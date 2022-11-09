Starting new holiday traditions with intermediate chef dressing

In order for something to become a food tradition, someone had to start it. It may have been hundreds of years ago, or something more recent in your family, but nothing can become culinarily customary without a person making a dish that was originally out of the ordinary.

“Stuffing” and “dressing” are very much a part of the Thanksgiving tradition. I would venture to say that a good chunk of Montanans will check that box with the stuffing from a box. We did growing up, and it tastes absolutely fine.

More than a decade ago, I was venturing to make more scratch-made dishes at major holidays. I decided I wanted to create a dressing that could become a tasty new tradition in our home that was more special than the stuff from the box.

Before I get into the details, let’s first talk about “stuffing” versus “dressing.” They are terms used interchangeably by many, but you can also confuse people if you mix them up. They can often be the same ingredients, but the cooking vessels are different. Stuffing is generally cooked inside the turkey or other carnivorous cavity, while dressing is usually cooked in a casserole pan.

Our little family in Clancy does not always cook a giant 15-pound bird to feed so few on Thanksgiving, so we often opt for the dressing preparation. I have not tried this recipe as “stuffing," but there is no reason you shouldn’t try if that is your preference. Like with any stuffing, you want to make sure it’s cooked to the appropriate temperature on the food safety side of things.

I believe the very best dressing needs to be a combination of the right bread, flavorful aromatics, plenty of fall-leaning herbs, some fat for flavor, a bit of texture, and a pop of sweetness. That is how I developed this “Intermediate Chef Dressing” that has become standard fare for every Thanksgiving menu I craft.

To create it, I pulled from a variety of influences. I use cubed, crusty French bread that I allow to become stale overnight before I make the dish. The pancetta and pine nuts are a little Italian goodness. The pop of craisins is a little sweet element from the Americas that make it interesting. I pack in three kinds of herbs, which is essential for any dressing.

The amount of broth can vary, depending on your bread. I would start out with a few of the cups, then stir well and continue to add in half-cup portions. You don’t want dryness left in your bread, but you are also not making bread soup. I used roughly four cups total with my stale French bread, but you can adjust as you see fit.

You want to make sure to appropriately season your stuffing/dressing with salt and pepper. There are ingredients you will use — pancetta, broth, and butter — that bring salt to the equation. I would salt and pepper your onions, celery, and shallots when those are frying, and include some more when everything is getting mixed.

One other piece of advice (based on many bad experiences) — those delicious pine nuts can use a bit of toasting. The difference in toasted and burned pine nuts can be 30 seconds, so don’t let them go unsupervised. Preheat your pan on medium low and put in the nuts. After two minutes, move them around a bit to see if they are getting any browning. Once you see some golden brown, take them out of the pan until you need them. This will keep you from making a Thanksgiving Day grocery run because you burned the pine nuts.

This recipe may only serve as a starting point for your own take on Thanksgiving dressing/stuffing. I 100% support that. Who knows, 100 years from now your great-great grandchildren may be sitting around talking about the family recipe you created and passed down several generations.

Intermediate Chef Dressing Recipe

Ingredients:

400 grams (14 ounces) stale baguette cubed in inch to half inch pieces

1/3 cup lightly toasted pine nuts

1 small onion or half large onion (200 grams)

2 stalks of celery (150 grams)

2 shallots (75 grams)

1 teaspoon fresh chopped rosemary

1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves

1 tablespoon of chopped fresh sage

1/2 cup craisins

5 ounces diced pancetta

4 cups turkey or chicken broth

1 large egg

3 tbsp salted butter

Directions:

Sauté pancetta in a large frying pan until there is just a bit of browning on the edges. Remove pancetta and place in large bowl with the stale cubed bread, craisins, rosemary, parsley, thyme, and sage.

In the same frying pan, sauté celery, shallots, onion in butter on medium low until soft. It will take about 20 minutes and requires some occasional stirring. Add to the large bowl. Lightly toast the pine nuts on a small frying pan (don’t let them burn!) and then add to the large bowl. Allow contents to cool to room temperature. Beat one large egg and pour into the bowl. Ladle in four cups of broth and mix well to get little bits of the herbs, craisins, and pine nuts all around.

Preheat your oven to 425 degrees. Place it all in a 9 x 13 casserole dish and cover with foil. Cook for half hour with foil on. Remove foil and cook for another half hour or until it reaches the desired crispiness on top.