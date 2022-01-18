Stella Fong: Baked goodness at the Big Timber Bakery

Baked homemade goodness and a cup of caffeine can be found at the Big Timber Bakery. Here, kolaches, cinnamon rolls, scones, cake donuts or blueberry muffins are available to begin the day while pizzas or sandwiches can be found at lunch. Located on the same block as the iconic Grand Hotel on McLeod Street, this cafe with stamped metal ceilings and seasoned wood floors, lures me in, inviting me to stay a while. With front windows streaming in sunshine, the warmth and coziness convinced me to just sit and take a good long break.

It was late morning and people of all ages streamed in at a steady pace. Even the local law enforcement had settled at a table, warming up and refueling from being out in the snow-dusted landscape.

Teb Seiful opened the Big Timber Bakery with Matthew Brandstadt of Greycliff Mill on Dec. 4, 2015. “We installed the brick oven from a kit and we built the stone around it,” Seiful shared. Working with Heritage Restorations, a company that re-erects and restores timber framed buildings all over the world, they had the skills to install the Forno Bravo oven and build the masonry around it. Also, they have plenty of wood to fuel their wood-burning oven.

Seiful worked in construction for 15 years. These days, he manages the restaurant and makes the pizza. He was born in Ethiopia and came to the United States in 1986. He and his wife Mikki lived last in Texas, but he has paused in Colorado and California and traveled to many countries to help erect the timber framing for Heritage Restorations.

“I never went to culinary school, but I did a lot of catering jobs in central Texas,” Seiful shared. “My wife, Mikki, has the passion for baking.” The two of them “came up with the sandwich items.” Sandwiches include the “Pastrami Melt” with “deli sliced pastrami, provolone, Russian dressing on a hoagie bun,” “Smothered Roast Beef” made up of “roast beef, provolone, sauteed mushrooms, horseradish, mayo on a hoagie bun,” and “sirloin, provolone, smothered with onions” make up the “Philly Cheese Steak.” Pizza toppings range from cheese to Hawaiian to BBQ chicken.

“The ‘Montana Club Melt,’ a sandwich we named ourselves, is the most popular. From day one, we put together the 'Reuben' and it has been popular. We take a quality beef pastrami, really nice homemade rye bread with homemade thousand island dressing and add provolone. Swiss is too strong,” he said.

“We make our own sauces. You can really see the quality,” he shared. “In comparison to fast food or prepackaged food, you can taste the difference in the quality of the food.”

The bakery employs five full-time workers with another five people working part time. “We are constantly putting ads in the paper,” Seiful said of looking for help. “This is a tough, tough business.”

As I talked to Seiful, he was called over to help make pizza. He confidently tossed the dough in the air to stretch out the disk for toppings.

I settled into my booth as Raymond Wachsmann brought me my chicken Alfredo pizza. As the sound of a violin reeling the notes of an Irish jig above me grew louder, I bit into a slice of crispy tender dough topped with generous chunks of chicken and fresh spinach with baked in cream sauce. A side of ranch dip gave me the option to add another flavor dimension to my pizza.

I got up and wandered back to the counter set in the rear, in front of the open kitchen. Kelly Palmer, who has worked at the bakery since its opening, put a ham and cheese kolach onto a plate with a fork. Traditionally, the Czech and Slovak yeasted dough pastry is mounded with fruit or jam. This savory version was topped with ham in the middle and cheddar cheese sprinkled on. With the pastry looking much like a bagel, I was pleasantly surprised to bite into light tenderness.

With Czech immigrants in Texas and making kolaches, Seiful said, “We came to love them. We produce our own version which I think is better.”

Seiful will share food from his Ethiopian heritage at the Farm to Table Dinner at Greycliff Mill on Feb. 26. In the meantime, look for homemade goodness at the Big Timber Bakery.

Stella Fong, author of 'Historic Restaurants of Billings and Billings Food' hosts 'Flavors Under the Big Sky: Celebrating the Bounty of the Region' for Yellowstone Public Radio. TheLastBestPlates.com is a digital destination that serves up Montana's tasty food, travel and culture stories … one bite at a time.

