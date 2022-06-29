Stella Fong: Doc Harpers Tavern--A martini bar in the heart of downtown

Upon stepping into Doc Harper’s Tavern, though clothed in jeans, I imagined myself wearing designer heels with a strappy dress. The cast of Sex and the City could be regulars here, sipping cosmopolitans at this martini bar. This intimate place, located in the heart of Billings, with high metal ceilings, an 84-foot bar and framed photos of Dr. Robert Dana Harper (Doc), and current owners Bruce and Barb Harper, transported me to metropolitan cities beyond.

The space is only 18-feet wide.

“We wanted a martini bar that might be found in San Francisco or Chicago,” Bruce Harper said.

With the help of local architects Don and Kim Olsen of O2 Architects, a long bank of upholstered seating backing the north wall with mirror art above provided the best views to the action at the bar on the opposite wall. A mirrored backsplash with metal shelving displaying neatly arranged liquor bottles, multi-colored shakers, and a row of strainers and copper mugs showed a sense of order and intrigue.

At the front door, in the seasonal patio with colorful landscaping, there were subtle signs of tribute to the doctor. The symbol of a stethoscope and the pattern of an electrocardiogram etched on the glass windows honor Doc Harper’s good work.

Doc, born in Chicago, came to Montana in 1936 to practice medicine at the Fort Peck dam project. Two years later, he established a practice in Sidney and worked there until 1979 as the “country doctor” delivering babies, performing surgeries, and making house calls. He relocated to Billings in 1983 where he continued to enjoy good conversation and a good martini until his death in 1994.

“He liked his toddies,” Barb Harper shared. “Doc preferred vodka, Grey Goose with an olive and a pickled onion,” Bruce said of his father.

On the menu, Doc's Perferred is served up in a 7 ½-ounce stemmed V-shaped glass.

“I think he would have liked his martini with an olive stuffed with blue cheese,” Bruce said of this garnish coming into popularity more recently.

Bruce won a full liquor license in the state lottery in 2013. For two years, they operated a liquor concession at the Billings Depot. Then they “fell into this space. Somebody was looking out for us,” Bruce said of finding a venue adjacent to the Babcock Theater to open in 2015.

The martini menu also showcased the owners’ favorite cocktails. Barb's Tini was made with Finlandia grapefruit vodka, Kinky pink liqueur and grapefruit juice while Bruce's Manhattan had Bulleit Bourbon, sweet vermouth and bitters cooled with a large ice cube made from water from their own reverse osmosis system.

Barb’s drink embodied femininity and feistiness, made with a liqueur that advertised itself as being a “naughty fusion of super premium vodka” distilled with mango, blood orange liqueur and passion fruit. Bruce’s cocktail, made with American Freedom Distillery’s Horse Soldier Bourbon created by retired Green Berets who infiltrated Afghanistan on wild horses, exuded manliness.

With my friend Susan Carlson in tow, I moseyed up to the bar tended by Nate Lucero. My hankering for a pineapple drink lingered after a recent trip to the islands, where Montana expats Greg and Dorothy Patent treated us to a tour of the Kaua’i Sugarloaf Pineapple Farm.

The Kaua’I Sugarloaf has a creamy white flesh with less fiber, stringiness and acidity than the ubiquitous yellow variety. On the tour with owner Paul Huber, we were stuffed with pineapple slices followed by a taste of co-owner Paulie’s Pineapple Phrosty — frozen pineapple pushed through a juicer.

Lucero placed an antique champagne glass in front of me and a cold frosted martini glass in front of Susan. Into a shaker he added house-infused pineapple rum shaken with fresh strawberries and passion fruit puree for Doc's Daquiri. These craft cocktails, served only on Mondays and Tuesdays, are presented in special glasses with housemade infusions and syrups carrying the names "Smoked Old Fashioned" and "The Spicy Bartender."

Susan opted for the Green Monster from the everyday menu, made with vodka, Midori liqueur, lemon, pineapple and white cranberry juices that was shaken in a green shaker and poured into a chilled martini glass. “We try to match the color of the drink to the shaker,” Lucero shared.

Lucero, originally from Des Moines, who started working at Doc Harper’s five years ago said, “What I love most about working here are the people. I love interacting with the customers.” He enjoys creating the drinks and works closely with head bartender Jake Reynolds.

The other pineapple creations included the Pineapple Express, made with pineapple vodka and habanero-infused pineapple juice, and the WGB (White Gummy Bear) with orange, peach, raspberry, and pineapple vodkas mixed with white cranberry, pineapple and lemon juices. The Pineapple Express starts sweet and finishes with a warm burn while the WGB tastes like a liquid version of the popular gum drop.

We ordered the bruschetta — toasted baguette slices topped with tomatoes, feta, basil, garlic and onion drizzled with balsamic. The food menu, developed by caterer Tom Nelson when the bar opened, offered snacks such as spinach artichoke dip and caprese kabobs, while the panini and Italian meatballs with housemade marinara sauce infused with vodka served atop pasta with bread will satisfy hungry appetites.

As Susan and I stepped back onto North Broadway, we felt as though we were returning from a big city hundreds of miles away.

