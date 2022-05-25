Stella Fong: Baking up home — Livingston Community Bakery

I applaud local photographic artist Tom Murphy for focusing me on the Livingston Community Bakery, a partner to the Livingston Food Resource Center with the mission of eliminating hunger in Livingston and Park County. Murphy, who is a world-renowned wildlife photographer, with a passion for capturing wild scenes, especially in nearby Yellowstone Park, encouraged my visit to this community gem.

“It started in 2009 out of a gas station over on M Street, here in town,” George Pierce said of the beginnings of the Food Resource Center. Funds were raised by recently retired CEO Michael McCormick to buy a lot at the corner of South Second and West Lewis Streets for a new building. The center opened in 2015 with its food pantry, industrial kitchen and community room, and today feeds over 400 households and by April has distributed 100,000 pounds of food.

The Food Resource Center started baking whole wheat bread made from local Kamut grain because Bakery Manager, Vicki Blakeman said, “Michael couldn’t find whole wheat bread that didn’t have a whole bunch of other stuff in it, so he and I played around for a while and came up with a good solid whole wheat bread that we liked.”

Early on, when the kitchen was not being used for other programs such as cooking and freezing food for the Senior Dinner Program, Blakeman had easy access to a place to bake.

When the community got a whiff of the bread being baked downtown, they were hooked, and demanded more. In March of 2020, the bakery opened up in a space down the street providing the production resources and a retail area. By October, the bakery had outgrown its space and closed to expand. The bakery reopened at the beginning of this year into 3500 square feet with steam and convection ovens and a lamination room allowing production of a higher volume of breads, croissants, muffins, cookies and dog treats.

“The main mission of this bakery is not only to provide bread to our clients in our food pantry, but our goal is to provide as much bread as possible to other food pantries across the state who are in the same situation that we were in prior to the bakery,” Pierce said.

Currently, volunteers help deliver the bread when it’s convenient, and occasionally goods hitch a ride on trucks gratis from the Western Montana Growers Coop and Montana Food Bank Network to their destinations.

The breads at the Livingston Community Bakery are made with a sourdough starter created by Head Baker Sean Tillotson from wild yeast combined with local Montana flour from Conservation Grains. Over 20 varieties of baked goods are produced everyday along with breads that include focaccia and ciabatta. The work is shared between seven paid employees and eight to 10 volunteers.

Wendy Hicks, a volunteer with the Food Resource Center since 2016, now dedicates about a dozen hours a week to helping at the bakery.

“I just fill in around the edges while I wait for my bread to rise, while I wait for my bread to bake, while I am waiting for my bread to cool. So I wash dishes or fill in doing anything else that’s needed,” she said.

A temperature-controlled lamination room held at 65 degrees F contains a sheeter for rolling out puff pastry eliminating the need to manually interweave butter into dough, the key to flaky croissants.

I arrived the day after a snowstorm, slipping into the bakery and setting off the door chime. On the wall in the retail space were framed inspirations of the Center’s mission alongside a chalkboard by the front door emblazoned with the words “Eat Good, Feel Well.” A rack held local products for sale: raw wildflower honey from Hazel’s Honey, flour from Conservation Grains, and Red Hen Gourmet jams. Moving through the space my attention was drawn into the long open kitchen, divided into the three main sections including bread baking, pastry production, and lamination.

Though I wanted to eat everything, I restricted myself to an attractive square of focaccia decorated with yellow and red cherry tomatoes sprinkled with rosemary, a loaf of ciabatta and a pan au chocolat. The focaccia and ciabatta were airy, yet held a slight chewiness and creaminess. The croissant exploded into flakes as I bit into the tender center oozing with dark chocolate.

I am grateful to Tom Murphy, who after returning from his photographic journeys to Costa Rica, Alaska, Antarctica or Africa, has sought after the baked goods from the Livingston Community Bakery.

“My favorite is the white sourdough loaf. I have a slice every morning for breakfast with butter, peanut butter or huckleberry jam,” he said.

For Murphy and so many others, the lens is focused on supporting the Livingston Community Bakery where whole wheat bread is feeding families near and far.

Stella Fong, author of 'Historic Restaurants of Billings and Billings Food' hosts 'Flavors Under the Big Sky: Celebrating the Bounty of the Region' for Yellowstone Public Radio. TheLastBestPlates.com is a digital destination that serves up Montana's tasty food, travel and culture stories … one bite at a time.

