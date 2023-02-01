Spaghetti with a twist

If you are looking for a way to reduce calories and carbohydrates and to add a healthier option to what you are eating, how about trying spaghetti squash. This winter squash can be used as a healthy alternative to pasta since the spaghetti-like strands that are formed after cooking can be used as a base for many sauces that you may normally serve with spaghetti. It can also be served as a side dish, just add some olive oil or butter. Spaghetti squash is nutrient-rich, containing antioxidants, fiber, vitamin C, manganese, and B vitamins, and is low in calories. It is easy to prepare since you just have to cut it in halve, scoop out the seeds, bake it and then stroke out the strands of squash. It can be served out of the shell if you wish. The most common way to serve it is with a regular spaghetti sauce, but I have included three different options for you, one with shrimp, another using chicken, and a ground beef choice. Choose which one appeals to you or try them all.

Roasted Spaghetti Squash

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Using a sharp knife, cut the spaghetti squash in half lengthwise. The shell is hard to cut through, so to make it easier to cut the outer shell, cook the squash in the microwave for 3 minutes on High first. This will soften the shell so it will be easier to cut through. It also starts the cooking process so it does not take as long to bake. Scoop out the seeds and discard or use for another purpose. Add 1 teaspoon olive oil to the inside of each squash half and rub it on the surface of the squash. Lightly sprinkle salt and pepper on the inside as well. Avoid using too much oil or salt since that may cause the squash to be mushy. Place the cut sides down on a 15-x10-inch baking pan. Bake about 30 to 45 minutes or until the outer shell feels somewhat soft and the inner is still slightly firm. Do not over-bake or the squash will be mushy. Turn right side up and let cool slightly. Use a fork to work along the sides, pulling the strands away and fluffing them up. These spaghetti-like strands can be used as a substitute for spaghetti in any of your recipes.

Shrimp and Spaghetti Squash

If you like a little spice to your dish, you will enjoy this shrimp with bacon in a wine sauce that is served over the spaghetti squash. You can use less Cajun Spice if you choose.

(Serves: 4)

Ingredients:

1 spaghetti squash

5 slices thick-cut bacon, chopped

¾ cup diced red bell pepper

3 tablespoons minced shallot

1 tablespoon minced garlic

½ cup dry white wine

1 pound large fresh shrimp, peeled and deveined (or frozen, thawed shrimp)

2 teaspoons Cajun seasoning

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1 tablespoon minced fresh thyme

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

Directions:

Prepare spaghetti squash. While the squash is baking, prepare shrimp. In a large skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp. Remove the bacon using a slotted spoon and let drain on paper towels; reserve 2 tablespoons drippings in skillet. Add bell pepper, shallot, and garlic to skillet; cook, stirring frequently for 2 minutes. Stir in wine; cook for 2 minutes. Increase heat to medium-high. Stir in shrimp, Cajun seasoning and tomatoes; cook, stirring occasionally, until shrimp are pink and firm, 2 to 4 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in half of bacon, minced thyme, and lemon juice. Serve over spaghetti squash. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and additional minced thyme if desired. Source: Based with some revisions from “Cooking with Paula Deen,” October 2022.

King Ranch Chicken with Spaghetti Squash

King Ranch Chicken is a classic Texan recipe. It is usually made as a casserole with corn tortillas and cream soups, but this healthier version serves the chicken over cooked spaghetti squash and eliminates the cream soups. You still get the same basic flavors.

(Serves 6)

Ingredients:

1 spaghetti squash

2 teaspoons vegetable oil

1 large green or red bell pepper, chopped

1 medium onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 (28 oz.) can crushed tomatoes

½ teaspoon ground chipotle chili

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast-halves or chicken thighs, cut into ½-inch chunks

1 cup packed fresh cilantro leaves

½ cup light sour cream

1 cup shredded Mexican-blend cheeses

Ingredients:

Prepare spaghetti squash. While squash is baking, prepare chicken. In a 12-inch skillet, heat oil on medium-high. Add bell pepper, onion, garlic, and ½ teaspoon salt. Cook 4 to 5 minutes or until golden brown, stirring occasionally. Add tomatoes, chipotle, and cumin. Heat to simmering, stirring occasionally. Sprinkle chicken with ¼ teaspoon each, salt and pepper. Add chicken to skillet. Reduce heat to low. Cover and cook on simmer until chicken is tender and cooked through, stirring occasionally. Stir in cilantro and sour cream. Serve over cooked spaghetti squash. Top with shredded cheese. Source: With Revisions, “Good Housekeeping All New Comfort Food," March 2014.

Chili Beef and Spaghetti Squash

For a quick-to-fix evening meal prepare this entrée which is made using chili beef soup with beans and prepared salsa as a base. With the addition of browned ground beef, it makes a hearty meal.

(Servings: 4)

Ingredients:

1 spaghetti squash

1 pound lean ground beef

1 medium onion, chopped

1 (11.25 oz.) can condensed fiesta chili beef with beans soup)

1 (8 oz.) jar chunky-style salsa (1 cup)

½ cup water

1 cup shredded cheese (4 oz.)

Directions:

Prepare spaghetti squash. While squash is cooking prepare chili beef. In 12-inch skillet, cook beef and onion over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, until beef is thoroughly cooked; drain. Reduce heat to medium. Stir soup, salsa, and water into beef. Cook until thoroughly heated. Serve beef over squash strands. Top with shredded cheese. Source: Adapted from: “Betty Crocker, So Simple,” Wiley Publishing.