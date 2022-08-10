Stella Fong: American dream in I-Ho's Korean Grill

I-Ho Pomeroy is realizing her American dream as the owner and chef for I-Ho’s Korean Grill, and serving the city of Bozeman as a commissioner. Pomeroy’s journey began on March 30, 1988, when she stepped on American soil in San Diego.

In the late 1980s, she worked as a “troubleshooter” for the U.S. Navy in South Korea, helping to coordinate experts such as plumbers and carpenters for needed repairs. One fall night when attending a Navy officers party, she met Lieutenant Junior Grade Derik Pomeroy.

Their meeting was brief as he left two days later, and “He didn’t write me a letter. I tried to forget him.” In March, he did send a letter. In it, he asked, “‘If I show up in Korea, would you like to meet me?’” That meeting led to a subsequent letter asking for her hand in marriage. When he proposed, “I said ‘yes’. We didn’t know each other. I was very naïve.”

From San Diego, the Pomeroys landed briefly in Billings, later relocating to Missoula for Derik’s law education, and finally to a job in Bozeman. I-Ho first worked at a Chinese restaurant, and “I loved it”, but she wanted to start her own business. In 1997 her husband built her a food cart, from which she began to serve South Korean food on Saturdays at the Bozeman Farmers Market. “The food cart had four sinks, hot and cold water, a hot box, refrigerator, and grill. It was very compact,” she said.

Satisfied clients convinced her to open a brick-and-mortar restaurant. When the pizza joint Strombolis closed their business near Montana State University's campus, Pomeroy took over the space and opened I-Ho’s Korean Grill on Labor Day in 1999.

She met some amazing Korean cooks in Bozeman and learned from them. She honed her own recipes influenced by her childhood growing up in Jinhae, the city known for the Cherry Blossom Festival in South Korea, and home to American and Korean naval bases.

Her father provided uniforms and sporting goods to the Korean Naval Academy.

“Employees lived with my family. My mother’s and her helpers’ main job was cooking breakfast, lunch, dinner and doing laundry. My house always had lots and lots of food,” she said. Aside from making the food from scratch, she also made condiments such as hot bean paste, soy sauce and kimchi.

Pomeroy took management classes when starting her business and learned from a professor.

“So many businesses arrive in America in a day. So many businesses in America fall in a day. One reason is there is not enough cash flow. You need cash flow for three years,” Pomeroy shared of being able to take care of the many expenses of running a restaurant.

She admitted, “Restaurant work is hard but it’s worth it. Restaurant work is hard money.” However, the recent popularity of Korean films such as Parasite has increased business.

Pomeroy relocated to the Gallatin Valley Mall in 2015, finally landing at her current location at 323 W. Main Street next door to the Gallatin History Museum and behind her husband’s law office.

On the day of my visit, my friend Emmy Chuck treated me to lunch and we ordered “Yaki Madu” (six chicken dumplings served with cucumber salad), “Dduk-Bok-Gi” (rice cakes, ramen noodles and vegetables in a special sauce), and “Dak-Gal-Bi” (chicken, potatoes, rice cakes, and vegetables in a hot ceramic bowl served with a side of rice).

Chuck, who has dined at the restaurant many times over the years, said, “My favorite dishes are the seafood pancake and Man-Du-Duk. I love the chew of the pancakes studded with lightly battered calamari, shrimp and mussels. I also keep coming back to the Man-Du-Duk for its dumplings, chewy rice cakes and slurpy sweet potato noodles which are immersed in a delightfully light, peppery chicken broth. It’s honestly hard for me to choose anything else!“

Our food arrived hot, brimming with aromas of garlic and soy. The slightly chewy rice cakes were pillows of comfort. The dumplings had a slightly crispy shell encasing soft chicken meat inside. The accompanying cucumbers were a crunchy mixture of salt, sour, and spice.

“Korean food is very healthy. People should eat food that makes us strong, like fermented food,” Pomeroy said. She sells jars of her kimchi in stores around town.

Pomeroy is living the American dream. Chuck said, “She worked hard to create a long-standing business that is dearly appreciated by our community. Moreover, she is an active citizen. I-ho serves as one of our Bozeman city commissioners — an important yet often thankless position. And she has hosted multiple fundraisers at her restaurant for various organizations and efforts. She is someone to admire.”

“Life is tough, but life is beautiful and I am grateful,” she said. As a commissioner, “I can help other people because I get lots of help.”

On the wall outside her restaurant, Pomeroy has enlisted the talent of local artist Juliene Sinclair to paint a mural of a tiger in the shape of the Korean peninsula, with the country's name written in Korean characters, and the national flower, the Rose of Sharon red hibiscus, prominently displayed.

The image is a reflection of I-Ho Pomeroy’s journey. The tiger is emblematic of her strength, bravery and courage in realizing the American dream.