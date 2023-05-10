This Sunday, May 14, is the special day set aside to honor mothers. Although Mother’s Day was started in 1908 by Anna Jarvis, it didn’t become an official holiday until 1914. The United States joins other countries around the world in having a day set aside for the purpose of honoring mothers. How about preparing a special brunch or other meal to celebrate the Mom in your life and let her know how special she is?

Ham and Egg Breakfast Bake

Enjoy your ham and eggs for brunch without having to go to all the work of preparing it in the morning. This egg bake can be assembled the day before, refrigerated overnight and baked the next morning. It contains a variety of vegetables, cheese and ham, and if you wish, other ingredients can be added as well. Serve it with some fresh fruit and a favorite muffin.

(Serves: 6)

Ingredients:

12 eggs

1/2 cup milk

1/2 cup sour cream

1 3/4 cup chopped cooked ham

1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese (4 oz.)

1 cup spinach

3/4 cup chopped red bell pepper

3/4 cup sliced fresh white button and/or cremini mushrooms

3/4 cup sliced green onions

Directions:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Coat a 9-x13-inch baking dish with baking spray. Whisk together eggs, milk and sour cream in a large bowl until blended. Stir in ham, cheese, spinach, pepper, mushrooms and green onions; pour egg mixture into prepared baking dish. (To make ahead, assemble and chill, covered, up to 12 hours before baking.) Bake until a knife inserted in center comes out clean, about 50 minutes. Cut into 6 squares to serve. Source: “Allrecipes,” 2023.

King Crab Casserole

Crab is usually more expensive and reserved for special occasions, and a Mother’s Day brunch seems to fit that criteria. This King Crab Casserole is a good choice for this celebratory brunch. This recipe is so popular it was submitted by seven home economics teachers for the cookbook it came from. It also is made the day before, refrigerated overnight and baked the next morning.

(Servings: 6–8)

Ingredients:

8 slices white bread

2 cups king crab or shrimp

1/2 to 3/4 cup mayonnaise

1 onion, finely chopped

1 red or green bell pepper, finely chopped

Pimento (opt.)

1 cup celery, finely chopped

4 eggs, beaten

3 cups milk

1 teaspoon salt

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1 cup grated American cheese

Paprika to taste (opt.)

Directions:

Dice half of the bread and place into a greased 9-x13-inch baking pan. Combine crab, mayonnaise, onion, bell pepper, celery and pimento; place over bread. Trim crust from remaining bread and place the slices over crab mixture. Mix eggs, milk and salt; pour over bread and crab mixture. Cover and refrigerate overnight. The next day remove the casserole from the refrigerator. Bake at 350 for 20 minutes; remove from oven, sprinkle with cheese and paprika and top with soup. Return to oven and bake an additional hour. **Note: One can cream of celery soup can be added with the cream of mushroom soup. Source: “Favorite Recipes of Home Economics Teachers, Casseroles, Including Breads.”

Spicy BBQ Slow-Cooker Ribs

If Mom enjoys the flavor of barbeque, these ribs can be prepared the easy way. Put the ribs and sauce in the slow cooker in the morning and you will have the rest of the day to enjoy other special activities while the ribs cook. Draining off the drippings the ribs are cooked in gets rid of the excess fat and the barbeque sauce then flavors and coats the ribs. A salad and crusty bread will complete the special meal for Mom.

(Servings: 6)

Ingredients:

Juice from 1 lime

1/4 cup rice wine vinegar

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon cracked peppercorns

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger or 1 tablespoons grated fresh ginger

1/2 cup water

2/3 cup chopped fresh cilantro, divided

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper

4 pounds baby back ribs, cut into 3 rib sections

1/3 cup sweet chili garlic sauce or sweet chili sauce

1 cup barbeque sauce

Directions:

Blend the lime juice, rice wine vinegar, brown sugar, cracked peppercorns, ground ginger, the water, half the cilantro and cracked red pepper in blender until smooth. Sprinkle ribs with salt. Place ribs in slow cooker. Pour prepared sauce over ribs; cover with lid. Cook on low 6 to 7 hours or on high for 3 to 4 hours, until ribs are tender. Remove ribs from slow cooker, discard drippings. Return ribs to slow cooker. Mix sweet chili sauce and barbeque sauce until blended, adding more or less of the chili sauce to taste; brush onto ribs and pour any remaining over them in the cooker. Cook, covered, on high 30 minutes. Transfer ribs to platter. Top ribs with remaining cilantro. Source: Adapted from a recipe in “Kraft Food & Family,” Summer 2016.

Lemon Pound Cake with Limoncello Cream with Fresh Berries

Delight the taste buds with this special cake to top off your dinner. When I helped the Drama and Speech Club at West High hold a fundraising dinner several years ago, this was the dessert I made for that event. If you do not have the limoncello, a lemon liqueur that originated in Italy, or you do not wish to purchase any for the dessert, you can substitute 1 teaspoon lemon extract, though the end result will not be as tasty.

(Servings: 10–12)

Ingredients:

2 cups sugar

1/2 cup shortening

1/2 cup butter, softened

4 teaspoons lemon zest

5 large eggs

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 recipe Limoncello Cream (follows)

Fresh blueberries, strawberries, and blackberries

Garnish; lemon zest

Directions:

Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Spray a 10-inch round cake pan with nonstick cooking spray; line with parchment paper. In a large bowl, combine sugar, shortening, butter, and lemon zest; beat at medium speed with an electric mixer until creamy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. In a small bowl, sift together flour and salt. Gradually add flour mixture to butter mixture, alternately with milk, beating to mix well. Beat in vanilla. Spoon batter into prepared pan. Bake for 50–60 minutes, or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pan for 10 minutes. Remove to wire rack, and cool completely. When ready to serve, spread Limoncello Cream on top of cake. Top with fresh berries. Garnish with lemon zest, if desired. Limoncello Cream: Beat 2 cups heavy whipping cream at high speed with an electric mixer until soft peaks form. Gradually add 1/2 cup confectioner’s sugar, beating until stiff peaks form. Beat in 1/4 cup Limoncello. Cover, and chill until ready to serve. Source: “Southern Lady,” May/June 2009.