiced nuts available for stockings, thank-you gifts and holiday hors d’oeuvres. Flavors are unique: North African spices on almonds, jerk-flavored cashews, sweet-and-spicy pecans are just a few of the nutty treats, and the crackers include the seven-seed “Crackers of Anne,” the curried “Brick Lane” and the ras el hanout/dried apricot “Ras Hell” flavors. Nicely packaged for gifts or just to have on the shelf.
And more
You’ll also find Montana-made hot sauces, cheese, jams, soaps and other kitchen products – all perfect for the holidays and beyond.
Thank you
I’ve so enjoyed writing about local foods, restaurants, farmers, spirits and tastes – and I want to thank you all for reading about my meanderings and tastings for the last few years. This is my last column, at least for the near future: I need to wait out the pandemic with fewer trips outside my home over the winter, to keep myself (and others) as healthy as possible.
Stay safe, one and all. Happy holidays.
Mea Andrews was a reporter and editor at the Missoulian for 27 years before retiring.
