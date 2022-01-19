Soup: A hug in a bowl

Soup has been called a hug in a bowl — it can be so cozy to eat when it is cold and snowy outside. It is also welcomed when you want something hearty and filling, and you can include all the essential nutrients in one bowl. The quality of your soup depends on what you put in it and how you make it.

Many soups start with a good stock, and you can make your own if you have the time, but you can also purchase it. It is a good idea to purchase low-sodium broth or stock so you can flavor it yourself.

One problem some people have with milk-based soups is how to keep the soup from curdling. To avoid curdling it is recommended that you use only full-fat milk, yogurt, or cream since they don’t separate and curdle as easily as low-fat products. The dairy should be added at the end of cooking. When adding the dairy, remove the soup from the heat, stir ½ cup of the hot product into the dairy to warm it slightly, and then add the dairy to the soup. Heat the soup to simmering, but do not boil it.

If you are making a soup and it needs to be thickened, some of the soup can be blended with an immersion blender, you can make a flour, butter paste and whisk it in, or try making some fine bread crumbs and stir those into the soup. Cooked potatoes can also be used and I sometimes add instant potatoes. When pureeing soups, an immersion blender can be a handy tool to use and is more convenient than using a blender or food processor.

In the cold winter months, good chowder is particularly welcomed. This hearty corn chowder, which was the Grand Prize winner in the Taste of Home Grandma’s Holiday Favorites contest, features a variety of ingredients, including chicken or turkey along with lots of bacon. Cream cheese melted into the soup makes it extra creamy. The recipe makes a large quantity, so you will have extra to put in the freezer for future meals.

Turkey (Chicken), Bacon & Corn Chowder

(Servings: 16 - one cup size)

Ingredients:

1 pound thick-sliced bacon strips, chopped

3 celery ribs, sliced

1 medium onion, chopped

1 large carrot, chopped

1/2 cup chopped red onion

1 bay leaf

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 (32 oz.) carton chicken stock

1 (10 1/2 oz.) can condensed cream of chicken soup, undiluted

1 (8 oz.) pkg. cream cheese

3/4 cup whole milk

3/4 cup whipping cream

3 1/2 cups frozen corn, thawed (about 12.5 oz.)

2 1/2 cups cubed cooked turkey or chicken

3 cups refrigerated shredded hash brown or O’Brien potatoes (about 10 oz.)

1 tablespoon dried parsley

Thinly sliced green onions (optional)

*If desired add 3/4 cup turkey or chicken gravy

Directions:

In a Dutch oven, cook the bacon over medium heat until crisp, stirring occasionally. Remove with a slotted spoon; drain on paper towels. Discard drippings, reserving 1/4 cup in pan. Add next five ingredients; cook and stir over medium-high heat until vegetables are tender, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in flour until blended; gradually whisk in stock. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly; cook and stir 2 minutes. Add soup, cream cheese, milk, and cream; mix well. Stir in corn, hash browns, turkey or chicken, parsley, and ¾ cup reserved bacon; reduce heat. Cook chowder, covered, for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Discard bay leaf. Serve topped with additional bacon and sliced green onions, if desired. Source: “Taste of Home, Holiday Magic,” Dec./Jan. 2022.

Chicken and Barley Soup with Kale

(Servings: 4)

Soup is comforting when you are sick, but studies have shown that chicken broth soups actually help ease some of the cold and flu symptoms while also keeping you hydrated. This soup has immune-boosting compounds in it while helping ease the upper respiratory issues. It contains 272% of the Recommended Daily Allowance of vitamin A and 192% of the recommended vitamin C. Besides that it tastes great!

Ingredients:

1/2 cup chopped onion

1/2 cup chopped carrots

1/2 cup chopped red sweet pepper

1 clove garlic, minced

1 cup cubed butternut squash

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 cups of chopped cooked chicken

1 cup cooked barley or rice

4 cups finely chopped fresh Tuscan kale or Swiss chard leaves

1/4 teaspoon each ground coriander, ground turmeric, and ground cumin

Dash cayenne pepper

Directions:

In large saucepan cook onion, garlic, sweet pepper and squash in hot oil over medium heat 5 minutes, stirring frequently. Stir in broth and chicken along with the coriander, turmeric, cumin and cayenne pepper. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 10–15 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Stir in cooked barley or rice and heat through. Stir in kale or Swiss chard and cook 1 to 2 minutes more. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Source: “Better Homes & Gardens Special Interest Publication, Soups & Stews,” 2016.

Mom’s Hamburger-Vegetable Soup

The hearty combination of meat and vegetables makes this soup a meal in itself — similar to a stew. Serve it with a special bread if you like, such as banana bread.

Ingredients:

1 pound lean ground beef

1 cup chopped onion

1 cup potatoes cut in chunks

1 cup thinly sliced carrots

1 cup shredded cabbage

1 cup sliced celery

1 (32-oz.) can tomatoes

1/4 cup rice

3 cups water

2 teaspoons salt

1/4 teaspoon dry basil

1/4 teaspoon dry thyme

1 bay leaf

Directions:

Brown the ground beef and onion together until the meat is no longer pink and is lightly browned. Drain off any excess fat. Add all the remaining ingredients and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer 1 hour. Source: “Best of Friends, Etc. Cookbook,” by Darlene Glantz Skees.

Tangy Reuben Soup

(Servings: 4)

The Reuben sandwich is already a comfort food favorite, so why not make it into a soup? This version contains most of the classic flavors, and you can have the Swiss cheese in a grilled cheese sandwich to go with it. The vinegar that is used for the deglazing gives the tangy flavor sauerkraut usually provides.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon pickling spices

1 teaspoon caraway seeds

12 ounces (in a chunk, not sliced) deli corned beef, cubed

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup sliced carrot

1/2 cup diced yellow onion

1/2 cup diced celery

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1/4 cup cider vinegar

6 cups beef stock

7 cups chopped cabbage

Salt and black pepper to taste

Chopped fresh parsley

Directions:

Toast caraway seeds and pickling spices in a large pot over medium heat until fragrant, 1 minute. Transfer spices to a cheesecloth and tie closed with a kitchen string to form a sachet. Tie sachet to the side of the pot. Sauté corned beef in oil in same pot until browned; transfer to a paper-lined plate. Sweat carrot, onion, celery and garlic in drippings in pot over medium heat until vegetables begin to soften, 5 minutes. Deglaze pot with vinegar; cook until nearly evaporated. Stir in beef stock and cabbage; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, stir in corned beef, and simmer soup until cabbage is crisp-tender, 10-15 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Garnish each serving with fresh parsley. Source: “Cuisine, Splendid Soups & Stews,” Winter 2012.

Bernie Mason writes the Local Flavor column for Lee Montana Newspapers. She was a Yellowstone County extension agent for 24 years. Mason grew up in Sidney in a family of German and Danish ancestry.

