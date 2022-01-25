Southern barbecue has come home to roost in East Helena

There is no doubt that Erik Sundquist loves food, especially Southern cooking. Born in Massachusetts, his family moved to East Tennessee when he was three, so his roots are ingrained in the Deep South. He grew up in a family where home-cooked food was king. Erik spent summers with his grandparents, Helen and Wally, back in Massachusetts, operating a greenhouse for 30+ years. With Helen, he would garden and cook daily. As he reflected on that period with his grandmother, he said, “I did not think about it at the time, but it was literally 'planting the seeds' for me to become a chef.”

Erik has a gift for gab as he launches into his 27 years in the food industry. His first “food” job was with Taco Bell at age 16. He went to culinary school in Charleston before starting down a path that ultimately led him to East Helena. Along with his mom, they founded a restaurant in early 2000 called Speakeasy, but they sold when health issues cropped up with his mother. Erik vowed never to own another restaurant, but life changes as we move through the years.

He learned his techniques for smoking meat while working as a chef for NASCAR at the Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee. He could be found smoking upwards of 2,000 lbs. of meat on race days.

Ultimately, a job with Sodexo (A French hospitality company), where he served as a food and beverage manager for an offshore oil rig, led him to Montana. His roommate on the rig was from Anaconda, and naturally, talked up the wide-open spaces of Big Sky Country. When Sodexo posted a job opening at Carroll College as executive chef, Erik landed that position. After four years with the college, he went on to manage Muni’s Sports Grille at Bill Roberts Golf Course.

When an East Helena building came up for sale, Erik opted to purchase the property with a plan of opening a barbecue restaurant. The idea of barbecue comes from his fond childhood memories of eating at Ridgewood BBQ, an institution tucked away in a “holler” where he grew up. “I could have eaten there every day,” he told me. At the mention of the word “holler,” my mind jumped to Loretta Lynn’s classic country song, “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” where she sings about Butcher Holler. I mentioned to Erik that here in Montana, we have valleys, not hollers, and we both chuckled. He admitted he doesn’t really know Montana, and I confessed I know nothing about his Deep South.

In honor of his grandmother, he named his enterprise Helen’s Barbecue. Joining him in the restaurant endeavor is Tom Bussian, who had worked with him at Carroll. With a newly remodeled interior, Helen’s had a soft opening in mid-December 2021, with the grand opening on Jan. 8, 2022. It has been a whirlwind of activity for Erik and his staff, getting all the kinks out of a new business in a challenging time with COVID issues.

His fondness for East Helena has no limits. “It reminds me of home. It’s a small town with hard-working, blue-collar people, and everyone is so friendly,” he said. In the future, he hopes to see a host of events in town, such as music festivals and car shows.

Erik is quick to point out that he features pork and chicken, and maybe turkey when available, but not brisket. “Growing up, there was no such thing as brisket. That was something that existed west of the Mississippi.” What you will find is exceptional, slow-smoked pork sourced locally from the Hutterite community in Fort Shaw. Ranchland Packing Company in Butte processes the pork and also supplies Erik’s sausage and beef. He sources his sandwich buns from Wheat Montana.

Erik’s “MON-TEN-E-C” Pork BBQ starts with the all-night smoking process. Seasoning is simple — salt and pepper. Erik’s meat isn’t slathered with barbecue sauce. It’s up to each customer to add if they desire. Homemade sauces include Tennessee Rocky Top (traditional East Tennessee ketchup and vinegar), South Cackalacky (South Carolina mustard and vinegar), East Carolina Pirate (coastal Carolina vinegar and pepper), and Roll Tide White (Bama horseradish and Duke’s Mayo). This last sauce is best on chicken and beef. Texas Pete Hot Sauce, a North Carolina product, is also an option for adding to any entrée.

Helen’s unusual sides include Root Beer BBQ Beans, Collard Greens, Famous Pimento Cheese and Crackers, Homestyle Hoodoo Chips, and my favorite, Funeral Taters. A friend suggested the name of Funeral Taters for Erik’s hash brown casserole, noting it’s a dish that typically shows up at funeral gatherings.

On the barbecue side, there is pulled pork, cornflake fried chicken, and Helen’s “Hot” or “Oh Lawd” hot chicken. The restaurant issues a word of warning about the “Oh Lawd” hot chicken. “Do not touch any parts of yourself or other people’s parts. You don’t want to spontaneously combust.” The “hot” comes from using the Carolina reaper pepper, rated as the hottest pepper in the world. Erik claims he had a customer who cried for an hour after eating the “Oh Lawd” hot chicken.

There is also an assortment of Smashed Truckstop Burgers. We’re not talking your typical burger with ketchup, mustard and pickles. The “Dirty South” features famous pimiento cheese, pulled pork, lettuce, pickled cukes and onions, fried tobacco onions, and South Cackalacky sauce. I think he could have named this one the Heartburn Burger! The “Montucky” is topped with ‘Merica cheese, fried pickles, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, ranch and "Vigilante" sauce.

Chef’s imagination dictates the specials that show up at Helen’s Barbecue. Provided Erik can get his Gambino’s New Orleans French po' boy buns, shrimp or soft crab po' boys are featured on Fridays. Look for Tater Tuesdays (a baked potato topped with pulled pork, cheese, onions). Customers can find daily specials on Helen’s Barbecue Facebook page. Plans call for adding desserts, including funnel cakes and deep-fried moon pies.

Helen’s is open from Tuesday to Saturday, 11:30 a.m. until 7 p.m., or when the food runs out. As Erik said, “The food goes fast, and when we’re out, we’ve gotta close.” Giving folks not only a taste of Southern cooking but a dose of Southern hospitality is Erik’s goal. If he isn’t slammed in the kitchen, Erik will be out chatting with customers.

Donnie Sexton, who retired in 2016 after a long career with the Montana Office of Tourism, freelances as a travel writer and photographer, covering destinations around the world. TheLastBestPlates.com is a digital destination that serves up Montana's tasty food, travel and culture stories … one bite at a time.

